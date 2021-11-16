ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Week 3 Day 4: Find Shiba's Hiding Place - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a exhaustive fight with Kubo that caused Rindo to use his powers, the Wicked Twisters are powerless to stop a lurking Minamimoto. (The gameplay has Neku in it due to issues with a previous recording, apologies.) 0:00 - Start of Day Cutscene 7:01 - Head to Cat...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
stevivor.com

Here’s 15 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay

A whopping 15 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay dropped overnight and we’ve got it here for you to view below. The gameplay was part of a special premiere livestream that happened in the early morning hours here in Australia. Gameplay starts around the 14.30 mark of the video below (we’ve...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 22: Sayonara Salvatore - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore will be leaving Luigi's Sex Club 7 in three hours. Make sure that he does not make it home alive. What you're up against: You only have 3 hours to get to into position in Portland before Salvatore leave's Luigi's Club in the Red Light District. If you get to close to the club you will be severely attacked by the Mafia. When Salvatore enters his car, two more Mafia Sentinels full of men will aid him. They will try to keep you away from Salvatore's car. There are so many ways to complete this objective and I suggest you try different methods if one isn't working so well for you. Suggestions: Use powerful weapons that can be found in certain locations around Liberty City to take out the car. Use the flamethrower from the top of the radio station; use a sniper rifle at a great distance to pop Salvatore before he enters the car from the club. Set a roadblock of Mafia Sentinels in front of Salvatore's garage door (this is where the mission ends unsuccessfully if he enters safely). Block him from entering the garage and destroy his vehicle with grenades, Molotov Cocktails, the flamethrower or by whatever means you can dream up. But a ramming car chase is just about futile. Sayonara Salvatore - 0:00 Guns, lots of guns - 1:20 Wait - 3:05 Cutscene - 3:54 Sayonara - 4:48 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 14: The Pick-Up - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Begin by following the blue radar icon to Mr Wongs laundry. He will direct you to the loading area in the alley behind the laundry. When you take the briefcase with the blue arrow over it a Triad ambush will commence. The best thing to do is to quickly reenter the vehicle and begin running over the Triads as they come at you from the three different alleyways connected to this loading are. Use the rearview as you back up and over the Triads. Remain in the alleys until all the Triads on foot have been squished! The remaining Triad is located in a large Belly Up truck just outside of the alleyway opposite the laundry. Get out of your vehicle, throw him out of the truck, exit the truck and shoot him. Complete the mission by delivering the money to Toni at the restaurant. The Pick-Up - 0:00 A car, you will steal - 0:39 ITS A TRAP - 1:17 Cash to Tony - 3:41 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Neo#The Wicked Twisters#Minamimoto#Neku#Hishima#Udagawa
IGN

Mission 20: Bomb Da Base: Act I & Act II - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by borrowing one of Salvatore's Mafia Sentinels once more and as long as you have $50,000 go see 8-Ball if you don't have the money, pick up some side jobs (take taxi missions, police vigilante missions or fire truck or ambulance missions. See Marty Chonks, find the Toyz van or play the Patriot Playground or find more hidden packages or attempt some insane jumps and stunts. There are tons of ways to make money in Liberty City -if your dishonest) Head to the back of 8-Balls auto yard and you'll see the marker near his backdoor. If you have the money he'll hand you a Sniper Rifle and you'll be on your way. If you don't have the money, you must earn some and return when you do. 8-Ball turns over a sniper rifle to you and he takes the explosives. 8-Ball will follow you in and out of every vehicle you take as you make your way to Portland Docks. When you stop inside the blue marker near the Portland docks 8-Ball hops out and tells you to find a good vantage point to cover him from as he sprints onto the boat to position the explosives. He'll move as soon as you fire the first shot. Head towards the Les Cargo ship and take the stairs to the first landing of the warehouse facing the ship. Press the R1 button to target the Cartel while using the Square button to zoom in and the X button to zoom out. You have 30 rounds of ammo, which is more than enough. You can't afford to miss too many shots or 8-Ball will get tagged! There are a total of 12 Colombian Cartel to pop, 2 on the docks near the ship ramp, which should be taken out first and then 10 on the actual ship. Work your way through the men starting from the left to the right since 8-Ball will approach the ones on the left first, after the first shot is fired. Keep your up and down aiming static and move left to right after you have targeted the first few heads. After all Cartels are dead, 8-Ball plants the bomb and escapes just in time to save himself from the sinking ship. Bomb da Base act I - 0:00 Bomb da Base act II - 1:35 Cutscene - 3:15 Pop some heads - 4:11 Cutscene - 5:09 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 30: Shima - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start the missing by picking up briefcases full of money to be entered into the Kenji's Casino accounts. Then find gang responsible for the last briefcase theft. Return the money to Kenji. Follow the icons on the radar to the briefcase locations. Pick up the one on the Torrington sidewalk first and then the one in Bedford Point. This one is guarded by a Diablo, but simply running into him will take him out and allow you to exit the car to pick up the briefcase. Drive to the missing briefcase in Belleville Park in front of Uncle BJ's. A cinematic will begin as you arrive depicting Uncle BJ screaming about thugs stealing his payment... the Diablo's! Follow the blue icon on the radar to Portland (Hepburn Heights to be exact). There you'll discover a gang of Diablos in the parking lot where you talk to El Burro on the phone. You should use a heavy (for armor purposes) vehicle and run over them or use the flamethrower up close and personal or a sniper rifle or grenades at a distance. The choices to take them off the planet are again limitless. After retrieving the briefcase, take it to the back parking lot behind the Casino in Staunton Island. Shima - 0:00 Briefcase - 0:52 Briefcase 2 - 1:25 Cutscene - 2:00 Pop some heads - 4:43 Briefcase 3 - 5:20 Kenjis - 7:32 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 29: Deal Steal - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by stealing a Yardie Lobo. Then pick up Kenji's man. After, meet with the Colombians and leave no one alive. Grab the briefcase and destroy the Colombian Cruisers. Return the Briefcase to the Casino. Since the Colombian Cartel expects a Yardie Posse to arrive at the meeting, drive to Newport and Steal a Yardie Lobo vehicle. Follow the green icon on the radar to Aspatria and pick up Kanji's man. Follow the pink icon on the radar to Sweeny Hospital in Rockford, enter the blue marker and honk the horn L3 button. Run over or exit and shoot the Colombians as they exit their cruisers. Take the briefcase (red icon on radar) near their cruiser and then head to the parking lot and destroy the remaining two cruisers using any method you can think of. Shoot them with guns, use grenades, Molotov's etc. Enter a vehicle and take the briefcase back to Kenji. Drive to the back Casino parking lot (pink icon on radar) and into the blue marker to complete the mission. Deal Steal - 0:00 Find a Yardie Lobo - 1:25 Leave no one alive - 1:55 Escape - 2:59 Cutscene - 4:09 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay - Day 0 Livestream

Forza Horizon 5 early access is almost here, but ahead of retail release we'll be playing at the Forza Horizon 5 review embargo and showing you a closer look at Mexico, all presented by Pluto TV. During our livestream today we play on showing Forza Horizon 5 PC and Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X gameplay from a few players that have spent a lot of time with the new game. The Forza Horizon 5 release is just around the corner so enjoy this early look at gameplay with Mark Medina and Destin Legarie from IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cats
IGN

Week 3 Day 5: Find Neku's Reaper Friend - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

Neku is back and has joined our Wicked Twisters to investigate what destroyed Shinjuku three years prior in an attempt to save Shibuya from that same fate. 0:00 - Start of day cutscene 7:10 - Enter Shibuya Underpass for a cutscene 8:38 - Fight the Noise that is "Ayano" 11:22 - Fight the Noise that is "Fuya" 14:01 - Fight the Noise that is "Motoi" 16:21 - Fight the Noise that is "Kanon" 20:06 - Talk to Coco 26:30 - Boss Fight: Plague Pachy 29:47 - Post fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 25: Payday For Ray - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by quickly get to the pay phones and wait for further instructions. Meet and pay Asuka's contact inside the LPD You are given 3 min and 30 sec to answer 4 phones before Ray will meet with you. Use Asuka's Yakuza to race from phone booth to phone booth -you're going to need a very fast car. Follow the color cooridinated lines on the map for the quickest route to the booths. Phone Booth #1: Torrington (red route on map) Phone Booth #2: Belleville Park (follow green route on map) When leaving the first phone, head back north along the same route until you intersect the green route on map. Phone Booth #3: Liberty Campus (Follow yellow route on map) From the second phone, exit the road that leads to the bridge to Shoreside Vale and run down the embankment to the lower road that runs past the park. Phone Booth #4: Belleville Park (Follow the blue route on map to the campus) When leaving the campus, follow the yellow route back towards the south and then pick up the blue route where they connect on the map. When you answer the fourth phone the clock will stop the countdown and Ray Machowski will ask you to meet him in the park. Follow the radar to the blue marker in front of the underground bathrooms in Belleville Park. After this mission you can take jobs from Ray by returning to this location... but for now, stick to the guide and finish out Asuka's job offers. Payday for Ray - 0:00 Drive - 0:40 Phone - 1:33 Second Phone - 2:21 Third Phone - 2:58 Fourth Phone - 3:51 Cutscene - 4:28 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 3 Day 6:Find Susukichi - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

