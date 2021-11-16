ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Week 2 Day 1: Break the Barrier + Riddles - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelp, after another unfortunate turn of events (and a technicality), the Wicked Twisters are back in the game and on the look out for a new player and to restore team morale in Week 2 Day 1 of the Reapers' Game. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of Day 5:16 -...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay - Day 0 Livestream

Forza Horizon 5 early access is almost here, but ahead of retail release we'll be playing at the Forza Horizon 5 review embargo and showing you a closer look at Mexico, all presented by Pluto TV. During our livestream today we play on showing Forza Horizon 5 PC and Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X gameplay from a few players that have spent a lot of time with the new game. The Forza Horizon 5 release is just around the corner so enjoy this early look at gameplay with Mark Medina and Destin Legarie from IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 24: Paparazzi Purge - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start the Mission by capping the journalist who's camped out in a boat on the bay. Then, head to the docks south of Asuka's condo and press the Triangle button to enter the police boat as you stand facing it. The Circle Button will fire the boat's guns, but keep in mind that these guns can overheat and will pause to cool down. Chase the reporter's boat while following close enough to get a clear shot at the boat. Try to get into a position where you can shoot the side of the boat -this is a wider target. The reporter's speedboat is a little quicker than yours so don't let him get away. When the damage meter fills, the reporter's boat will explode thus ending the mission successfully. Paparazzi Purge - 0:00 Steal a boat - 0:37 Light em up - 1:26 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 22: Sayonara Salvatore - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore will be leaving Luigi's Sex Club 7 in three hours. Make sure that he does not make it home alive. What you're up against: You only have 3 hours to get to into position in Portland before Salvatore leave's Luigi's Club in the Red Light District. If you get to close to the club you will be severely attacked by the Mafia. When Salvatore enters his car, two more Mafia Sentinels full of men will aid him. They will try to keep you away from Salvatore's car. There are so many ways to complete this objective and I suggest you try different methods if one isn't working so well for you. Suggestions: Use powerful weapons that can be found in certain locations around Liberty City to take out the car. Use the flamethrower from the top of the radio station; use a sniper rifle at a great distance to pop Salvatore before he enters the car from the club. Set a roadblock of Mafia Sentinels in front of Salvatore's garage door (this is where the mission ends unsuccessfully if he enters safely). Block him from entering the garage and destroy his vehicle with grenades, Molotov Cocktails, the flamethrower or by whatever means you can dream up. But a ramming car chase is just about futile. Sayonara Salvatore - 0:00 Guns, lots of guns - 1:20 Wait - 3:05 Cutscene - 3:54 Sayonara - 4:48 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 8: Farewell "Chucky" Lee Chong - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Before starting the mission, head to AmmuNation if you need a gun. Follow the green icon on the radar to the area blocked off to cars in Chinatown. It is here that you'll find Chunky Lee Chong in his Spank stand in the market area of Chinatown. Target the two Triad gang members on either side of the stand holding baseball bats and the third that will rush wielding a piece. Use the targeting buttons to pick and choose the largest threat first and then target those further away or with clubbing weapons. Quickly Steal a car and chase the fleeing Chong who has already entered a getaway car. Make sure to keep close to the getaway car. If you lag too far behind you risk losing the mission. Do whatever it takes to stop his vehicle and eject him or destroy the vehicle with him still in it. If Chunky finds himself jammed and not able to move his vehicle, he will flee on foot. If this happens, run him over or get out and shoot him. Farewell 'Chunky" Lee Chong - 0:00 Drive - 0:45 Locate Chong - 1:27 Chase - 2:14 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riddles#Gameplay#The Barrier#The Wicked Twisters#Mans#26 51 Talk To#Wallet Woes
IGN

Mission 44: Bait - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Miguel has revealed that Catalina has flown in three death squads to hunt you down Asuka suggests that you lure them into a kill zone manned by her own hitmen. You may help kill a Death Squad once it has bailed out in the kill zone. Steal a fast car and head to Shoreside Vale's Pike Creek. There are four death squads visible on the radar (pink icons), the yellow icon on the radar represents the kill zone where you will lead the squads to be ambushed by Asuka's men. If you try to be a vigilante and take them out yourself anywhere but the kill zone you will fail the mission -her men must help. However, there is a chance that a few men may escape the kill zone on foot, if this happens you are able to hunt them down and take 'em out yourself. These escapees will appear as green icons on the radar. If you get too far ahead of the persuers you risk the chance of losing them and they will return to their original position eventually. There are squads at Cochrane Dam at the end of the upper dam road. There's a squad near the subway at the airport and another in a driveway in the nice neighborhood of Cedar Grove. One at a time, lure them to the parking lot in Pike Creek, swing the car around so that the side of your car faces the center area where the death squad will stop and fire at them drive-by style. When the squad is dead, take their weapons and head out for another victim. Bait - 0:00 Car 1 - 4:36 Car 2 - 6:30 Car 3 - 7:09 Smoke Them - 7:48 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 38: Waka-Gashira Wipeout! - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Use the Cruiser you took from the last mission or find another in Fort Staunton. Follow the red icon to the multileveled carpark in Newport and drive to the very top. Do not exit the vehicle while atop the carpark roof; you'll be noticed and the mission will be failed. Drive full throttle between the hood of the limo and the wall, over Kenji and behind the following Stinger. Head back down through the carpark to steal yet another car. Exit the carpark and enter any neighboring district -get out of Newport to complete the mission. Waka-gashira Wipeout - 0:00 Get a Cartel Car - 0:56 Cutscene - 2:00 Escape - 2:40 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 20: Bomb Da Base: Act I & Act II - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by borrowing one of Salvatore's Mafia Sentinels once more and as long as you have $50,000 go see 8-Ball if you don't have the money, pick up some side jobs (take taxi missions, police vigilante missions or fire truck or ambulance missions. See Marty Chonks, find the Toyz van or play the Patriot Playground or find more hidden packages or attempt some insane jumps and stunts. There are tons of ways to make money in Liberty City -if your dishonest) Head to the back of 8-Balls auto yard and you'll see the marker near his backdoor. If you have the money he'll hand you a Sniper Rifle and you'll be on your way. If you don't have the money, you must earn some and return when you do. 8-Ball turns over a sniper rifle to you and he takes the explosives. 8-Ball will follow you in and out of every vehicle you take as you make your way to Portland Docks. When you stop inside the blue marker near the Portland docks 8-Ball hops out and tells you to find a good vantage point to cover him from as he sprints onto the boat to position the explosives. He'll move as soon as you fire the first shot. Head towards the Les Cargo ship and take the stairs to the first landing of the warehouse facing the ship. Press the R1 button to target the Cartel while using the Square button to zoom in and the X button to zoom out. You have 30 rounds of ammo, which is more than enough. You can't afford to miss too many shots or 8-Ball will get tagged! There are a total of 12 Colombian Cartel to pop, 2 on the docks near the ship ramp, which should be taken out first and then 10 on the actual ship. Work your way through the men starting from the left to the right since 8-Ball will approach the ones on the left first, after the first shot is fired. Keep your up and down aiming static and move left to right after you have targeted the first few heads. After all Cartels are dead, 8-Ball plants the bomb and escapes just in time to save himself from the sinking ship. Bomb da Base act I - 0:00 Bomb da Base act II - 1:35 Cutscene - 3:15 Pop some heads - 4:11 Cutscene - 5:09 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

Mission 10: Cipriani's Chauffeur - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Without wrecking the car, drive Toni to Chinatown while following the radar icon. Stop in the blue marker outside Mr. Wongs storefront. When Toni returns to the car screaming, "Triad Ambush," drive him quickly to the blue marker in the Cipriani Restaurant's driveway in Saint Mark's. Lose any Wanted level or police pursuers. After the mission, Tony will invite you over to help in his dilemma. But for now, we will stick with Joey's work. Also, upon completion of this mission, the Uzi will be available for purchase at AmmuNation. Cipriani's Chauffeur - 0:00 Drive - 0:42 Cutscene - 1:12 Escape - 1:42 Drop Off - 2:13 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 1: Introduction and Give Me Liberty - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

At the start of GTA 3, you meets up with 8 ball and they need to drive back to Luigi's Sex Club hideout. You'll get into the Sentinel on the bridge, and follow the mini map to get to the blue marker and start Luigi's missions. Opening Cutscene: 0:00 Give Me Liberty: 2:45 Garage: 3:37 Second Half: 3:59 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 19: Cutting The Grass - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore always has a few Mafia Sentinels parked near his garages. Borrow one and head to Luigi's club in the Red Light District. Park far enough away from the club entrance to see Curly exit and enter a cab but not close enough that he'll see you. You cannot take the cabbie out and drive Curly yourself! Good try though. The Spookometer will appear onscreen when the cab takes to the streets and the idea is not to spook Curly Bob. Don't allow this meter to fill up -this would mean that he has been spooked and the mission will end unsuccessfully. However, drive close enough to the cab so you don't loose sight of Curly. Following Curly to the Portland Docks will trigger a cinematic showing him talk with Catalina and Miguel of the Colombian Cartel. So, Curly Bob is talking... so you must kill him. Locate Curly within the docks using the radar once again and run him over with your car or jump out and kill him Mafia style. Cutting the Grass - 0:00 Wait - 1:53 Follow - 2:16 Cutscene - 3:31 Roadkill - 4:28 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 2 Day 7: Find Motoi - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

It is the seventh day of the second week in NEO: The World Ends With You and the Wicked Twisters are teaming with Shoka since she is no longer a Reaper. However, a confrontation is swiftly approaching them with more twist and turns to follow. 0:00 - Start of Day Cutscene 4:40 - Enter Cat Street 4:43 - Help Shoka 5:17 - Fight the Noise to help Shoka 5:20 - Post fight cutscene and Shoka joins your party 9:45 - Talk to the Reaper to receive their mission 10:15 - Defeat the noise 10:18 - Post fight cutscene 10:24 - Talk to the Reaper and turn in their mission 11:10 - Talk to the Reaper by the 104 Building to receive their mission 11:30 - Shop at Gatto Nero 12:45 - Turn in the Reaper's mission 13:23 - Cutscene: talk to Motoi in Dogenzaka 16:31 - Enter O-East 17:18 - Enter 104 Building 18:25 - Enter Scramble Crossing 19:10 - Enter 104 Building 19:25 - Talk to the Reaper at Center Street and get attacked by Noise 19:49 - Post fight cutscene 20:13 - Get jumped by the noise in Tipsy Tose Hall 20:26 - Post fight cutscene 20:44 - Jumped by noise in Spain Hill 20:53 - Post fight cutscene 21:15 - Cutscene: Confront Susukichi in Tower Records area 22:12 - Cutscene: Rindo's power activates 22:29 - Rewind to 10:00 104 Building 22:38 - Cutscene: Back in the 104 Building area 23:36 - Reach the 104 Building Rooftop 23:51 - Tutorial: Telewarping with Shoka 24:03 - Telewarp to the top of the building 24:11 - Cutscene: Top of the 104 Building 24:38 - CHANGE OUR FATE 24:48 - Cutscene: Susukichi Boss Fight 24:46 - Gameplay: Boss Fight Susukichi 28:05 - Post boss fight cutscene 28:41 - Enter West Exit Bus Terminal 28:53 - Cutscene: Boss Fight Mr. Mew 29:48 - Boost Fight: Mr. Mew 33:23 - Post boss fight cutscene 34:52 - Boss Fight Part 2: Grus Cantus 37:02 - Post boss fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 3 Day 6:Find Susukichi - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

Susukichi is back with another game of hide and go seek. If the Twisters win, they'll learn where Shiba is hiding. 0:00 - Start of Day cutscene 6:21 - Enter Tipsy Tose Hall 6:29 - Cutscene then defeat the noise 7:03 - Enter Center Street 7:08 - Cutscene: Another selfie 8:02 - Enter Scramble Crossing 8:47 - Talk to the Reaper and complete their mission 9:41 - Enter West Exit Bus Terminal 9:53 - Cutscene and defeat the Plague Noise 12:43 - Post fight cutscene 13:43 - Defeat the Noise 15:22 - Post fight cutscene 16:00 - Enter Shibuya Stream 16:59 - Telewarp into the river 17:14 - Head inside for a cutscene 23:22 - Rindo's power activates 23:50 - Rewind to 13:00 Shibuya Stream 25:11 - CHANGE OUR FATE 26:53 - Enter Expressway Underpass 27:52 - Boss Fight: Cervus Cantus 33:45 - Post Fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 3 Day 5: Find Neku's Reaper Friend - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

Neku is back and has joined our Wicked Twisters to investigate what destroyed Shinjuku three years prior in an attempt to save Shibuya from that same fate. 0:00 - Start of day cutscene 7:10 - Enter Shibuya Underpass for a cutscene 8:38 - Fight the Noise that is "Ayano" 11:22 - Fight the Noise that is "Fuya" 14:01 - Fight the Noise that is "Motoi" 16:21 - Fight the Noise that is "Kanon" 20:06 - Talk to Coco 26:30 - Boss Fight: Plague Pachy 29:47 - Post fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 3 Day 4: Find Shiba's Hiding Place - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

After a exhaustive fight with Kubo that caused Rindo to use his powers, the Wicked Twisters are powerless to stop a lurking Minamimoto. (The gameplay has Neku in it due to issues with a previous recording, apologies.) 0:00 - Start of Day Cutscene 7:01 - Head to Cat Street 7:02 - Talk to Kariya 8:08 - Defeat the Noise inside Kariya 9:20 - Post Fight Cutscene 12:31 - Head to Tipsy Tose Hall 14:03 - Enter Tipsy Tose Hall for a cutscene 14:36 - Talk to the Reaper 15:34 - Head to Miyashita Park and clear the Plague Noise 16:13 - Enter Miyashita Park for a cutscene 16:47 - Gameplay: Clear the Plague Noise 20:26 - Post fight cutscene 20:32 - Head back to Tipsy Tose Hall 21:16 - Talk to Hishima and clear the noise inside the Reaper 21:40 - Clear the Noise 24:06 - Talk to Shiba in Udagawa 25:19 - Rewind to 10:00 Cat Street 26:57 - Rewind to Miyashita Park 27:40 - Check the marker 28:18 - Gameplay: Clear the Noise in Miyashita Park 30:20 - Post fight cutscene 31:21 - CHANGE OUR FATE 33:21 - Gameplay: Defeat Shiba's Noise 34:23 - Post Fight Cutscene 36:55 - Boss Fight: Leo Cantus Armo 42:14 - End of Day Cutscene For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Day 2: Get Twisted - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

In this video for our NEO: The World Ends With You walkthrough, we play through Day Two, get twisted. Here we discover Fret's power; repairing memories! 0:00 - Intro cutscene 6:42 - Gameplay: Deafen the noise 7:35 - Find the first riddle 8:27 - Cutscene: Texting Swallow 9:13 - Gameplay: Deafen the Noise 10:10 - Post fight cutscene 11:43 - Find the Second "Sketched" Riddle 12:23 - Show that Reaper a No. 163 Midaregami Pin 13:26 - Defeat the Jelly Madchester 14:07 - Show the No. 163 Midaregami Pin to the Reaper 14:26 - Cutscene: Are we ghost? Welcome to the UG 17:48 - Find the Last "Sketched" Riddle 20:52 - Tutorial: Reminding with Fret 21:32 - Scan the area for someone who saw MKN 21:39 - Remind the man about MKN 22:12 - Cutscene: did it work? 24:18 - Remind the Reaper of their job 25:26 - Tutorial: Start a Chain Reaction 25:44 - Gameplay: Start a chain and complete the 2 Chain battle 25:52 - Gameplay: Chain 2 battle 27:12 - Turn in the Reaper's Mission 27:35 - Look for MKN in O-EAST 27:45 - Talk to MKN 28:11 - Scan and Remind MKN who they are 29:15 - Head back to 104 and solve today's riddle 30:04 - Cutscene: Today's Reapers' Game update and we are the Wicked Twisters 31:46 - Cutscene: Boss Fight, Defeat the Gorilla Boss 35:16 - Cutscene: Post boss fight and end of the day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 2 Day 3: Win the Scramble Slam 2 - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

It's week two in our NEO: The World Ends With You walkthrough and it's time for another Scramble Slam! This time we have Beat on our side as we take on the other teams in Shibuya. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of day and the Second Scramble Slam 4:12 - Tutorial: Power Up Your Mashups 5:04 - Cutscene: Enter Tower Records 5:23 - Soundsurfing with Beat 6:03 - Claim Tower Records 6:56 - Cutscene: Enter Scramble Crossing 11:49 - Claim Scramble Crossing 12:21 - Enter Center Street 12:46 - Claim Center Street 13:31: - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties 14:25 - Post fight cutscene 15:40 - Invade the 104 Building 15:47 - Gameplay: Defeat the Variabeauties 17:22 - Gameplay: Defeat the Variabeauty area boss 18:50 - Claimed 104 Building and post fight cutscene 20:41 - Cutscene: Reapers' Game update 23:36 - Invade Shibuya Hikarie 23:47 - Gameplay: Fight the Purehearts 25:06 - Gameplay: Fight the Purehearts boss 26:08 - Claimed Shibuya Hikarie and cutscene 28:08 - Invade The Underpass 28:12 - Gameplay: Fight the Purehearts 29:56 - Gameplay: Fight the Purehearts 31:01 - Gameplay: Fight the Pureheart boss 33:05 - Invade the West Exit Bus Terminal and cutscene 33:32 - Gameplay: Fight the Purehearts 34:31 - Cutscene: Post fight 34:53 - Gameplay: Fight the Pureheart boss 36:55 - Invade Dogenzaka 37:06 - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties 38:04 - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties Boss 39:21 - Post fight cutscene 40:03 - Invade O-East 40:10 - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties 41:40 - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties 42:50 - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties Boss 45:52 - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties 46:58 - Gameplay: Fight the Variabeauties Boss 48:05 - Claimed Center Street 49:18 - Cutscene: 104 Building 49:32 - Confront the Purehearts 50:40 - Gameplay: Defeat the Purehearts 52:12 - Cutscene: Post fight 52:57 - Cutscene: End of Day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 3 Day 7: Take Down Shiba - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

The final day is upon us and it is up to Rindo and the Wicked Twisters to put a stop to Shiba and the destruction of Shibuya! 0:00 - Start of Day cutscene 3:46 - Enter Tokyu Plaza 4:06 - Cutscene: Fret and Beat 4:51 - Talk to Kariya and Uzuki in Cat Street 5:50 - Talk to Coco in Tower Records 7:37 - Talk to Hishima in Tipsy Tose hall 10:11 - Enter Scramble Crossing for a cutscene 10:30 - Confront Shiba 14:41 - Boss Fight: Shiba 22:31 - Post fight cutscene For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 2 Day 2: Where Is Neku? - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

After making it through another day, the Wicked Twisters are on the hunt for Neku the living legend from three years. However, it isn't as easy as they though to locate him. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of day 4:00 - Search for Neku 4:08 - Cutscene: Where to search 5:12 - Cutscene: Overhear the Variabeauties 6:30 - Cutscene: Overhear the Purehearts 8:10 - Head to Tokyu Plaza 8:57 - Reaper Mission: 3 Chain Reduction Battle 10:40 - Reaper Mission 11:13 - Go to Jupes 11:45 - Find Modoriyama and Scan him 12:25 - Scan the man with the red bubble 13:36 - Imprint Modoriyama 14:26 - Buy the bag the Reaper requested 14:55 - Turn in the Reaper's mission 15:18 - Cutscene: Enter Tokyu Plaza 15:30 - Cutscene: post fight 16:03 - Head back to Scramble Crossing 17:18 - Cutscene: Reapers' Game update 18:29 - Rewind to Scramble Crossing 18:50 - Cutscene: back to the start 20:43 - Rewind to Center Street 20:56 - Talk to the Variabeauty 21:30 - Dive inside the girl's mind and clear the noise 22:37 - rewind to Spain Hill 22:58 - Talk to the guy with exclamation marks 24:06 - Rewind to Tipsy Tose Hall 24:20 - Talk to the Variabeauty 25:37 - Rewind to Scramble Crossing 26:22 - Rewind to Shibuya Hikarie 26:42 - Talk to the Reaper 27:31 - Rewind to the Underpass 27:45 - Talk to the Pureheart 28:17 - Remind the Pureheart about Neku 29:19 - Rewind to West Exit Bus Terminal 29:36 - Talk to the Pureheart 31:22 - Rewind to Scramble Crossing 32:04 - Rewind to 104 Building 32:20 - Talk to the Pureheart 34:07 - Scan the guy Fret mentioned 34:45 - Rewind to Dogenzaka 35:00 - Talk to the Pureheart 35:47 - Rewind to Scramble Crossing 36:11 - Select West Exit Bus Terminal 37:23 - CHANGE OUR FATE 37:34 - Cutscene: West Exit Bus Terminal 38:20 - Boss Fight: Mr. Mew 42:36 - Cutscene and End of Day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Day 3: Deep Dive - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

In this part of our NEO: The World Ends with you guide, we go through Day 3 where we recruit the new player and we discover Rindo's hidden power. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of Day 3 3:04 - Head to Center Street 3:28 - Cutscene: OMIGOSH! 5:06 - Cutscene: Hachiko Cafe 5:21 - Reaper Mission: Buy some Joli Becot 5:55 - Cutscene: Meet Kanon 8:13 - Cutscene: How Are We Supposed to Buy Clothes 9:05 - Tutorial: Shop til you Drop/Mo' Money, Less Problems 9:23 - Tutorial: Stay Fashion Forward 9:36 - Cutscene: Outfit Complete 10:45 - Cutscene: Time to Eat 12:05 - Justice Burger 12:40 - Show that Reaper you're wearing something from Joli Becot 13:11 - Cutscene: Center Street, We finally made it 13:35 - Search Center Street for info about the new Player 15:32 - Cutscene: you can't scan other players 17:00 - Head to Tokyu Hands in near Tipsey tose Hall 17:39 - Cutscene: The line is wild 18:11 - Cutscene: TOKYU HANDS 18:39 - Cutscene: Out of Pins, out of luck 21:55 - Cutscene: Rindo's powers activate 22:52 - Cutscene: Back in Tipsey Hall 24:16 - Cutscene: We need a voucher 24:42 - Tutorial: Change your Fate 25:00 - Rewind to Scramble Crossing 25:10 - Cutscene: Back at Scramble Crossing 26:14 - Head to the Cafe at the Crossing 27:41 - Confront the Deep Rivers Society 28:23 - Gameplay: Fight the Deep Rivers Society 29:47 - Cutscene: Post battle confrontation and secure the voucher 30:31 - Rewind to Tipsey Tose Hall 31:10 - Cutscene: Secure the Pin 31:54 - CHANGE OUR FATE 32:04 - Cutscene: Meet the new player Nagi! 34:26 - Gameplay: Defeat the Deep Rivers Society...Again 36:31 - Cutscene: End of Day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy