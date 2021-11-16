ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Week 2 Day 3: Win the Scramble Slam 2 - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's week two in our NEO: The World Ends With You walkthrough and it's time for another Scramble Slam! This time we have Beat on our side as we take on the other teams in Shibuya. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of day and the Second Scramble Slam 4:12 - Tutorial: Power...

www.ign.com

IGN

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay - Day 0 Livestream

Forza Horizon 5 early access is almost here, but ahead of retail release we'll be playing at the Forza Horizon 5 review embargo and showing you a closer look at Mexico, all presented by Pluto TV. During our livestream today we play on showing Forza Horizon 5 PC and Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X gameplay from a few players that have spent a lot of time with the new game. The Forza Horizon 5 release is just around the corner so enjoy this early look at gameplay with Mark Medina and Destin Legarie from IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 7: Mike Lips Last Lunch - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by finding a fast sports car and return to Joey's Garage between six o'clock in the A.M. and nine o'clock P.M. to pick up your first job from Joey Leone. As soon as you take the mission and exit the garage the five-minute clock begins to countdown to end the mission. If everything is not ready to go in 5 minutes, Lips will finish eating and the mission will end unsuccessfully. Follow the icon on the radar to Marco's Bistro, enter the car with the blue arrow over it and drive it to 8-Ball's auto-yard. 8-Ball's garage is indicated on the radar. If Lip's Idaho is destroyed, the mission will be failed. Lips Forelli can spot the smallest scratch or ding on the Idaho so, be very careful. If you mess it up you'll have to pay $1000 at Pay 'n' Spray within the time allotted so Lips will not notice the damage. If he does notice damage, the mission will be failed. After rigging the bomb onto the car inside of 8-Ball's garage, drive carefully back to the Bistro (or the Pay 'n' Spray if need be) and park it in the exact same space that you stole it from. You must also park perfectly straight or Lips will notice something's up. When all these parameters are met and time is remaining on the clock, Lips will exit the building, enter his car and become a Forelli souffle. Mike Lips Last Lunch - 0:00 Grab a Car - 0:37 Grab The Idaho - 1:12 Install The Bomb - 4:37 Activate The Bomb - 5:50 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 24: Paparazzi Purge - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start the Mission by capping the journalist who's camped out in a boat on the bay. Then, head to the docks south of Asuka's condo and press the Triangle button to enter the police boat as you stand facing it. The Circle Button will fire the boat's guns, but keep in mind that these guns can overheat and will pause to cool down. Chase the reporter's boat while following close enough to get a clear shot at the boat. Try to get into a position where you can shoot the side of the boat -this is a wider target. The reporter's speedboat is a little quicker than yours so don't let him get away. When the damage meter fills, the reporter's boat will explode thus ending the mission successfully. Paparazzi Purge - 0:00 Steal a boat - 0:37 Light em up - 1:26 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 35: Gone Fishing - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Ray's partner is going to turn State's Evidence. He goes night fishing on the Lighthouse Rock. Steal a police boat (boat with cannons). Be careful, Ray's partner's boat is armed with mines. Follow the red icon on the radar to Asuka's condo in Newport and walk south to the docks to find the Police Boat. Press the Triangle Button to enter as you face it. Follow the icon on the radar around Portland and to the lighthouse on Portland Rock. This mission is played out the same as Paparazzi Purge, shoot the boat with the onboard cannons but only this time you must avoid the bombs dropped in the wake of Ray's partner's boat. Once the damage meter is filled the boat explodes and the mission is won. Gone Fishing - 0:00 Police Boat - 1:40 Cutscene - 3:29 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 21: Last Requests - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by picking up the brain splattered car and take it to the crusher When you near the sports car behind Luigi's you receive a page from Maria who warns you that this Salvatore job is a set up and to come see her at the Callahan Point through the tunnel near the Callahan Bridge. Follow the icon on the radar to find Maria. Stop your car on the blue marker at the slip and a cinematic will begin. Maria invited her friend, Asuka, along to assist the two of you. When the cinematic ends you'll find the party aboard the Reefer, this boat is controlled amazingly similar to driving a car. Pressing the Triangle button will cause you to step away from the controls onboard but not exit the boat (that would be bad since you can't swim). Command the Reefer to the icon on the radar and to the blue marker near the docks in Staunton Island across the bay. Once you exit the boat, Asuka suggests you find a place to lie low (she's referring to your Savehouse. Look on the radar for the house icon in Belleville and save your progress here as soon as the mission ends). Last Requests - 0:00 Cutscene - 1:51 Cutscene - 3:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 44: Bait - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Miguel has revealed that Catalina has flown in three death squads to hunt you down Asuka suggests that you lure them into a kill zone manned by her own hitmen. You may help kill a Death Squad once it has bailed out in the kill zone. Steal a fast car and head to Shoreside Vale's Pike Creek. There are four death squads visible on the radar (pink icons), the yellow icon on the radar represents the kill zone where you will lead the squads to be ambushed by Asuka's men. If you try to be a vigilante and take them out yourself anywhere but the kill zone you will fail the mission -her men must help. However, there is a chance that a few men may escape the kill zone on foot, if this happens you are able to hunt them down and take 'em out yourself. These escapees will appear as green icons on the radar. If you get too far ahead of the persuers you risk the chance of losing them and they will return to their original position eventually. There are squads at Cochrane Dam at the end of the upper dam road. There's a squad near the subway at the airport and another in a driveway in the nice neighborhood of Cedar Grove. One at a time, lure them to the parking lot in Pike Creek, swing the car around so that the side of your car faces the center area where the death squad will stop and fire at them drive-by style. When the squad is dead, take their weapons and head out for another victim. Bait - 0:00 Car 1 - 4:36 Car 2 - 6:30 Car 3 - 7:09 Smoke Them - 7:48 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 10: Cipriani's Chauffeur - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Without wrecking the car, drive Toni to Chinatown while following the radar icon. Stop in the blue marker outside Mr. Wongs storefront. When Toni returns to the car screaming, "Triad Ambush," drive him quickly to the blue marker in the Cipriani Restaurant's driveway in Saint Mark's. Lose any Wanted level or police pursuers. After the mission, Tony will invite you over to help in his dilemma. But for now, we will stick with Joey's work. Also, upon completion of this mission, the Uzi will be available for purchase at AmmuNation. Cipriani's Chauffeur - 0:00 Drive - 0:42 Cutscene - 1:12 Escape - 1:42 Drop Off - 2:13 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 25: Payday For Ray - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by quickly get to the pay phones and wait for further instructions. Meet and pay Asuka's contact inside the LPD You are given 3 min and 30 sec to answer 4 phones before Ray will meet with you. Use Asuka's Yakuza to race from phone booth to phone booth -you're going to need a very fast car. Follow the color cooridinated lines on the map for the quickest route to the booths. Phone Booth #1: Torrington (red route on map) Phone Booth #2: Belleville Park (follow green route on map) When leaving the first phone, head back north along the same route until you intersect the green route on map. Phone Booth #3: Liberty Campus (Follow yellow route on map) From the second phone, exit the road that leads to the bridge to Shoreside Vale and run down the embankment to the lower road that runs past the park. Phone Booth #4: Belleville Park (Follow the blue route on map to the campus) When leaving the campus, follow the yellow route back towards the south and then pick up the blue route where they connect on the map. When you answer the fourth phone the clock will stop the countdown and Ray Machowski will ask you to meet him in the park. Follow the radar to the blue marker in front of the underground bathrooms in Belleville Park. After this mission you can take jobs from Ray by returning to this location... but for now, stick to the guide and finish out Asuka's job offers. Payday for Ray - 0:00 Drive - 0:40 Phone - 1:33 Second Phone - 2:21 Third Phone - 2:58 Fourth Phone - 3:51 Cutscene - 4:28 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 8: Farewell "Chucky" Lee Chong - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Before starting the mission, head to AmmuNation if you need a gun. Follow the green icon on the radar to the area blocked off to cars in Chinatown. It is here that you'll find Chunky Lee Chong in his Spank stand in the market area of Chinatown. Target the two Triad gang members on either side of the stand holding baseball bats and the third that will rush wielding a piece. Use the targeting buttons to pick and choose the largest threat first and then target those further away or with clubbing weapons. Quickly Steal a car and chase the fleeing Chong who has already entered a getaway car. Make sure to keep close to the getaway car. If you lag too far behind you risk losing the mission. Do whatever it takes to stop his vehicle and eject him or destroy the vehicle with him still in it. If Chunky finds himself jammed and not able to move his vehicle, he will flee on foot. If this happens, run him over or get out and shoot him. Farewell 'Chunky" Lee Chong - 0:00 Drive - 0:45 Locate Chong - 1:27 Chase - 2:14 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 16: Chaperone - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by driving Maria around Portland while she looks for a pusher. Then take Maria to a party in the Atlantic Quays. After the rave raid, take her back to Salvatore Drive the limo from Salvatore's mansion to the El Train Station in Chinatown to meet the pusher. Stop into the blue marker to let Maria out to talk with the pusher. After the deal has been made and the party has been located drive Maria to Atlantic Quays (follow the radar to the correct building with the blue marker out front). Before you stop in the blue marker, turn the limo around so that the back is facing the distant water. This mission is similar to the last in that the positioning of the limo when you park is vital to your escape. When the cops arrive and Maria is running to the car, take off as soon as her foots in the limo and burn rubber through the crowd to the street and in the direction of Salvatore's place (follow the radar). A Wanted level 2 is initiated and many police will be in pursuit, quickly drive into Salvatore's garage to end the mission successfully. Chaperone - 0:00 Chico - 1:49 Drop off - 3:07 Escape - 3:54 Garage - 4:59 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 6: The Fuzz Ball - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Scattered throughout Portland are 8 of Luigi's girls who await you to escort them to the policeman's ball near the Callahan Bridge. To pass the mission you only need to deliver 4 girls in five minutes, but for each girl delivered to the ball you'll receive $500 giving you the incentive to exceed the minimum amount of deliveries required. Use a car with four doors to pick up three girls at a time. Find a route that does not require you to backtrack. Once you deliver the first three girls you'll find available police cars in the parking lot of the ball. Make sure not to run over the girls, if you do run over any, you'll fail the mission. Keep an eye on the clock, remember that you only have 5 minutes to deliver the girls. The Fuzz Ball - 0:00 Grab a Car - 0:39 Pickup 1 - 0:59 Pickup 2 - 1:21 Pickup 3 - 1:49 Drop Off - 2:35 Pickup 4 - 2:54 Pickup 5 - 3:41 Pickup 6 - 3:58 Drop Off - 4:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 33: Arms Shortage - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by driving to Phil's Army Surplus in Rockford following the pink icon on the radar. The security gate will open for you now. Approach Phil in the back of the lot and a cinematic will ensue. When the talk ends, head to the crates that sit against the perimeter wall behind you and beside the garage. Jump from crate to crate to reach the top of the wall. Walk the wall to the storage containers. Jump to the container with the Rocket Launcher hovering above it. Select the Rocket and take aim with the R1 button to the entrance of the compound. Take out the Colombian Vehicles as they pull up outside the security gate. If any Cartel escape the vehicles, pick them off at a distance with the Rockets. Use a more conventional weapon if they appear closer or come around the backside of the nearby garage. When all is still, go see how Phil is and the mission will end successfully if he remains alive. Return to Phil's Army Surplus to buy M16, shotgun and rocket launcher. The tank is not available unless you steal one from an army man in a wanted level 6. Arms Shortage - 0:00 Supplies - 1:49 Phil - 3:35 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 22: Sayonara Salvatore - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore will be leaving Luigi's Sex Club 7 in three hours. Make sure that he does not make it home alive. What you're up against: You only have 3 hours to get to into position in Portland before Salvatore leave's Luigi's Club in the Red Light District. If you get to close to the club you will be severely attacked by the Mafia. When Salvatore enters his car, two more Mafia Sentinels full of men will aid him. They will try to keep you away from Salvatore's car. There are so many ways to complete this objective and I suggest you try different methods if one isn't working so well for you. Suggestions: Use powerful weapons that can be found in certain locations around Liberty City to take out the car. Use the flamethrower from the top of the radio station; use a sniper rifle at a great distance to pop Salvatore before he enters the car from the club. Set a roadblock of Mafia Sentinels in front of Salvatore's garage door (this is where the mission ends unsuccessfully if he enters safely). Block him from entering the garage and destroy his vehicle with grenades, Molotov Cocktails, the flamethrower or by whatever means you can dream up. But a ramming car chase is just about futile. Sayonara Salvatore - 0:00 Guns, lots of guns - 1:20 Wait - 3:05 Cutscene - 3:54 Sayonara - 4:48 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 19: Cutting The Grass - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore always has a few Mafia Sentinels parked near his garages. Borrow one and head to Luigi's club in the Red Light District. Park far enough away from the club entrance to see Curly exit and enter a cab but not close enough that he'll see you. You cannot take the cabbie out and drive Curly yourself! Good try though. The Spookometer will appear onscreen when the cab takes to the streets and the idea is not to spook Curly Bob. Don't allow this meter to fill up -this would mean that he has been spooked and the mission will end unsuccessfully. However, drive close enough to the cab so you don't loose sight of Curly. Following Curly to the Portland Docks will trigger a cinematic showing him talk with Catalina and Miguel of the Colombian Cartel. So, Curly Bob is talking... so you must kill him. Locate Curly within the docks using the radar once again and run him over with your car or jump out and kill him Mafia style. Cutting the Grass - 0:00 Wait - 1:53 Follow - 2:16 Cutscene - 3:31 Roadkill - 4:28 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 20: Bomb Da Base: Act I & Act II - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by borrowing one of Salvatore's Mafia Sentinels once more and as long as you have $50,000 go see 8-Ball if you don't have the money, pick up some side jobs (take taxi missions, police vigilante missions or fire truck or ambulance missions. See Marty Chonks, find the Toyz van or play the Patriot Playground or find more hidden packages or attempt some insane jumps and stunts. There are tons of ways to make money in Liberty City -if your dishonest) Head to the back of 8-Balls auto yard and you'll see the marker near his backdoor. If you have the money he'll hand you a Sniper Rifle and you'll be on your way. If you don't have the money, you must earn some and return when you do. 8-Ball turns over a sniper rifle to you and he takes the explosives. 8-Ball will follow you in and out of every vehicle you take as you make your way to Portland Docks. When you stop inside the blue marker near the Portland docks 8-Ball hops out and tells you to find a good vantage point to cover him from as he sprints onto the boat to position the explosives. He'll move as soon as you fire the first shot. Head towards the Les Cargo ship and take the stairs to the first landing of the warehouse facing the ship. Press the R1 button to target the Cartel while using the Square button to zoom in and the X button to zoom out. You have 30 rounds of ammo, which is more than enough. You can't afford to miss too many shots or 8-Ball will get tagged! There are a total of 12 Colombian Cartel to pop, 2 on the docks near the ship ramp, which should be taken out first and then 10 on the actual ship. Work your way through the men starting from the left to the right since 8-Ball will approach the ones on the left first, after the first shot is fired. Keep your up and down aiming static and move left to right after you have targeted the first few heads. After all Cartels are dead, 8-Ball plants the bomb and escapes just in time to save himself from the sinking ship. Bomb da Base act I - 0:00 Bomb da Base act II - 1:35 Cutscene - 3:15 Pop some heads - 4:11 Cutscene - 5:09 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 29: Deal Steal - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by stealing a Yardie Lobo. Then pick up Kenji's man. After, meet with the Colombians and leave no one alive. Grab the briefcase and destroy the Colombian Cruisers. Return the Briefcase to the Casino. Since the Colombian Cartel expects a Yardie Posse to arrive at the meeting, drive to Newport and Steal a Yardie Lobo vehicle. Follow the green icon on the radar to Aspatria and pick up Kanji's man. Follow the pink icon on the radar to Sweeny Hospital in Rockford, enter the blue marker and honk the horn L3 button. Run over or exit and shoot the Colombians as they exit their cruisers. Take the briefcase (red icon on radar) near their cruiser and then head to the parking lot and destroy the remaining two cruisers using any method you can think of. Shoot them with guns, use grenades, Molotov's etc. Enter a vehicle and take the briefcase back to Kenji. Drive to the back Casino parking lot (pink icon on radar) and into the blue marker to complete the mission. Deal Steal - 0:00 Find a Yardie Lobo - 1:25 Leave no one alive - 1:55 Escape - 2:59 Cutscene - 4:09 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition gameplay leaks a day before launch

We’re just shy of launch day for the remastered GTA Trilogy, and although Rockstar hasn’t released any official gameplay, you can still see the Definitive Edition in action right now. Gameplay has leaked right before the official release. One such clip was uploaded to Reddit by user Zombathon67890, showing CJ...
VIDEO GAMES

