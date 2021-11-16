ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Week 2 Day 7: Find Motoi - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is the seventh day of the second week in NEO: The World Ends With You and the Wicked Twisters are teaming with Shoka since she is no longer a Reaper. However, a confrontation is swiftly approaching them with more twist and turns to follow. 0:00 - Start of Day Cutscene...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
reverb.com

Find of the Week: 1965 Dynacord Cora

This week's Reverb find is another true vintage rarity: a 1965 Dynacord Cora guitar model. Dynacord? you may be wondering, As in the audio electronics brand primarily known for amplifiers? Yep, that's the one. Though it may be news to you, Dynacord very briefly dipped into the guitar building market...
GERMANY
IGN

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay - Day 0 Livestream

Forza Horizon 5 early access is almost here, but ahead of retail release we'll be playing at the Forza Horizon 5 review embargo and showing you a closer look at Mexico, all presented by Pluto TV. During our livestream today we play on showing Forza Horizon 5 PC and Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X gameplay from a few players that have spent a lot of time with the new game. The Forza Horizon 5 release is just around the corner so enjoy this early look at gameplay with Mark Medina and Destin Legarie from IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Walkthrough

IGN's Forza Horizon 5 complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through every step of Forza Horizon 5 as you sprint around Mexico from your first race to your last, including every collectible location such as Barn Finds and Bonus Boards. Make sure to check out our Tips and Tricks page to take your skills to the next level and don't miss our Vehicles section to see which cars to hop into.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Cantus#Grus#Neo#The 104 Building#Gatto Nero#Tower Records#Post
nintendoeverything.com

Tunche gameplay

Tunche landed on Switch yesterday, and new gameplay is now available. A video showcases close to an hour of footage from the hand-drawn beat ’em up game with roguelike elements. Tunche is a charming, hand-drawn beat’em up with roguelike elements, co-op, and a pinch of shaman witchcraft. Choose one of...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Der Anfang Zombies Guide and Walkthrough

This page is part of IGN's Call of Duty: Vanguard Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about the all-new Zombies experience, Der Anfang. Throughout this guide, we'll explain everything from how to Pack-a-Punch, completing objectives, using the Altar of Covenants, accessing Perk Machines, and Exfilling to complete the mission.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Bloodshore gameplay

Wales Interactive brought the interactive movie Bloodshore to Switch this week, and if you’re curious about the title, you may want to check out some gameplay. A video has arrived with nearly a half hour of footage. Wales Interactive has shared the following overview for Bloodshore:. Bloodshore is an interactive...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 41: Escort Service - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Escort the OOG and the package retrieved in Grand Theft Aero to a warehouse in Shoreside Vale. The Cartel will attack the vehicle and if it's destroyed the mission is failed Use a Flatbed truck or the Barracks OL to run beside the Securicar. Drive near the underground garage in the Love Media building and you'll see Love's associate in a Securicar, pulling away to start the trip. What you're up against: The Damage meter under your Wanted level is the Securicar's health. Do not allow this level to increase if you can help it. The Securicar is slow and obeys traffic laws. Colombian Cartel Cruisers and pedestrian Cartel will continuously attack the Securicar along its route. Suggestions: Follow closely behind the Securicar and use the rearview mirror (L2 + R2) to spot possible ambushes. Use drive-by shooting when the Cartel are right next to you Cut them off pursuers into oncoming traffic, buildings and any obstructions using the review mirror as an aid. Spin out vehicles as they pass in front of you. Avoid exploding vehicles even if it means stopping and allowing the Securicar to take damage. The Securicar is much more durable than any vehicle you can find to escort it. Be careful not to hit any police cars. You don't need any more enemies now. Your destination is the AMco structure in Shoreside Vale; once this is reached the mission ends successfully. Escort Service - 0:00 Follow and protect- 0:44 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cats
IGN

