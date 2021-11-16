Week 2 Day 7: Find Motoi - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

At the beginning of the mission, steal a car and drive to Saint Marks' AmmuNation, which is represented by the green gun icon on the radar. Inside the shop there are two out of stock gun selections, but behind the shop in the alley is a free gun ready for the taking. Later, you will receive messages when guns will be available for purchase at AmmuNation. Once in the back alley, you can perform target practice on the paper targets on the far wall. Shooting guns will attract authority, so keep the practice to a minimum. Catch up with the pimp's car (red radar icon) in your stolen vehicle. There are many ways to complete the objective to kill the pimp, and his driver. You need only to kill the occupants of the vehicle so this opens a world of possibilities. Pump-Action Pimp - 0:00 Get a Car - 0:31 Grab the Gun - 0:59 Steal a Car, Again - 1:15 Do The Thing - 1:44 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
