Video Games

Day 6: Win the Scramble Slam - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay 6 of NEO: The World Ends With You, it's time to scramble...Shibuya Scramble! The Wicked Twisters take on all the other teams in a battle to determine who rules Shibuya for this week's Reapers' Games! 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of Day 6:15 - Start...

www.ign.com

IGN

Walkthrough

IGN's Forza Horizon 5 complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through every step of Forza Horizon 5 as you sprint around Mexico from your first race to your last, including every collectible location such as Barn Finds and Bonus Boards. Make sure to check out our Tips and Tricks page to take your skills to the next level and don't miss our Vehicles section to see which cars to hop into.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Der Anfang Zombies Guide and Walkthrough

This page is part of IGN's Call of Duty: Vanguard Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about the all-new Zombies experience, Der Anfang. Throughout this guide, we'll explain everything from how to Pack-a-Punch, completing objectives, using the Altar of Covenants, accessing Perk Machines, and Exfilling to complete the mission.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 14: The Pick-Up - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Begin by following the blue radar icon to Mr Wongs laundry. He will direct you to the loading area in the alley behind the laundry. When you take the briefcase with the blue arrow over it a Triad ambush will commence. The best thing to do is to quickly reenter the vehicle and begin running over the Triads as they come at you from the three different alleyways connected to this loading are. Use the rearview as you back up and over the Triads. Remain in the alleys until all the Triads on foot have been squished! The remaining Triad is located in a large Belly Up truck just outside of the alleyway opposite the laundry. Get out of your vehicle, throw him out of the truck, exit the truck and shoot him. Complete the mission by delivering the money to Toni at the restaurant. The Pick-Up - 0:00 A car, you will steal - 0:39 ITS A TRAP - 1:17 Cash to Tony - 3:41 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Bloodshore gameplay

Wales Interactive brought the interactive movie Bloodshore to Switch this week, and if you’re curious about the title, you may want to check out some gameplay. A video has arrived with nearly a half hour of footage. Wales Interactive has shared the following overview for Bloodshore:. Bloodshore is an interactive...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 8: Farewell "Chucky" Lee Chong - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Before starting the mission, head to AmmuNation if you need a gun. Follow the green icon on the radar to the area blocked off to cars in Chinatown. It is here that you'll find Chunky Lee Chong in his Spank stand in the market area of Chinatown. Target the two Triad gang members on either side of the stand holding baseball bats and the third that will rush wielding a piece. Use the targeting buttons to pick and choose the largest threat first and then target those further away or with clubbing weapons. Quickly Steal a car and chase the fleeing Chong who has already entered a getaway car. Make sure to keep close to the getaway car. If you lag too far behind you risk losing the mission. Do whatever it takes to stop his vehicle and eject him or destroy the vehicle with him still in it. If Chunky finds himself jammed and not able to move his vehicle, he will flee on foot. If this happens, run him over or get out and shoot him. Farewell 'Chunky" Lee Chong - 0:00 Drive - 0:45 Locate Chong - 1:27 Chase - 2:14 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 21: Last Requests - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by picking up the brain splattered car and take it to the crusher When you near the sports car behind Luigi's you receive a page from Maria who warns you that this Salvatore job is a set up and to come see her at the Callahan Point through the tunnel near the Callahan Bridge. Follow the icon on the radar to find Maria. Stop your car on the blue marker at the slip and a cinematic will begin. Maria invited her friend, Asuka, along to assist the two of you. When the cinematic ends you'll find the party aboard the Reefer, this boat is controlled amazingly similar to driving a car. Pressing the Triangle button will cause you to step away from the controls onboard but not exit the boat (that would be bad since you can't swim). Command the Reefer to the icon on the radar and to the blue marker near the docks in Staunton Island across the bay. Once you exit the boat, Asuka suggests you find a place to lie low (she's referring to your Savehouse. Look on the radar for the house icon in Belleville and save your progress here as soon as the mission ends). Last Requests - 0:00 Cutscene - 1:51 Cutscene - 3:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 37: Liberator - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

You'll find Donald Love located in the business district of Bedford Point. Follow his initial on the radar. Enter the blue marker at the entrance of his Love Media building to accept his jobs. Drive to the Colombian Compound and then search through the garages to find the Old Asian Gentleman while not getting killed by the guards Drive the Old Asian Gentleman back to Donald Love's Building Head on over to Fort Staunton from the Love Building and find one of many Colombian Cruisers to steal. Drive the Cruiser and follow the red icon on the radar to the Colombian garages. With the Cruiser you can now enter the security gate. Inside the compound, run over guards until your car smokes then jump out and start shooting. Once the immediate threat is clear, begin opening garages by stepping in front of them. Be prepared to find a Colombian behind each door. Use the pistol to prevent hitting the Old Asian Gentleman in the crossfire when you find his garage. Walk up to him, talk with him and then he'll follow you into a Cruiser. Take him to the Love Media building and stop in the blue marker to complete the mission. Liberator - 0:00 Get a Cartel Car - 0:50 Pop some heads - 1:49 Drive - 3:43 Delivery - 4:45 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 15: Salvatore's Called A Meeting - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Begin by following the radar icon to Joey's garage and stop in the marker to pick up the limo and Joey himself. Follow the radar to Luigi's club, stop in the marker and pick up Luigi by honking the horn on the limo. Follow the radar back Saint Mark's and Toni's Restaurant. When you stop and sound the horn in the marker, Toni will enter the limo and another ambush will take place. Triad Laundry vans will appear from almost every direction and slam into the limo until it explodes! To avoid this confrontation in front of the restaurant, park the limo so that the hood of the limo faces away from the restaurant and towards the alleyway across the street. When Tony enters the car, race through the alley and make your way to Salvatore's following the icon on the radar. If the limo is destroyed along with the bosses, the mission fails. Salvatore's Called a Meeting - 0:00 Car, you steal - 0:30 Limo Time - 1:20 Pick up - 2:36 Time for Guns - 2:58 Pick up - 3:45 Cutscene - 5:45 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/ Run over the Triad standing on the right side of the dual van blockade in Salvatore's driveway. This space between van and trees will allow you access to the long driveway behind the blockade. If you make it into Salvatore's garage the mission is a success. Salvatore will now offer you work. You must take him up on the offer since the rest of the bosses are busy in the meeting.
VIDEO GAMES
Technology
Video Games
Country
Spain
IGN

Mission 30: Shima - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start the missing by picking up briefcases full of money to be entered into the Kenji's Casino accounts. Then find gang responsible for the last briefcase theft. Return the money to Kenji. Follow the icons on the radar to the briefcase locations. Pick up the one on the Torrington sidewalk first and then the one in Bedford Point. This one is guarded by a Diablo, but simply running into him will take him out and allow you to exit the car to pick up the briefcase. Drive to the missing briefcase in Belleville Park in front of Uncle BJ's. A cinematic will begin as you arrive depicting Uncle BJ screaming about thugs stealing his payment... the Diablo's! Follow the blue icon on the radar to Portland (Hepburn Heights to be exact). There you'll discover a gang of Diablos in the parking lot where you talk to El Burro on the phone. You should use a heavy (for armor purposes) vehicle and run over them or use the flamethrower up close and personal or a sniper rifle or grenades at a distance. The choices to take them off the planet are again limitless. After retrieving the briefcase, take it to the back parking lot behind the Casino in Staunton Island. Shima - 0:00 Briefcase - 0:52 Briefcase 2 - 1:25 Cutscene - 2:00 Pop some heads - 4:43 Briefcase 3 - 5:20 Kenjis - 7:32 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 19: Cutting The Grass - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore always has a few Mafia Sentinels parked near his garages. Borrow one and head to Luigi's club in the Red Light District. Park far enough away from the club entrance to see Curly exit and enter a cab but not close enough that he'll see you. You cannot take the cabbie out and drive Curly yourself! Good try though. The Spookometer will appear onscreen when the cab takes to the streets and the idea is not to spook Curly Bob. Don't allow this meter to fill up -this would mean that he has been spooked and the mission will end unsuccessfully. However, drive close enough to the cab so you don't loose sight of Curly. Following Curly to the Portland Docks will trigger a cinematic showing him talk with Catalina and Miguel of the Colombian Cartel. So, Curly Bob is talking... so you must kill him. Locate Curly within the docks using the radar once again and run him over with your car or jump out and kill him Mafia style. Cutting the Grass - 0:00 Wait - 1:53 Follow - 2:16 Cutscene - 3:31 Roadkill - 4:28 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 35: Gone Fishing - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Ray's partner is going to turn State's Evidence. He goes night fishing on the Lighthouse Rock. Steal a police boat (boat with cannons). Be careful, Ray's partner's boat is armed with mines. Follow the red icon on the radar to Asuka's condo in Newport and walk south to the docks to find the Police Boat. Press the Triangle Button to enter as you face it. Follow the icon on the radar around Portland and to the lighthouse on Portland Rock. This mission is played out the same as Paparazzi Purge, shoot the boat with the onboard cannons but only this time you must avoid the bombs dropped in the wake of Ray's partner's boat. Once the damage meter is filled the boat explodes and the mission is won. Gone Fishing - 0:00 Police Boat - 1:40 Cutscene - 3:29 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 1: Introduction and Give Me Liberty - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

At the start of GTA 3, you meets up with 8 ball and they need to drive back to Luigi's Sex Club hideout. You'll get into the Sentinel on the bridge, and follow the mini map to get to the blue marker and start Luigi's missions. Opening Cutscene: 0:00 Give Me Liberty: 2:45 Garage: 3:37 Second Half: 3:59 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 33: Arms Shortage - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by driving to Phil's Army Surplus in Rockford following the pink icon on the radar. The security gate will open for you now. Approach Phil in the back of the lot and a cinematic will ensue. When the talk ends, head to the crates that sit against the perimeter wall behind you and beside the garage. Jump from crate to crate to reach the top of the wall. Walk the wall to the storage containers. Jump to the container with the Rocket Launcher hovering above it. Select the Rocket and take aim with the R1 button to the entrance of the compound. Take out the Colombian Vehicles as they pull up outside the security gate. If any Cartel escape the vehicles, pick them off at a distance with the Rockets. Use a more conventional weapon if they appear closer or come around the backside of the nearby garage. When all is still, go see how Phil is and the mission will end successfully if he remains alive. Return to Phil's Army Surplus to buy M16, shotgun and rocket launcher. The tank is not available unless you steal one from an army man in a wanted level 6. Arms Shortage - 0:00 Supplies - 1:49 Phil - 3:35 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Tunche gameplay

Tunche landed on Switch yesterday, and new gameplay is now available. A video showcases close to an hour of footage from the hand-drawn beat ’em up game with roguelike elements. Tunche is a charming, hand-drawn beat’em up with roguelike elements, co-op, and a pinch of shaman witchcraft. Choose one of...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact Shadow of the Ancients Walkthrough

Conquer an Immortal Ruin Grader With This Shadow of the Ancients Walkthrough for Genshin Impact. Greetings Travelers, today we’re going over the Shadow of the Ancients event for Genshin Impact, starring one immortal, regenerating Ruin Grader and a Sumeru researcher eager to find someone to help him kill this abomination.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 10: Cipriani's Chauffeur - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Without wrecking the car, drive Toni to Chinatown while following the radar icon. Stop in the blue marker outside Mr. Wongs storefront. When Toni returns to the car screaming, "Triad Ambush," drive him quickly to the blue marker in the Cipriani Restaurant's driveway in Saint Mark's. Lose any Wanted level or police pursuers. After the mission, Tony will invite you over to help in his dilemma. But for now, we will stick with Joey's work. Also, upon completion of this mission, the Uzi will be available for purchase at AmmuNation. Cipriani's Chauffeur - 0:00 Drive - 0:42 Cutscene - 1:12 Escape - 1:42 Drop Off - 2:13 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 3: Don't Spank Ma Bitch Up - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

At the start of the mission take the bat from the sidewalk across from Luigi's club, steal a car and follow the icon on the radar to Portland Docks. Once you have located the Spank pusher exit the vehicle and pound the pusher with the baseball bat until you receive the message to respray his car. Carefully drive his car towards the icon on the radar to the Pay 'n' Spray in the Red Light District. Drive into the garage and the painting and repair will begin. This first paint job is free; any work following will cost you $1000. Following the icon on the radar, drive the newly painted car to the alleyway across from the Hospital. Drive into the marker and then exit the car to collect your reward and to finish this job. Don't Spank Ma B*tch Up: 0:00 Grab A Bat: 0:36 Bat the Man: 1:26 Car Repaint: 2:19 Stash The Car: 2:57 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

TWEWY free to play for Switch Online subscribers in new Game Trial

The World Ends with You: Final Remix (or just TWEWY) is the next Nintendo Switch game to receive a Game Trial, meaning it will be free to play for a week for Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) subscribers. TWEWY will be free to play on Switch for its Game Trial between November 10 at 10 a.m. PT and November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Also, TWEWY will be 30% off to purchase until November 23 at 11:59 a.m. PT, and sequel NEO: The World Ends with You will likewise be 30% off until November 19 at 11:59 a.m. PT.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition gameplay leaks a day before launch

We’re just shy of launch day for the remastered GTA Trilogy, and although Rockstar hasn’t released any official gameplay, you can still see the Definitive Edition in action right now. Gameplay has leaked right before the official release. One such clip was uploaded to Reddit by user Zombathon67890, showing CJ...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 24: Paparazzi Purge - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start the Mission by capping the journalist who's camped out in a boat on the bay. Then, head to the docks south of Asuka's condo and press the Triangle button to enter the police boat as you stand facing it. The Circle Button will fire the boat's guns, but keep in mind that these guns can overheat and will pause to cool down. Chase the reporter's boat while following close enough to get a clear shot at the boat. Try to get into a position where you can shoot the side of the boat -this is a wider target. The reporter's speedboat is a little quicker than yours so don't let him get away. When the damage meter fills, the reporter's boat will explode thus ending the mission successfully. Paparazzi Purge - 0:00 Steal a boat - 0:37 Light em up - 1:26 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES

