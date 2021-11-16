Week 2 Day 7: Find Motoi - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

Miguel has revealed that Catalina has flown in three death squads to hunt you down Asuka suggests that you lure them into a kill zone manned by her own hitmen. You may help kill a Death Squad once it has bailed out in the kill zone. Steal a fast car and head to Shoreside Vale's Pike Creek. There are four death squads visible on the radar (pink icons), the yellow icon on the radar represents the kill zone where you will lead the squads to be ambushed by Asuka's men. If you try to be a vigilante and take them out yourself anywhere but the kill zone you will fail the mission -her men must help. However, there is a chance that a few men may escape the kill zone on foot, if this happens you are able to hunt them down and take 'em out yourself. These escapees will appear as green icons on the radar. If you get too far ahead of the persuers you risk the chance of losing them and they will return to their original position eventually. There are squads at Cochrane Dam at the end of the upper dam road. There's a squad near the subway at the airport and another in a driveway in the nice neighborhood of Cedar Grove. One at a time, lure them to the parking lot in Pike Creek, swing the car around so that the side of your car faces the center area where the death squad will stop and fire at them drive-by style. When the squad is dead, take their weapons and head out for another victim. Bait - 0:00 Car 1 - 4:36 Car 2 - 6:30 Car 3 - 7:09 Smoke Them - 7:48 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO