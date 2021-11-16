Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Less than a month after his abrupt firing as manager of the Cardinals, Mike Shildt was announced as one of the leading vote-getters for the National League Manager of the Year Award. Again. Shildt won the award in 2019, has been among the top four for the...
Orel Hershiser was named the unanimous winner of the 1988 National League Cy Young Award on this day in Los Angeles Dodgers history. The honor came weeks after Hershiser helped the Dodgers to an improbable World Series win over the Oakland Athletics. Furthermore, the right-hander became the first player in...
Looking at the MLB Award finalists after they were announced on Monday night with analysis and all the info on MVP, Cy Young and more for 2021. On Monday night, the finalists for the major MLB awards in the 2021 season were announced with the best players in the league from this past season, in essence, being in the final running for recognition.
Despite leading all rookies in RBIs and coming in second in home runs, Rangers outfielder’ Adolis Garcia wasn’t named a finalist for BBWAA’s American League Rookie of the Year. Mike Bacsik thinks Garcia deserved more recognition for his great season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers tied a franchise record with 106 wins but Dave Roberts was not voted among the finalists for 2021 National League Manager of the Year. That instead went to Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers, former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and the San Francisco Giants' Gabe Kapler. Shildt oversaw a Cardinals team that went on a franchise-best stretch to play their way into the NL Wild Card Game.
As the season awards for Major League Baseball continue to hit the news cycle, one of the Chicago Cubs’ breakout stars was snubbed of a finalist nomination. Rookie sensation Patrick Wisdom was not among the list of finalists for NL Rookie of the Year. Wisdom broke out in 2021, finishing...
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Chicago’s Liam Hendriks earned his second straight Mariano Rivera Award as the American League Reliever of the Year and Milwaukee’s Josh Hader won his third Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League Reliever of the Year. Hendriks had an 8-3 record and 38 saves in 44...
Cincinnati Reds, India, Jonathan India, Major League Baseball Rookie of the Year Award, National League, Baseball Writers' Association of America, Dylan Carlson. Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India has been named the National League Rookie of the Year, the Baseball Writers Association of America announced on Monday. India, 24, appeared...
Wisdom, Schwindel left off both Chicago ROY ballots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's not the 1-2 finish of Jerome Walton and Dwight Smith of 1989, but four and seven isn't bad for the kind of season the Cubs had. The BBWAA announced the NL Rookie of the Year...
Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García finished fourth in the voting for the 2021 Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year. Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena won the award, with Houston's Luis Garcia finishing second in the voting and Arozarena's teammate Wander Franco finishing third. The award, along with the National...
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals standout Dylan Carlson finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting. A true “swiss-army knife,” Carlson played many different roles for the Cardinals this season. Playing all three outfield positions and batting in nearly every order of the lineup, Carlson wrapped up his season with an impressive .266 […]
