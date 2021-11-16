ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 2 Day 2: Where Is Neku? - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter making it through another day, the Wicked Twisters are on the hunt for Neku the living legend from three years. However, it isn't as easy as they though to locate him. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of day 4:00 - Search for Neku 4:08 - Cutscene: Where to search 5:12 -...

www.ign.com

nintendoeverything.com

Tunche gameplay

Tunche landed on Switch yesterday, and new gameplay is now available. A video showcases close to an hour of footage from the hand-drawn beat ’em up game with roguelike elements. Tunche is a charming, hand-drawn beat’em up with roguelike elements, co-op, and a pinch of shaman witchcraft. Choose one of...
IGN

Walkthrough

IGN's Forza Horizon 5 complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through every step of Forza Horizon 5 as you sprint around Mexico from your first race to your last, including every collectible location such as Barn Finds and Bonus Boards. Make sure to check out our Tips and Tricks page to take your skills to the next level and don't miss our Vehicles section to see which cars to hop into.
IGN

Mission 44: Bait - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Miguel has revealed that Catalina has flown in three death squads to hunt you down Asuka suggests that you lure them into a kill zone manned by her own hitmen. You may help kill a Death Squad once it has bailed out in the kill zone. Steal a fast car and head to Shoreside Vale's Pike Creek. There are four death squads visible on the radar (pink icons), the yellow icon on the radar represents the kill zone where you will lead the squads to be ambushed by Asuka's men. If you try to be a vigilante and take them out yourself anywhere but the kill zone you will fail the mission -her men must help. However, there is a chance that a few men may escape the kill zone on foot, if this happens you are able to hunt them down and take 'em out yourself. These escapees will appear as green icons on the radar. If you get too far ahead of the persuers you risk the chance of losing them and they will return to their original position eventually. There are squads at Cochrane Dam at the end of the upper dam road. There's a squad near the subway at the airport and another in a driveway in the nice neighborhood of Cedar Grove. One at a time, lure them to the parking lot in Pike Creek, swing the car around so that the side of your car faces the center area where the death squad will stop and fire at them drive-by style. When the squad is dead, take their weapons and head out for another victim. Bait - 0:00 Car 1 - 4:36 Car 2 - 6:30 Car 3 - 7:09 Smoke Them - 7:48 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 19: Cutting The Grass - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore always has a few Mafia Sentinels parked near his garages. Borrow one and head to Luigi's club in the Red Light District. Park far enough away from the club entrance to see Curly exit and enter a cab but not close enough that he'll see you. You cannot take the cabbie out and drive Curly yourself! Good try though. The Spookometer will appear onscreen when the cab takes to the streets and the idea is not to spook Curly Bob. Don't allow this meter to fill up -this would mean that he has been spooked and the mission will end unsuccessfully. However, drive close enough to the cab so you don't loose sight of Curly. Following Curly to the Portland Docks will trigger a cinematic showing him talk with Catalina and Miguel of the Colombian Cartel. So, Curly Bob is talking... so you must kill him. Locate Curly within the docks using the radar once again and run him over with your car or jump out and kill him Mafia style. Cutting the Grass - 0:00 Wait - 1:53 Follow - 2:16 Cutscene - 3:31 Roadkill - 4:28 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 22: Sayonara Salvatore - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore will be leaving Luigi's Sex Club 7 in three hours. Make sure that he does not make it home alive. What you're up against: You only have 3 hours to get to into position in Portland before Salvatore leave's Luigi's Club in the Red Light District. If you get to close to the club you will be severely attacked by the Mafia. When Salvatore enters his car, two more Mafia Sentinels full of men will aid him. They will try to keep you away from Salvatore's car. There are so many ways to complete this objective and I suggest you try different methods if one isn't working so well for you. Suggestions: Use powerful weapons that can be found in certain locations around Liberty City to take out the car. Use the flamethrower from the top of the radio station; use a sniper rifle at a great distance to pop Salvatore before he enters the car from the club. Set a roadblock of Mafia Sentinels in front of Salvatore's garage door (this is where the mission ends unsuccessfully if he enters safely). Block him from entering the garage and destroy his vehicle with grenades, Molotov Cocktails, the flamethrower or by whatever means you can dream up. But a ramming car chase is just about futile. Sayonara Salvatore - 0:00 Guns, lots of guns - 1:20 Wait - 3:05 Cutscene - 3:54 Sayonara - 4:48 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Day 2: Get Twisted - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

In this video for our NEO: The World Ends With You walkthrough, we play through Day Two, get twisted. Here we discover Fret's power; repairing memories! 0:00 - Intro cutscene 6:42 - Gameplay: Deafen the noise 7:35 - Find the first riddle 8:27 - Cutscene: Texting Swallow 9:13 - Gameplay: Deafen the Noise 10:10 - Post fight cutscene 11:43 - Find the Second "Sketched" Riddle 12:23 - Show that Reaper a No. 163 Midaregami Pin 13:26 - Defeat the Jelly Madchester 14:07 - Show the No. 163 Midaregami Pin to the Reaper 14:26 - Cutscene: Are we ghost? Welcome to the UG 17:48 - Find the Last "Sketched" Riddle 20:52 - Tutorial: Reminding with Fret 21:32 - Scan the area for someone who saw MKN 21:39 - Remind the man about MKN 22:12 - Cutscene: did it work? 24:18 - Remind the Reaper of their job 25:26 - Tutorial: Start a Chain Reaction 25:44 - Gameplay: Start a chain and complete the 2 Chain battle 25:52 - Gameplay: Chain 2 battle 27:12 - Turn in the Reaper's Mission 27:35 - Look for MKN in O-EAST 27:45 - Talk to MKN 28:11 - Scan and Remind MKN who they are 29:15 - Head back to 104 and solve today's riddle 30:04 - Cutscene: Today's Reapers' Game update and we are the Wicked Twisters 31:46 - Cutscene: Boss Fight, Defeat the Gorilla Boss 35:16 - Cutscene: Post boss fight and end of the day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
IGN

Mission 35: Gone Fishing - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Ray's partner is going to turn State's Evidence. He goes night fishing on the Lighthouse Rock. Steal a police boat (boat with cannons). Be careful, Ray's partner's boat is armed with mines. Follow the red icon on the radar to Asuka's condo in Newport and walk south to the docks to find the Police Boat. Press the Triangle Button to enter as you face it. Follow the icon on the radar around Portland and to the lighthouse on Portland Rock. This mission is played out the same as Paparazzi Purge, shoot the boat with the onboard cannons but only this time you must avoid the bombs dropped in the wake of Ray's partner's boat. Once the damage meter is filled the boat explodes and the mission is won. Gone Fishing - 0:00 Police Boat - 1:40 Cutscene - 3:29 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
IGN

Week 3 Day 4: Find Shiba's Hiding Place - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

After a exhaustive fight with Kubo that caused Rindo to use his powers, the Wicked Twisters are powerless to stop a lurking Minamimoto. (The gameplay has Neku in it due to issues with a previous recording, apologies.) 0:00 - Start of Day Cutscene 7:01 - Head to Cat Street 7:02 - Talk to Kariya 8:08 - Defeat the Noise inside Kariya 9:20 - Post Fight Cutscene 12:31 - Head to Tipsy Tose Hall 14:03 - Enter Tipsy Tose Hall for a cutscene 14:36 - Talk to the Reaper 15:34 - Head to Miyashita Park and clear the Plague Noise 16:13 - Enter Miyashita Park for a cutscene 16:47 - Gameplay: Clear the Plague Noise 20:26 - Post fight cutscene 20:32 - Head back to Tipsy Tose Hall 21:16 - Talk to Hishima and clear the noise inside the Reaper 21:40 - Clear the Noise 24:06 - Talk to Shiba in Udagawa 25:19 - Rewind to 10:00 Cat Street 26:57 - Rewind to Miyashita Park 27:40 - Check the marker 28:18 - Gameplay: Clear the Noise in Miyashita Park 30:20 - Post fight cutscene 31:21 - CHANGE OUR FATE 33:21 - Gameplay: Defeat Shiba's Noise 34:23 - Post Fight Cutscene 36:55 - Boss Fight: Leo Cantus Armo 42:14 - End of Day Cutscene For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
IGN

Week 3 Day 7 Part 2: Save Shibuya from Erasure - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

We're back...because that did not go according to plan. We now know that Kubo has been behind this the entire time. Rindo is now faced with trying to prevent erasure, once again. 0:25 - Rewind to 10:00 Takeshita Street 4:03 - Rewind to 16:00 Scramble Crossing 4:33 - Talk to Shiba 6:11 - Rewind to 15:00 Udagawa Street 8:55 - Rewind to 14:00 Tipsy Tose Hall 9:11 - Talk to Hishima 10:38 - Rewind to 11:00 Tokyu Plaza 11:00 - Talk to Fret and Beat 12:49 - Rewind to 12:00 Cat Street 13:18 - Talk to Kariya and Uzuki in Cat Street 16:40 - Rewind to 13:00 Tower Records 16:58 - Talk to Coco in Tower Records 18:10 - Rewind to 14:00 Tipsy Tose Hall 18:23 - Talk to Hishima 19:15 - Rewind to 16:00 Scramble Crossing 19:24 - Confront Shiba 21:38 - CHANGE OUR FATE 25:27 - Boss Fight: Soul Pulvis 29:56 - Post Fight cutscene and end..? For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
IGN

Mission 7: Mike Lips Last Lunch - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by finding a fast sports car and return to Joey's Garage between six o'clock in the A.M. and nine o'clock P.M. to pick up your first job from Joey Leone. As soon as you take the mission and exit the garage the five-minute clock begins to countdown to end the mission. If everything is not ready to go in 5 minutes, Lips will finish eating and the mission will end unsuccessfully. Follow the icon on the radar to Marco's Bistro, enter the car with the blue arrow over it and drive it to 8-Ball's auto-yard. 8-Ball's garage is indicated on the radar. If Lip's Idaho is destroyed, the mission will be failed. Lips Forelli can spot the smallest scratch or ding on the Idaho so, be very careful. If you mess it up you'll have to pay $1000 at Pay 'n' Spray within the time allotted so Lips will not notice the damage. If he does notice damage, the mission will be failed. After rigging the bomb onto the car inside of 8-Ball's garage, drive carefully back to the Bistro (or the Pay 'n' Spray if need be) and park it in the exact same space that you stole it from. You must also park perfectly straight or Lips will notice something's up. When all these parameters are met and time is remaining on the clock, Lips will exit the building, enter his car and become a Forelli souffle. Mike Lips Last Lunch - 0:00 Grab a Car - 0:37 Grab The Idaho - 1:12 Install The Bomb - 4:37 Activate The Bomb - 5:50 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 33: Arms Shortage - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by driving to Phil's Army Surplus in Rockford following the pink icon on the radar. The security gate will open for you now. Approach Phil in the back of the lot and a cinematic will ensue. When the talk ends, head to the crates that sit against the perimeter wall behind you and beside the garage. Jump from crate to crate to reach the top of the wall. Walk the wall to the storage containers. Jump to the container with the Rocket Launcher hovering above it. Select the Rocket and take aim with the R1 button to the entrance of the compound. Take out the Colombian Vehicles as they pull up outside the security gate. If any Cartel escape the vehicles, pick them off at a distance with the Rockets. Use a more conventional weapon if they appear closer or come around the backside of the nearby garage. When all is still, go see how Phil is and the mission will end successfully if he remains alive. Return to Phil's Army Surplus to buy M16, shotgun and rocket launcher. The tank is not available unless you steal one from an army man in a wanted level 6. Arms Shortage - 0:00 Supplies - 1:49 Phil - 3:35 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Week 2 Day 5: Erase the Target in Scramble Crossing - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

For Week 2 Day 5 in NEO: The World Ends With You, the Wicked Twisters learn that not only are they not actually dead, but that their Player Pins are the key to their existence in the RG. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of Day 4:52 - Head to O-East 5:00 - Talk to the Reaper and complete their mission to unlock the path 5:31 - Side Mission: Don't Stop Be-Leafing 6:44 - Imprint people around the area so they buy flowers from Ryoji 7:42 - Defeat the Noise the Reaper asked you to clear 7:48 - Continue imprinting people around the area so they buy flowers from Ryoji 9:32 - Turn in Ryoji's Side Mission 9:55 - Head to Scramble Crossing 10:00 - Talk to the Reaper and defeat the noise 10:16 - Post fight cutscene 10:40 - Talk to the Reaper in 104 to get their mission 10:54 - Turn in Reaper's mission 11:10 - Cutscene: Enter O-East 14:07 - Talk to the Reaper for the mission 16:53 - Find the Key in Tower Records 18:14 - Find the Key in Scramble Crossing 18:46 - Defeat the noise 18:49 - Post Fight cutscene 19:12 - Look for the girl behind the statue 20:39 - Find the differences to Find the Underpass key 22:22 - Tipsy Tose Hall 24:01 - Find the Key in Tipsy Tose Hall 25:26 - Solve the puzzle to break free 27:10 - Enter 104 Building for a cutscene 30:06 - Enter Scramble Crossing 30:23 - Boss fight 31:51 - Post boss fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
IGN

Day 3: Deep Dive - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

In this part of our NEO: The World Ends with you guide, we go through Day 3 where we recruit the new player and we discover Rindo's hidden power. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of Day 3 3:04 - Head to Center Street 3:28 - Cutscene: OMIGOSH! 5:06 - Cutscene: Hachiko Cafe 5:21 - Reaper Mission: Buy some Joli Becot 5:55 - Cutscene: Meet Kanon 8:13 - Cutscene: How Are We Supposed to Buy Clothes 9:05 - Tutorial: Shop til you Drop/Mo' Money, Less Problems 9:23 - Tutorial: Stay Fashion Forward 9:36 - Cutscene: Outfit Complete 10:45 - Cutscene: Time to Eat 12:05 - Justice Burger 12:40 - Show that Reaper you're wearing something from Joli Becot 13:11 - Cutscene: Center Street, We finally made it 13:35 - Search Center Street for info about the new Player 15:32 - Cutscene: you can't scan other players 17:00 - Head to Tokyu Hands in near Tipsey tose Hall 17:39 - Cutscene: The line is wild 18:11 - Cutscene: TOKYU HANDS 18:39 - Cutscene: Out of Pins, out of luck 21:55 - Cutscene: Rindo's powers activate 22:52 - Cutscene: Back in Tipsey Hall 24:16 - Cutscene: We need a voucher 24:42 - Tutorial: Change your Fate 25:00 - Rewind to Scramble Crossing 25:10 - Cutscene: Back at Scramble Crossing 26:14 - Head to the Cafe at the Crossing 27:41 - Confront the Deep Rivers Society 28:23 - Gameplay: Fight the Deep Rivers Society 29:47 - Cutscene: Post battle confrontation and secure the voucher 30:31 - Rewind to Tipsey Tose Hall 31:10 - Cutscene: Secure the Pin 31:54 - CHANGE OUR FATE 32:04 - Cutscene: Meet the new player Nagi! 34:26 - Gameplay: Defeat the Deep Rivers Society...Again 36:31 - Cutscene: End of Day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
IGN

Week 3 Day 6:Find Susukichi - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

Susukichi is back with another game of hide and go seek. If the Twisters win, they'll learn where Shiba is hiding. 0:00 - Start of Day cutscene 6:21 - Enter Tipsy Tose Hall 6:29 - Cutscene then defeat the noise 7:03 - Enter Center Street 7:08 - Cutscene: Another selfie 8:02 - Enter Scramble Crossing 8:47 - Talk to the Reaper and complete their mission 9:41 - Enter West Exit Bus Terminal 9:53 - Cutscene and defeat the Plague Noise 12:43 - Post fight cutscene 13:43 - Defeat the Noise 15:22 - Post fight cutscene 16:00 - Enter Shibuya Stream 16:59 - Telewarp into the river 17:14 - Head inside for a cutscene 23:22 - Rindo's power activates 23:50 - Rewind to 13:00 Shibuya Stream 25:11 - CHANGE OUR FATE 26:53 - Enter Expressway Underpass 27:52 - Boss Fight: Cervus Cantus 33:45 - Post Fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
IGN

Week 2 Day 7: Find Motoi - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

It is the seventh day of the second week in NEO: The World Ends With You and the Wicked Twisters are teaming with Shoka since she is no longer a Reaper. However, a confrontation is swiftly approaching them with more twist and turns to follow. 0:00 - Start of Day Cutscene 4:40 - Enter Cat Street 4:43 - Help Shoka 5:17 - Fight the Noise to help Shoka 5:20 - Post fight cutscene and Shoka joins your party 9:45 - Talk to the Reaper to receive their mission 10:15 - Defeat the noise 10:18 - Post fight cutscene 10:24 - Talk to the Reaper and turn in their mission 11:10 - Talk to the Reaper by the 104 Building to receive their mission 11:30 - Shop at Gatto Nero 12:45 - Turn in the Reaper's mission 13:23 - Cutscene: talk to Motoi in Dogenzaka 16:31 - Enter O-East 17:18 - Enter 104 Building 18:25 - Enter Scramble Crossing 19:10 - Enter 104 Building 19:25 - Talk to the Reaper at Center Street and get attacked by Noise 19:49 - Post fight cutscene 20:13 - Get jumped by the noise in Tipsy Tose Hall 20:26 - Post fight cutscene 20:44 - Jumped by noise in Spain Hill 20:53 - Post fight cutscene 21:15 - Cutscene: Confront Susukichi in Tower Records area 22:12 - Cutscene: Rindo's power activates 22:29 - Rewind to 10:00 104 Building 22:38 - Cutscene: Back in the 104 Building area 23:36 - Reach the 104 Building Rooftop 23:51 - Tutorial: Telewarping with Shoka 24:03 - Telewarp to the top of the building 24:11 - Cutscene: Top of the 104 Building 24:38 - CHANGE OUR FATE 24:48 - Cutscene: Susukichi Boss Fight 24:46 - Gameplay: Boss Fight Susukichi 28:05 - Post boss fight cutscene 28:41 - Enter West Exit Bus Terminal 28:53 - Cutscene: Boss Fight Mr. Mew 29:48 - Boost Fight: Mr. Mew 33:23 - Post boss fight cutscene 34:52 - Boss Fight Part 2: Grus Cantus 37:02 - Post boss fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
IGN

Week 3 Day 7: Take Down Shiba - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

The final day is upon us and it is up to Rindo and the Wicked Twisters to put a stop to Shiba and the destruction of Shibuya! 0:00 - Start of Day cutscene 3:46 - Enter Tokyu Plaza 4:06 - Cutscene: Fret and Beat 4:51 - Talk to Kariya and Uzuki in Cat Street 5:50 - Talk to Coco in Tower Records 7:37 - Talk to Hishima in Tipsy Tose hall 10:11 - Enter Scramble Crossing for a cutscene 10:30 - Confront Shiba 14:41 - Boss Fight: Shiba 22:31 - Post fight cutscene For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
nintendoeverything.com

TIMINGooo! gameplay

Gameplay has surfaced for TIMINGooo!, the new rhythm game for Switch developed by Mages. This week’s video shows just over a half hour of footage. For those that need a refresher on TIMINGooo!, check out the following overview:. Rhythm can open the doors of hell! Let’s escape hell by getting...
nintendoeverything.com

Hoplegs gameplay

Hoplegs, a 2D platformer, has received a good chunk and gameplay. Limit Break and WhyKev put the title on Switch to close out the week. Hoplegs is a different kind of platform game where you control your character using 4 different legs. Looks easy? Each of the four gamepad buttons where you usually jump, interact, crouch and change weapons are now your legs! Master the unique controls, and navigate through loads of developer and community-created levels!
IGN

Week 2 Day 3: Win the Scramble Slam 2 - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

It's week two in our NEO: The World Ends With You walkthrough and it's time for another Scramble Slam! This time we have Beat on our side as we take on the other teams in Shibuya. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of day and the Second Scramble Slam 4:12 - Tutorial: Power Up Your Mashups 5:04 - Cutscene: Enter Tower Records 5:23 - Soundsurfing with Beat 6:03 - Claim Tower Records 6:56 - Cutscene: Enter Scramble Crossing 11:49 - Claim Scramble Crossing 12:21 - Enter Center Street 12:46 - Claim Center Street 13:31: - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties 14:25 - Post fight cutscene 15:40 - Invade the 104 Building 15:47 - Gameplay: Defeat the Variabeauties 17:22 - Gameplay: Defeat the Variabeauty area boss 18:50 - Claimed 104 Building and post fight cutscene 20:41 - Cutscene: Reapers' Game update 23:36 - Invade Shibuya Hikarie 23:47 - Gameplay: Fight the Purehearts 25:06 - Gameplay: Fight the Purehearts boss 26:08 - Claimed Shibuya Hikarie and cutscene 28:08 - Invade The Underpass 28:12 - Gameplay: Fight the Purehearts 29:56 - Gameplay: Fight the Purehearts 31:01 - Gameplay: Fight the Pureheart boss 33:05 - Invade the West Exit Bus Terminal and cutscene 33:32 - Gameplay: Fight the Purehearts 34:31 - Cutscene: Post fight 34:53 - Gameplay: Fight the Pureheart boss 36:55 - Invade Dogenzaka 37:06 - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties 38:04 - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties Boss 39:21 - Post fight cutscene 40:03 - Invade O-East 40:10 - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties 41:40 - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties 42:50 - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties Boss 45:52 - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties 46:58 - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties Boss 48:05 - Claimed Center Street 49:18 - Cutscene: 104 Building 49:32 - Confront the Purehearts 50:40 - Gameplay: Defeat the Purehearts 52:12 - Cutscene: Post fight 52:57 - Cutscene: End of Day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
