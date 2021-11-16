ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 3 Day 6:Find Susukichi - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusukichi is back with another game of hide and go seek. If the Twisters win, they'll learn where Shiba is hiding. 0:00 - Start of Day cutscene 6:21 - Enter Tipsy Tose Hall 6:29 -...

www.ign.com

nintendoeverything.com

Tunche gameplay

Tunche landed on Switch yesterday, and new gameplay is now available. A video showcases close to an hour of footage from the hand-drawn beat ’em up game with roguelike elements. Tunche is a charming, hand-drawn beat’em up with roguelike elements, co-op, and a pinch of shaman witchcraft. Choose one of...
nintendoeverything.com

Bloodshore gameplay

Wales Interactive brought the interactive movie Bloodshore to Switch this week, and if you’re curious about the title, you may want to check out some gameplay. A video has arrived with nearly a half hour of footage. Wales Interactive has shared the following overview for Bloodshore:. Bloodshore is an interactive...
IGN

Mission 1: Introduction and Give Me Liberty - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

At the start of GTA 3, you meets up with 8 ball and they need to drive back to Luigi's Sex Club hideout. You'll get into the Sentinel on the bridge, and follow the mini map to get to the blue marker and start Luigi's missions. Opening Cutscene: 0:00 Give Me Liberty: 2:45 Garage: 3:37 Second Half: 3:59 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 38: Waka-Gashira Wipeout! - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Use the Cruiser you took from the last mission or find another in Fort Staunton. Follow the red icon to the multileveled carpark in Newport and drive to the very top. Do not exit the vehicle while atop the carpark roof; you'll be noticed and the mission will be failed. Drive full throttle between the hood of the limo and the wall, over Kenji and behind the following Stinger. Head back down through the carpark to steal yet another car. Exit the carpark and enter any neighboring district -get out of Newport to complete the mission. Waka-gashira Wipeout - 0:00 Get a Cartel Car - 0:56 Cutscene - 2:00 Escape - 2:40 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 6: The Fuzz Ball - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Scattered throughout Portland are 8 of Luigi's girls who await you to escort them to the policeman's ball near the Callahan Bridge. To pass the mission you only need to deliver 4 girls in five minutes, but for each girl delivered to the ball you'll receive $500 giving you the incentive to exceed the minimum amount of deliveries required. Use a car with four doors to pick up three girls at a time. Find a route that does not require you to backtrack. Once you deliver the first three girls you'll find available police cars in the parking lot of the ball. Make sure not to run over the girls, if you do run over any, you'll fail the mission. Keep an eye on the clock, remember that you only have 5 minutes to deliver the girls. The Fuzz Ball - 0:00 Grab a Car - 0:39 Pickup 1 - 0:59 Pickup 2 - 1:21 Pickup 3 - 1:49 Drop Off - 2:35 Pickup 4 - 2:54 Pickup 5 - 3:41 Pickup 6 - 3:58 Drop Off - 4:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 37: Liberator - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

You'll find Donald Love located in the business district of Bedford Point. Follow his initial on the radar. Enter the blue marker at the entrance of his Love Media building to accept his jobs. Drive to the Colombian Compound and then search through the garages to find the Old Asian Gentleman while not getting killed by the guards Drive the Old Asian Gentleman back to Donald Love's Building Head on over to Fort Staunton from the Love Building and find one of many Colombian Cruisers to steal. Drive the Cruiser and follow the red icon on the radar to the Colombian garages. With the Cruiser you can now enter the security gate. Inside the compound, run over guards until your car smokes then jump out and start shooting. Once the immediate threat is clear, begin opening garages by stepping in front of them. Be prepared to find a Colombian behind each door. Use the pistol to prevent hitting the Old Asian Gentleman in the crossfire when you find his garage. Walk up to him, talk with him and then he'll follow you into a Cruiser. Take him to the Love Media building and stop in the blue marker to complete the mission. Liberator - 0:00 Get a Cartel Car - 0:50 Pop some heads - 1:49 Drive - 3:43 Delivery - 4:45 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
gamepur.com

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition gameplay leaks a day before launch

We’re just shy of launch day for the remastered GTA Trilogy, and although Rockstar hasn’t released any official gameplay, you can still see the Definitive Edition in action right now. Gameplay has leaked right before the official release. One such clip was uploaded to Reddit by user Zombathon67890, showing CJ...
IGN

Mission 13: Taking Out The Laundry - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Follow the three red icons on the radar to locate Mr Wong's laundry vans. Toni suggests going to 8-Balls for some grenades, which is not a bad idea. You don't need the grenades to complete the mission, but it's not bad to add them to your collection. Again, there is more than one way to destroy a vehicle in GTA3 and there is no limitations put on the Laundry Vans' destruction. Throwing grenades at the vans to destroy them is actually the most difficult way to destroy them since they are so evasive. Try shooting at them with various arms or try overtaking the vehicles and then throw the drivers out to take control of the vans. From there you have many options as you may have already experienced ways to destroy your own vehicles. Turn them over, run them into walls and bail out, take them to the crusher, park them at the edge of the water in Portland Beach so the water carries them off. You can push them with another vehicle off the docks or off one of the ships, you can rig them with bombs from 8-Ball's shop. The sky's the limit! Taking Out The Laundry - 0:00 Steal a Car - 0:42 Grenades! - 1:47 More Grenades! - 4:01 You are one with the Grenades - 6:51 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 22: Sayonara Salvatore - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore will be leaving Luigi's Sex Club 7 in three hours. Make sure that he does not make it home alive. What you're up against: You only have 3 hours to get to into position in Portland before Salvatore leave's Luigi's Club in the Red Light District. If you get to close to the club you will be severely attacked by the Mafia. When Salvatore enters his car, two more Mafia Sentinels full of men will aid him. They will try to keep you away from Salvatore's car. There are so many ways to complete this objective and I suggest you try different methods if one isn't working so well for you. Suggestions: Use powerful weapons that can be found in certain locations around Liberty City to take out the car. Use the flamethrower from the top of the radio station; use a sniper rifle at a great distance to pop Salvatore before he enters the car from the club. Set a roadblock of Mafia Sentinels in front of Salvatore's garage door (this is where the mission ends unsuccessfully if he enters safely). Block him from entering the garage and destroy his vehicle with grenades, Molotov Cocktails, the flamethrower or by whatever means you can dream up. But a ramming car chase is just about futile. Sayonara Salvatore - 0:00 Guns, lots of guns - 1:20 Wait - 3:05 Cutscene - 3:54 Sayonara - 4:48 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 33: Arms Shortage - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by driving to Phil's Army Surplus in Rockford following the pink icon on the radar. The security gate will open for you now. Approach Phil in the back of the lot and a cinematic will ensue. When the talk ends, head to the crates that sit against the perimeter wall behind you and beside the garage. Jump from crate to crate to reach the top of the wall. Walk the wall to the storage containers. Jump to the container with the Rocket Launcher hovering above it. Select the Rocket and take aim with the R1 button to the entrance of the compound. Take out the Colombian Vehicles as they pull up outside the security gate. If any Cartel escape the vehicles, pick them off at a distance with the Rockets. Use a more conventional weapon if they appear closer or come around the backside of the nearby garage. When all is still, go see how Phil is and the mission will end successfully if he remains alive. Return to Phil's Army Surplus to buy M16, shotgun and rocket launcher. The tank is not available unless you steal one from an army man in a wanted level 6. Arms Shortage - 0:00 Supplies - 1:49 Phil - 3:35 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Week 3 Day 5: Find Neku's Reaper Friend - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

Neku is back and has joined our Wicked Twisters to investigate what destroyed Shinjuku three years prior in an attempt to save Shibuya from that same fate. 0:00 - Start of day cutscene 7:10 - Enter Shibuya Underpass for a cutscene 8:38 - Fight the Noise that is "Ayano" 11:22 - Fight the Noise that is "Fuya" 14:01 - Fight the Noise that is "Motoi" 16:21 - Fight the Noise that is "Kanon" 20:06 - Talk to Coco 26:30 - Boss Fight: Plague Pachy 29:47 - Post fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
IGN

Der Anfang Zombies Guide and Walkthrough

This page is part of IGN's Call of Duty: Vanguard Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about the all-new Zombies experience, Der Anfang. Throughout this guide, we'll explain everything from how to Pack-a-Punch, completing objectives, using the Altar of Covenants, accessing Perk Machines, and Exfilling to complete the mission.
IGN

Mission 10: Cipriani's Chauffeur - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Without wrecking the car, drive Toni to Chinatown while following the radar icon. Stop in the blue marker outside Mr. Wongs storefront. When Toni returns to the car screaming, "Triad Ambush," drive him quickly to the blue marker in the Cipriani Restaurant's driveway in Saint Mark's. Lose any Wanted level or police pursuers. After the mission, Tony will invite you over to help in his dilemma. But for now, we will stick with Joey's work. Also, upon completion of this mission, the Uzi will be available for purchase at AmmuNation. Cipriani's Chauffeur - 0:00 Drive - 0:42 Cutscene - 1:12 Escape - 1:42 Drop Off - 2:13 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 35: Gone Fishing - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Ray's partner is going to turn State's Evidence. He goes night fishing on the Lighthouse Rock. Steal a police boat (boat with cannons). Be careful, Ray's partner's boat is armed with mines. Follow the red icon on the radar to Asuka's condo in Newport and walk south to the docks to find the Police Boat. Press the Triangle Button to enter as you face it. Follow the icon on the radar around Portland and to the lighthouse on Portland Rock. This mission is played out the same as Paparazzi Purge, shoot the boat with the onboard cannons but only this time you must avoid the bombs dropped in the wake of Ray's partner's boat. Once the damage meter is filled the boat explodes and the mission is won. Gone Fishing - 0:00 Police Boat - 1:40 Cutscene - 3:29 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
heypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact Shadow of the Ancients Walkthrough

Conquer an Immortal Ruin Grader With This Shadow of the Ancients Walkthrough for Genshin Impact. Greetings Travelers, today we’re going over the Shadow of the Ancients event for Genshin Impact, starring one immortal, regenerating Ruin Grader and a Sumeru researcher eager to find someone to help him kill this abomination.