Susukichi is back with another game of hide and go seek. If the Twisters win, they'll learn where Shiba is hiding. 0:00 - Start of Day cutscene 6:21 - Enter Tipsy Tose Hall 6:29 - Cutscene then defeat the noise 7:03 - Enter Center Street 7:08 - Cutscene: Another selfie 8:02 - Enter Scramble Crossing 8:47 - Talk to the Reaper and complete their mission 9:41 - Enter West Exit Bus Terminal 9:53 - Cutscene and defeat the Plague Noise 12:43 - Post fight cutscene 13:43 - Defeat the Noise 15:22 - Post fight cutscene 16:00 - Enter Shibuya Stream 16:59 - Telewarp into the river 17:14 - Head inside for a cutscene 23:22 - Rindo's power activates 23:50 - Rewind to 13:00 Shibuya Stream 25:11 - CHANGE OUR FATE 26:53 - Enter Expressway Underpass 27:52 - Boss Fight: Cervus Cantus 33:45 - Post Fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 35: Gone Fishing - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Ray's partner is going to turn State's Evidence. He goes night fishing on the Lighthouse Rock. Steal a police boat (boat with cannons). Be careful, Ray's partner's boat is armed with mines. Follow the red icon on the radar to Asuka's condo in Newport and walk south to the docks to find the Police Boat. Press the Triangle Button to enter as you face it. Follow the icon on the radar around Portland and to the lighthouse on Portland Rock. This mission is played out the same as Paparazzi Purge, shoot the boat with the onboard cannons but only this time you must avoid the bombs dropped in the wake of Ray's partner's boat. Once the damage meter is filled the boat explodes and the mission is won. Gone Fishing - 0:00 Police Boat - 1:40 Cutscene - 3:29 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 10: Cipriani's Chauffeur - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Without wrecking the car, drive Toni to Chinatown while following the radar icon. Stop in the blue marker outside Mr. Wongs storefront. When Toni returns to the car screaming, "Triad Ambush," drive him quickly to the blue marker in the Cipriani Restaurant's driveway in Saint Mark's. Lose any Wanted level or police pursuers. After the mission, Tony will invite you over to help in his dilemma. But for now, we will stick with Joey's work. Also, upon completion of this mission, the Uzi will be available for purchase at AmmuNation. Cipriani's Chauffeur - 0:00 Drive - 0:42 Cutscene - 1:12 Escape - 1:42 Drop Off - 2:13 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 8: Farewell "Chucky" Lee Chong - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Before starting the mission, head to AmmuNation if you need a gun. Follow the green icon on the radar to the area blocked off to cars in Chinatown. It is here that you'll find Chunky Lee Chong in his Spank stand in the market area of Chinatown. Target the two Triad gang members on either side of the stand holding baseball bats and the third that will rush wielding a piece. Use the targeting buttons to pick and choose the largest threat first and then target those further away or with clubbing weapons. Quickly Steal a car and chase the fleeing Chong who has already entered a getaway car. Make sure to keep close to the getaway car. If you lag too far behind you risk losing the mission. Do whatever it takes to stop his vehicle and eject him or destroy the vehicle with him still in it. If Chunky finds himself jammed and not able to move his vehicle, he will flee on foot. If this happens, run him over or get out and shoot him. Farewell 'Chunky" Lee Chong - 0:00 Drive - 0:45 Locate Chong - 1:27 Chase - 2:14 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 2 Day 5: Erase the Target in Scramble Crossing - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

For Week 2 Day 5 in NEO: The World Ends With You, the Wicked Twisters learn that not only are they not actually dead, but that their Player Pins are the key to their existence in the RG. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of Day 4:52 - Head to O-East 5:00 - Talk to the Reaper and complete their mission to unlock the path 5:31 - Side Mission: Don't Stop Be-Leafing 6:44 - Imprint people around the area so they buy flowers from Ryoji 7:42 - Defeat the Noise the Reaper asked you to clear 7:48 - Continue imprinting people around the area so they buy flowers from Ryoji 9:32 - Turn in Ryoji's Side Mission 9:55 - Head to Scramble Crossing 10:00 - Talk to the Reaper and defeat the noise 10:16 - Post fight cutscene 10:40 - Talk to the Reaper in 104 to get their mission 10:54 - Turn in Reaper's mission 11:10 - Cutscene: Enter O-East 14:07 - Talk to the Reaper for the mission 16:53 - Find the Key in Tower Records 18:14 - Find the Key in Scramble Crossing 18:46 - Defeat the noise 18:49 - Post Fight cutscene 19:12 - Look for the girl behind the statue 20:39 - Find the differences to Find the Underpass key 22:22 - Tipsy Tose Hall 24:01 - Find the Key in Tipsy Tose Hall 25:26 - Solve the puzzle to break free 27:10 - Enter 104 Building for a cutscene 30:06 - Enter Scramble Crossing 30:23 - Boss fight 31:51 - Post boss fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 1: Introduction and Give Me Liberty - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

At the start of GTA 3, you meets up with 8 ball and they need to drive back to Luigi's Sex Club hideout. You'll get into the Sentinel on the bridge, and follow the mini map to get to the blue marker and start Luigi's missions. Opening Cutscene: 0:00 Give Me Liberty: 2:45 Garage: 3:37 Second Half: 3:59 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 24: Paparazzi Purge - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start the Mission by capping the journalist who's camped out in a boat on the bay. Then, head to the docks south of Asuka's condo and press the Triangle button to enter the police boat as you stand facing it. The Circle Button will fire the boat's guns, but keep in mind that these guns can overheat and will pause to cool down. Chase the reporter's boat while following close enough to get a clear shot at the boat. Try to get into a position where you can shoot the side of the boat -this is a wider target. The reporter's speedboat is a little quicker than yours so don't let him get away. When the damage meter fills, the reporter's boat will explode thus ending the mission successfully. Paparazzi Purge - 0:00 Steal a boat - 0:37 Light em up - 1:26 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 21: Last Requests - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by picking up the brain splattered car and take it to the crusher When you near the sports car behind Luigi's you receive a page from Maria who warns you that this Salvatore job is a set up and to come see her at the Callahan Point through the tunnel near the Callahan Bridge. Follow the icon on the radar to find Maria. Stop your car on the blue marker at the slip and a cinematic will begin. Maria invited her friend, Asuka, along to assist the two of you. When the cinematic ends you'll find the party aboard the Reefer, this boat is controlled amazingly similar to driving a car. Pressing the Triangle button will cause you to step away from the controls onboard but not exit the boat (that would be bad since you can't swim). Command the Reefer to the icon on the radar and to the blue marker near the docks in Staunton Island across the bay. Once you exit the boat, Asuka suggests you find a place to lie low (she's referring to your Savehouse. Look on the radar for the house icon in Belleville and save your progress here as soon as the mission ends). Last Requests - 0:00 Cutscene - 1:51 Cutscene - 3:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 3 Day 7 Part 2: Save Shibuya from Erasure - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

We're back...because that did not go according to plan. We now know that Kubo has been behind this the entire time. Rindo is now faced with trying to prevent erasure, once again. 0:25 - Rewind to 10:00 Takeshita Street 4:03 - Rewind to 16:00 Scramble Crossing 4:33 - Talk to Shiba 6:11 - Rewind to 15:00 Udagawa Street 8:55 - Rewind to 14:00 Tipsy Tose Hall 9:11 - Talk to Hishima 10:38 - Rewind to 11:00 Tokyu Plaza 11:00 - Talk to Fret and Beat 12:49 - Rewind to 12:00 Cat Street 13:18 - Talk to Kariya and Uzuki in Cat Street 16:40 - Rewind to 13:00 Tower Records 16:58 - Talk to Coco in Tower Records 18:10 - Rewind to 14:00 Tipsy Tose Hall 18:23 - Talk to Hishima 19:15 - Rewind to 16:00 Scramble Crossing 19:24 - Confront Shiba 21:38 - CHANGE OUR FATE 25:27 - Boss Fight: Soul Pulvis 29:56 - Post Fight cutscene and end..? For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 3 Day 3: Recover Rindo's Memory - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

For Week 3 Day 3, Rindo is forced to throw it in reverse as he has no recollection of today's events outside of the brief memory of Fret attacking what appears to be him. 0:00 - Start of day cutscene 1:52 - Rewind to 14:00 Shibuya Stream 5:06 - Rewind to 13:00 Scramble Crossing 7:06 - Remind the Variabeauty about the noise 8:18 - Defeat the noise 10:27 - Rewind to Dogenzaka 12:16 - Talk to the Variabeauty 12:51 - Scan the trashcan and Dive into the Variabeauty's mind 14:53 - Rewind to 11:00 Cat Street 17:12 - Talk to Ryoji and dive inside his mind 19:34 - Rewind to 10:00 Center Street 22:49 - Rewind to 14:00 Shibuya Stream and inform the Twisters on what is about to happen 27:24 - CHANGE OUR FATE 27:35 - Cutscene 28:50 - Defeat the Noise in Kanon 33:03 - Boss fight 35:47 - Post fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy