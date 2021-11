You can stream games to your console with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Many of us are still iffy at best when it comes to cloud-based streaming, but with the right price and circumstances, the convenience factor can lend itself to potentially great experiences. Xbox Cloud Gaming is already up there for me just based on its ease of use and its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. After letting players stream hundreds of Xbox games to a PC or phone, Microsoft has opened up the feature on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. If you’re already a paying subscriber, cloud streaming is no extra cost.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO