MLB

Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

ESPN
 3 days ago

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis....

www.espn.com

FanSided

MLB Award finalists 2021: MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year candidates

Looking at the MLB Award finalists after they were announced on Monday night with analysis and all the info on MVP, Cy Young and more for 2021. On Monday night, the finalists for the major MLB awards in the 2021 season were announced with the best players in the league from this past season, in essence, being in the final running for recognition.
MLB
Jackie Robinson
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Overlooked For NL Manager Of The Year Voting

The Los Angeles Dodgers tied a franchise record with 106 wins but Dave Roberts was not voted among the finalists for 2021 National League Manager of the Year. That instead went to Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers, former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and the San Francisco Giants' Gabe Kapler. Shildt oversaw a Cardinals team that went on a franchise-best stretch to play their way into the NL Wild Card Game.
MLB
Yardbarker

Cubs: Patrick Wisdom Snubbed as NL Rookie of the Year Finalist

As the season awards for Major League Baseball continue to hit the news cycle, one of the Chicago Cubs’ breakout stars was snubbed of a finalist nomination. Rookie sensation Patrick Wisdom was not among the list of finalists for NL Rookie of the Year. Wisdom broke out in 2021, finishing...
MLB
Fox11online.com

Brewers' Hader wins 3rd NL Reliever of the Year award

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Chicago’s Liam Hendriks earned his second straight Mariano Rivera Award as the American League Reliever of the Year and Milwaukee’s Josh Hader won his third Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League Reliever of the Year. Hendriks had an 8-3 record and 38 saves in 44...
MLB
WCJB

Former Gator Jonathan India earns NL Rookie of the Year award

(AP) -Former Florida Gator Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds won NL Rookie of the Year honors on Monday night, eight months after earning the team’s second base job during spring training and never letting it go during a stellar first season. The 24-year-old India received 29 of 30 first-place...
MLB
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

AL favorite, NL unknown named top rookies

It didn't feel like Randy Arozarena was a rookie this season. Tampa Bay's speedy and powerful outfielder certainly didn't play like one, either. Arozarena won AL Rookie of the Year honors with a superb follow-up to his 2020 postseason heroics while Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India earned NL Rookie of the Year on Monday night.
MLB
FanSided

Why I voted for Jonathan India as National League Rookie of the Year

As a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA), I had the honor this offseason of casting a ballot for the National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year. My top vote went to Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India, who was named as the winner earlier this evening.
MLB
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds 2B Jonathan India named NL Rookie of the Year

Cincinnati Reds, India, Jonathan India, Major League Baseball Rookie of the Year Award, National League, Baseball Writers' Association of America, Dylan Carlson. Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India has been named the National League Rookie of the Year, the Baseball Writers Association of America announced on Monday. India, 24, appeared...
MLB
MLB
Facebook
Sports
Baseball
WKRC

BBWAA votes Reds second baseman India as NL Rookie of the Year

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Baseball Writers Association of America announced on Monday that it has voted Reds second baseman Jonathan India as the National League Rookie of the Year. India played in 150 games in the 2021 season and had a slash line of .269/.376/.459 with 21 homers, 67 RBI,...
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Rangers' García Finishes Fourth in AL Rookie of the Year Voting

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García finished fourth in the voting for the 2021 Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year. Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena won the award, with Houston's Luis Garcia finishing second in the voting and Arozarena's teammate Wander Franco finishing third. The award, along with the National...
MLB
FOX 2

Carlson finishes third in National League Rookie of the Year vote

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals standout Dylan Carlson finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting. A true “swiss-army knife,” Carlson played many different roles for the Cardinals this season. Playing all three outfield positions and batting in nearly every order of the lineup, Carlson wrapped up his season with an impressive .266 […]
MLB
ESPN

NBA awards watch: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and more

As we approach the end of the first quarter of the 2021-2022 NBA season, it's time to look around the league and assess the award races, from MVP and Rookie of the Year to Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player. Who are the current frontrunners? Which longshots...
NBA
dailydodgers.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Named 1949 NL MVP

Along with being voted MVP, Robinson's early career with the Dodgers included a Rookie of the Year Award. Robinson appeared in 156 games during his MVP campaign, hitting . with 16 home runs, 12 triples, 38 doubles and 124 RBI.
MLB