Mission 19: Cutting The Grass - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore always has a few Mafia Sentinels parked near his garages. Borrow one and head to Luigi's club in the Red Light District. Park far enough away from the club entrance to see Curly exit and enter a cab but not close enough that he'll see you. You cannot take the cabbie out and drive Curly yourself! Good try though. The Spookometer will appear onscreen when the cab takes to the streets and the idea is not to spook Curly Bob. Don't allow this meter to fill up -this would mean that he has been spooked and the mission will end unsuccessfully. However, drive close enough to the cab so you don't loose sight of Curly. Following Curly to the Portland Docks will trigger a cinematic showing him talk with Catalina and Miguel of the Colombian Cartel. So, Curly Bob is talking... so you must kill him. Locate Curly within the docks using the radar once again and run him over with your car or jump out and kill him Mafia style. Cutting the Grass - 0:00 Wait - 1:53 Follow - 2:16 Cutscene - 3:31 Roadkill - 4:28 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 16: Chaperone - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by driving Maria around Portland while she looks for a pusher. Then take Maria to a party in the Atlantic Quays. After the rave raid, take her back to Salvatore Drive the limo from Salvatore's mansion to the El Train Station in Chinatown to meet the pusher. Stop into the blue marker to let Maria out to talk with the pusher. After the deal has been made and the party has been located drive Maria to Atlantic Quays (follow the radar to the correct building with the blue marker out front). Before you stop in the blue marker, turn the limo around so that the back is facing the distant water. This mission is similar to the last in that the positioning of the limo when you park is vital to your escape. When the cops arrive and Maria is running to the car, take off as soon as her foots in the limo and burn rubber through the crowd to the street and in the direction of Salvatore's place (follow the radar). A Wanted level 2 is initiated and many police will be in pursuit, quickly drive into Salvatore's garage to end the mission successfully. Chaperone - 0:00 Chico - 1:49 Drop off - 3:07 Escape - 3:54 Garage - 4:59 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 44: Bait - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Miguel has revealed that Catalina has flown in three death squads to hunt you down Asuka suggests that you lure them into a kill zone manned by her own hitmen. You may help kill a Death Squad once it has bailed out in the kill zone. Steal a fast car and head to Shoreside Vale's Pike Creek. There are four death squads visible on the radar (pink icons), the yellow icon on the radar represents the kill zone where you will lead the squads to be ambushed by Asuka's men. If you try to be a vigilante and take them out yourself anywhere but the kill zone you will fail the mission -her men must help. However, there is a chance that a few men may escape the kill zone on foot, if this happens you are able to hunt them down and take 'em out yourself. These escapees will appear as green icons on the radar. If you get too far ahead of the persuers you risk the chance of losing them and they will return to their original position eventually. There are squads at Cochrane Dam at the end of the upper dam road. There's a squad near the subway at the airport and another in a driveway in the nice neighborhood of Cedar Grove. One at a time, lure them to the parking lot in Pike Creek, swing the car around so that the side of your car faces the center area where the death squad will stop and fire at them drive-by style. When the squad is dead, take their weapons and head out for another victim. Bait - 0:00 Car 1 - 4:36 Car 2 - 6:30 Car 3 - 7:09 Smoke Them - 7:48 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 23: Under Surveillance - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

For this mission, you are given 6 min and 30 sec to drop 9 Mafia men. If you don't have the Sniper Rifle, get one from AmmuNation Gun Shop (follow radar). Grab some grenades while you're there. In Belleville Park and take a position far enough from the small island in the pond that the 2 Mafia men can't see you or get a true shot at you. Use the sniper rifle and aim for the melons. Drive to Bedford Point and toss a grenade at the Mafia's van (located on radar). When you take this van out many police will begin pursuit, so quickly reenter your vehicle and head to Torrington. Use the stairs to climb to the helicopter pad on the top of Kenji's Casino. There are 7 Mafia men on the opposite building. Use the Sniper Rifle to pop the Mafia men on the different balconies on different floors. Start with the top and work your way down. Expect return fire but don't let that rush your aim, they carry Uzi's and at this distance they are not too accurate. When the last one is down and there is time left on the clock you will pass the mission. Under Surveillance - 0:00 More Guns - 1:13 Pop some heads - 2:19 More Killing - 4:08 A few more - 4:59 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 21: Last Requests - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by picking up the brain splattered car and take it to the crusher When you near the sports car behind Luigi's you receive a page from Maria who warns you that this Salvatore job is a set up and to come see her at the Callahan Point through the tunnel near the Callahan Bridge. Follow the icon on the radar to find Maria. Stop your car on the blue marker at the slip and a cinematic will begin. Maria invited her friend, Asuka, along to assist the two of you. When the cinematic ends you'll find the party aboard the Reefer, this boat is controlled amazingly similar to driving a car. Pressing the Triangle button will cause you to step away from the controls onboard but not exit the boat (that would be bad since you can't swim). Command the Reefer to the icon on the radar and to the blue marker near the docks in Staunton Island across the bay. Once you exit the boat, Asuka suggests you find a place to lie low (she's referring to your Savehouse. Look on the radar for the house icon in Belleville and save your progress here as soon as the mission ends). Last Requests - 0:00 Cutscene - 1:51 Cutscene - 3:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 22: Sayonara Salvatore - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore will be leaving Luigi's Sex Club 7 in three hours. Make sure that he does not make it home alive. What you're up against: You only have 3 hours to get to into position in Portland before Salvatore leave's Luigi's Club in the Red Light District. If you get to close to the club you will be severely attacked by the Mafia. When Salvatore enters his car, two more Mafia Sentinels full of men will aid him. They will try to keep you away from Salvatore's car. There are so many ways to complete this objective and I suggest you try different methods if one isn't working so well for you. Suggestions: Use powerful weapons that can be found in certain locations around Liberty City to take out the car. Use the flamethrower from the top of the radio station; use a sniper rifle at a great distance to pop Salvatore before he enters the car from the club. Set a roadblock of Mafia Sentinels in front of Salvatore's garage door (this is where the mission ends unsuccessfully if he enters safely). Block him from entering the garage and destroy his vehicle with grenades, Molotov Cocktails, the flamethrower or by whatever means you can dream up. But a ramming car chase is just about futile. Sayonara Salvatore - 0:00 Guns, lots of guns - 1:20 Wait - 3:05 Cutscene - 3:54 Sayonara - 4:48 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 6: The Fuzz Ball - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Scattered throughout Portland are 8 of Luigi's girls who await you to escort them to the policeman's ball near the Callahan Bridge. To pass the mission you only need to deliver 4 girls in five minutes, but for each girl delivered to the ball you'll receive $500 giving you the incentive to exceed the minimum amount of deliveries required. Use a car with four doors to pick up three girls at a time. Find a route that does not require you to backtrack. Once you deliver the first three girls you'll find available police cars in the parking lot of the ball. Make sure not to run over the girls, if you do run over any, you'll fail the mission. Keep an eye on the clock, remember that you only have 5 minutes to deliver the girls. The Fuzz Ball - 0:00 Grab a Car - 0:39 Pickup 1 - 0:59 Pickup 2 - 1:21 Pickup 3 - 1:49 Drop Off - 2:35 Pickup 4 - 2:54 Pickup 5 - 3:41 Pickup 6 - 3:58 Drop Off - 4:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 5: Pump-Action Pimp - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

At the beginning of the mission, steal a car and drive to Saint Marks' AmmuNation, which is represented by the green gun icon on the radar. Inside the shop there are two out of stock gun selections, but behind the shop in the alley is a free gun ready for the taking. Later, you will receive messages when guns will be available for purchase at AmmuNation. Once in the back alley, you can perform target practice on the paper targets on the far wall. Shooting guns will attract authority, so keep the practice to a minimum. Catch up with the pimp's car (red radar icon) in your stolen vehicle. There are many ways to complete the objective to kill the pimp, and his driver. You need only to kill the occupants of the vehicle so this opens a world of possibilities. Pump-Action Pimp - 0:00 Get a Car - 0:31 Grab the Gun - 0:59 Steal a Car, Again - 1:15 Do The Thing - 1:44 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 8: Farewell "Chucky" Lee Chong - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Before starting the mission, head to AmmuNation if you need a gun. Follow the green icon on the radar to the area blocked off to cars in Chinatown. It is here that you'll find Chunky Lee Chong in his Spank stand in the market area of Chinatown. Target the two Triad gang members on either side of the stand holding baseball bats and the third that will rush wielding a piece. Use the targeting buttons to pick and choose the largest threat first and then target those further away or with clubbing weapons. Quickly Steal a car and chase the fleeing Chong who has already entered a getaway car. Make sure to keep close to the getaway car. If you lag too far behind you risk losing the mission. Do whatever it takes to stop his vehicle and eject him or destroy the vehicle with him still in it. If Chunky finds himself jammed and not able to move his vehicle, he will flee on foot. If this happens, run him over or get out and shoot him. Farewell 'Chunky" Lee Chong - 0:00 Drive - 0:45 Locate Chong - 1:27 Chase - 2:14 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 10: Cipriani's Chauffeur - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Without wrecking the car, drive Toni to Chinatown while following the radar icon. Stop in the blue marker outside Mr. Wongs storefront. When Toni returns to the car screaming, "Triad Ambush," drive him quickly to the blue marker in the Cipriani Restaurant's driveway in Saint Mark's. Lose any Wanted level or police pursuers. After the mission, Tony will invite you over to help in his dilemma. But for now, we will stick with Joey's work. Also, upon completion of this mission, the Uzi will be available for purchase at AmmuNation. Cipriani's Chauffeur - 0:00 Drive - 0:42 Cutscene - 1:12 Escape - 1:42 Drop Off - 2:13 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 12: The Getaway - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Begin the mission by stealing a fast four-door vehicle (a Mafia Sentinel works well). Follow the radar to the marker in Saint Mark's and honk the horn. After the men enter the vehicle, follow the radar to the bank in Chinatown. Stop in the marker to allow the men out and when they return from the robbery, burn rubber! You'll be granted a Wanted level 3! Enter the Pay 'n' Spray to lose this large Wanted level and then follow the radar back to the blue marker at the safehouse where you picked the boys up. The Getaway - 0:00 Grand Theft Auto - 1:19 Pickup - 1:57 Robbery - 2:41 Escape - 2:55 Shake the Cops - 4:04 Freedom - 12:43 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy