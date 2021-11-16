Week 3 Day 6:Find Susukichi - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

Follow the three red icons on the radar to locate Mr Wong's laundry vans. Toni suggests going to 8-Balls for some grenades, which is not a bad idea. You don't need the grenades to complete the mission, but it's not bad to add them to your collection. Again, there is more than one way to destroy a vehicle in GTA3 and there is no limitations put on the Laundry Vans' destruction. Throwing grenades at the vans to destroy them is actually the most difficult way to destroy them since they are so evasive. Try shooting at them with various arms or try overtaking the vehicles and then throw the drivers out to take control of the vans. From there you have many options as you may have already experienced ways to destroy your own vehicles. Turn them over, run them into walls and bail out, take them to the crusher, park them at the edge of the water in Portland Beach so the water carries them off. You can push them with another vehicle off the docks or off one of the ships, you can rig them with bombs from 8-Ball's shop. The sky's the limit! Taking Out The Laundry - 0:00 Steal a Car - 0:42 Grenades! - 1:47 More Grenades! - 4:01 You are one with the Grenades - 6:51 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO