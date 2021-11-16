Day 6: Win the Scramble Slam - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

Begin by following the radar icon to Joey's garage and stop in the marker to pick up the limo and Joey himself. Follow the radar to Luigi's club, stop in the marker and pick up Luigi by honking the horn on the limo. Follow the radar back Saint Mark's and Toni's Restaurant. When you stop and sound the horn in the marker, Toni will enter the limo and another ambush will take place. Triad Laundry vans will appear from almost every direction and slam into the limo until it explodes! To avoid this confrontation in front of the restaurant, park the limo so that the hood of the limo faces away from the restaurant and towards the alleyway across the street. When Tony enters the car, race through the alley and make your way to Salvatore's following the icon on the radar. If the limo is destroyed along with the bosses, the mission fails. Salvatore's Called a Meeting - 0:00 Car, you steal - 0:30 Limo Time - 1:20 Pick up - 2:36 Time for Guns - 2:58 Pick up - 3:45 Cutscene - 5:45 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/ Run over the Triad standing on the right side of the dual van blockade in Salvatore's driveway. This space between van and trees will allow you access to the long driveway behind the blockade. If you make it into Salvatore's garage the mission is a success. Salvatore will now offer you work. You must take him up on the offer since the rest of the bosses are busy in the meeting.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO