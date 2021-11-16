ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Week 3 Day 7: Take Down Shiba - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final day is upon us and it is up to Rindo and the Wicked Twisters to put a stop to Shiba and the...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Mission 22: Sayonara Salvatore - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore will be leaving Luigi's Sex Club 7 in three hours. Make sure that he does not make it home alive. What you're up against: You only have 3 hours to get to into position in Portland before Salvatore leave's Luigi's Club in the Red Light District. If you get to close to the club you will be severely attacked by the Mafia. When Salvatore enters his car, two more Mafia Sentinels full of men will aid him. They will try to keep you away from Salvatore's car. There are so many ways to complete this objective and I suggest you try different methods if one isn't working so well for you. Suggestions: Use powerful weapons that can be found in certain locations around Liberty City to take out the car. Use the flamethrower from the top of the radio station; use a sniper rifle at a great distance to pop Salvatore before he enters the car from the club. Set a roadblock of Mafia Sentinels in front of Salvatore's garage door (this is where the mission ends unsuccessfully if he enters safely). Block him from entering the garage and destroy his vehicle with grenades, Molotov Cocktails, the flamethrower or by whatever means you can dream up. But a ramming car chase is just about futile. Sayonara Salvatore - 0:00 Guns, lots of guns - 1:20 Wait - 3:05 Cutscene - 3:54 Sayonara - 4:48 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 3 Day 3: Recover Rindo's Memory - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

For Week 3 Day 3, Rindo is forced to throw it in reverse as he has no recollection of today's events outside of the brief memory of Fret attacking what appears to be him. 0:00 - Start of day cutscene 1:52 - Rewind to 14:00 Shibuya Stream 5:06 - Rewind to 13:00 Scramble Crossing 7:06 - Remind the Variabeauty about the noise 8:18 - Defeat the noise 10:27 - Rewind to Dogenzaka 12:16 - Talk to the Variabeauty 12:51 - Scan the trashcan and Dive into the Variabeauty's mind 14:53 - Rewind to 11:00 Cat Street 17:12 - Talk to Ryoji and dive inside his mind 19:34 - Rewind to 10:00 Center Street 22:49 - Rewind to 14:00 Shibuya Stream and inform the Twisters on what is about to happen 27:24 - CHANGE OUR FATE 27:35 - Cutscene 28:50 - Defeat the Noise in Kanon 33:03 - Boss fight 35:47 - Post fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 3 Day 6:Find Susukichi - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

Susukichi is back with another game of hide and go seek. If the Twisters win, they'll learn where Shiba is hiding. 0:00 - Start of Day cutscene 6:21 - Enter Tipsy Tose Hall 6:29 - Cutscene then defeat the noise 7:03 - Enter Center Street 7:08 - Cutscene: Another selfie 8:02 - Enter Scramble Crossing 8:47 - Talk to the Reaper and complete their mission 9:41 - Enter West Exit Bus Terminal 9:53 - Cutscene and defeat the Plague Noise 12:43 - Post fight cutscene 13:43 - Defeat the Noise 15:22 - Post fight cutscene 16:00 - Enter Shibuya Stream 16:59 - Telewarp into the river 17:14 - Head inside for a cutscene 23:22 - Rindo's power activates 23:50 - Rewind to 13:00 Shibuya Stream 25:11 - CHANGE OUR FATE 26:53 - Enter Expressway Underpass 27:52 - Boss Fight: Cervus Cantus 33:45 - Post Fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 3 Day 7 Part 2: Save Shibuya from Erasure - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

We're back...because that did not go according to plan. We now know that Kubo has been behind this the entire time. Rindo is now faced with trying to prevent erasure, once again. 0:25 - Rewind to 10:00 Takeshita Street 4:03 - Rewind to 16:00 Scramble Crossing 4:33 - Talk to Shiba 6:11 - Rewind to 15:00 Udagawa Street 8:55 - Rewind to 14:00 Tipsy Tose Hall 9:11 - Talk to Hishima 10:38 - Rewind to 11:00 Tokyu Plaza 11:00 - Talk to Fret and Beat 12:49 - Rewind to 12:00 Cat Street 13:18 - Talk to Kariya and Uzuki in Cat Street 16:40 - Rewind to 13:00 Tower Records 16:58 - Talk to Coco in Tower Records 18:10 - Rewind to 14:00 Tipsy Tose Hall 18:23 - Talk to Hishima 19:15 - Rewind to 16:00 Scramble Crossing 19:24 - Confront Shiba 21:38 - CHANGE OUR FATE 25:27 - Boss Fight: Soul Pulvis 29:56 - Post Fight cutscene and end..? For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Neo#The Wicked Twisters#22 31 Post
IGN

Week 2 Day 7: Find Motoi - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

It is the seventh day of the second week in NEO: The World Ends With You and the Wicked Twisters are teaming with Shoka since she is no longer a Reaper. However, a confrontation is swiftly approaching them with more twist and turns to follow. 0:00 - Start of Day Cutscene 4:40 - Enter Cat Street 4:43 - Help Shoka 5:17 - Fight the Noise to help Shoka 5:20 - Post fight cutscene and Shoka joins your party 9:45 - Talk to the Reaper to receive their mission 10:15 - Defeat the noise 10:18 - Post fight cutscene 10:24 - Talk to the Reaper and turn in their mission 11:10 - Talk to the Reaper by the 104 Building to receive their mission 11:30 - Shop at Gatto Nero 12:45 - Turn in the Reaper's mission 13:23 - Cutscene: talk to Motoi in Dogenzaka 16:31 - Enter O-East 17:18 - Enter 104 Building 18:25 - Enter Scramble Crossing 19:10 - Enter 104 Building 19:25 - Talk to the Reaper at Center Street and get attacked by Noise 19:49 - Post fight cutscene 20:13 - Get jumped by the noise in Tipsy Tose Hall 20:26 - Post fight cutscene 20:44 - Jumped by noise in Spain Hill 20:53 - Post fight cutscene 21:15 - Cutscene: Confront Susukichi in Tower Records area 22:12 - Cutscene: Rindo's power activates 22:29 - Rewind to 10:00 104 Building 22:38 - Cutscene: Back in the 104 Building area 23:36 - Reach the 104 Building Rooftop 23:51 - Tutorial: Telewarping with Shoka 24:03 - Telewarp to the top of the building 24:11 - Cutscene: Top of the 104 Building 24:38 - CHANGE OUR FATE 24:48 - Cutscene: Susukichi Boss Fight 24:46 - Gameplay: Boss Fight Susukichi 28:05 - Post boss fight cutscene 28:41 - Enter West Exit Bus Terminal 28:53 - Cutscene: Boss Fight Mr. Mew 29:48 - Boost Fight: Mr. Mew 33:23 - Post boss fight cutscene 34:52 - Boss Fight Part 2: Grus Cantus 37:02 - Post boss fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Day 2: Get Twisted - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

In this video for our NEO: The World Ends With You walkthrough, we play through Day Two, get twisted. Here we discover Fret's power; repairing memories! 0:00 - Intro cutscene 6:42 - Gameplay: Deafen the noise 7:35 - Find the first riddle 8:27 - Cutscene: Texting Swallow 9:13 - Gameplay: Deafen the Noise 10:10 - Post fight cutscene 11:43 - Find the Second "Sketched" Riddle 12:23 - Show that Reaper a No. 163 Midaregami Pin 13:26 - Defeat the Jelly Madchester 14:07 - Show the No. 163 Midaregami Pin to the Reaper 14:26 - Cutscene: Are we ghost? Welcome to the UG 17:48 - Find the Last "Sketched" Riddle 20:52 - Tutorial: Reminding with Fret 21:32 - Scan the area for someone who saw MKN 21:39 - Remind the man about MKN 22:12 - Cutscene: did it work? 24:18 - Remind the Reaper of their job 25:26 - Tutorial: Start a Chain Reaction 25:44 - Gameplay: Start a chain and complete the 2 Chain battle 25:52 - Gameplay: Chain 2 battle 27:12 - Turn in the Reaper's Mission 27:35 - Look for MKN in O-EAST 27:45 - Talk to MKN 28:11 - Scan and Remind MKN who they are 29:15 - Head back to 104 and solve today's riddle 30:04 - Cutscene: Today's Reapers' Game update and we are the Wicked Twisters 31:46 - Cutscene: Boss Fight, Defeat the Gorilla Boss 35:16 - Cutscene: Post boss fight and end of the day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 2 Day 5: Erase the Target in Scramble Crossing - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

For Week 2 Day 5 in NEO: The World Ends With You, the Wicked Twisters learn that not only are they not actually dead, but that their Player Pins are the key to their existence in the RG. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of Day 4:52 - Head to O-East 5:00 - Talk to the Reaper and complete their mission to unlock the path 5:31 - Side Mission: Don't Stop Be-Leafing 6:44 - Imprint people around the area so they buy flowers from Ryoji 7:42 - Defeat the Noise the Reaper asked you to clear 7:48 - Continue imprinting people around the area so they buy flowers from Ryoji 9:32 - Turn in Ryoji's Side Mission 9:55 - Head to Scramble Crossing 10:00 - Talk to the Reaper and defeat the noise 10:16 - Post fight cutscene 10:40 - Talk to the Reaper in 104 to get their mission 10:54 - Turn in Reaper's mission 11:10 - Cutscene: Enter O-East 14:07 - Talk to the Reaper for the mission 16:53 - Find the Key in Tower Records 18:14 - Find the Key in Scramble Crossing 18:46 - Defeat the noise 18:49 - Post Fight cutscene 19:12 - Look for the girl behind the statue 20:39 - Find the differences to Find the Underpass key 22:22 - Tipsy Tose Hall 24:01 - Find the Key in Tipsy Tose Hall 25:26 - Solve the puzzle to break free 27:10 - Enter 104 Building for a cutscene 30:06 - Enter Scramble Crossing 30:23 - Boss fight 31:51 - Post boss fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 2 Day 2: Where Is Neku? - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

After making it through another day, the Wicked Twisters are on the hunt for Neku the living legend from three years. However, it isn't as easy as they though to locate him. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of day 4:00 - Search for Neku 4:08 - Cutscene: Where to search 5:12 - Cutscene: Overhear the Variabeauties 6:30 - Cutscene: Overhear the Purehearts 8:10 - Head to Tokyu Plaza 8:57 - Reaper Mission: 3 Chain Reduction Battle 10:40 - Reaper Mission 11:13 - Go to Jupes 11:45 - Find Modoriyama and Scan him 12:25 - Scan the man with the red bubble 13:36 - Imprint Modoriyama 14:26 - Buy the bag the Reaper requested 14:55 - Turn in the Reaper's mission 15:18 - Cutscene: Enter Tokyu Plaza 15:30 - Cutscene: post fight 16:03 - Head back to Scramble Crossing 17:18 - Cutscene: Reapers' Game update 18:29 - Rewind to Scramble Crossing 18:50 - Cutscene: back to the start 20:43 - Rewind to Center Street 20:56 - Talk to the Variabeauty 21:30 - Dive inside the girl's mind and clear the noise 22:37 - rewind to Spain Hill 22:58 - Talk to the guy with exclamation marks 24:06 - Rewind to Tipsy Tose Hall 24:20 - Talk to the Variabeauty 25:37 - Rewind to Scramble Crossing 26:22 - Rewind to Shibuya Hikarie 26:42 - Talk to the Reaper 27:31 - Rewind to the Underpass 27:45 - Talk to the Pureheart 28:17 - Remind the Pureheart about Neku 29:19 - Rewind to West Exit Bus Terminal 29:36 - Talk to the Pureheart 31:22 - Rewind to Scramble Crossing 32:04 - Rewind to 104 Building 32:20 - Talk to the Pureheart 34:07 - Scan the guy Fret mentioned 34:45 - Rewind to Dogenzaka 35:00 - Talk to the Pureheart 35:47 - Rewind to Scramble Crossing 36:11 - Select West Exit Bus Terminal 37:23 - CHANGE OUR FATE 37:34 - Cutscene: West Exit Bus Terminal 38:20 - Boss Fight: Mr. Mew 42:36 - Cutscene and End of Day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cats
IGN

Week 2 Day 6: Win the Scramble Slam - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

It's time for the third installment of the Shibuya Scramble! However, Rindo is concerned for his ally Motoi as he's seen his future and it looks bleak! 0:00 - Intro Cutscene: Start of Day 4:40 - Enter Spain Hill for a cutscene 5:19 - Fight the Pureheart 5:23 - Post fight cutscene 5:47 - Confront the Pureheart boss 6:27 - Fight the Purehearts 6:29 - Post fight cutscene 7:26 - Enter Center Street 7:56 - Fight the Purehearts 8:14 - Claim Center Street 8:49 - Enter Tipsy Tose Hall 11:15 - Fight the Variabeauties 11:18 - Claim Tipsy Tose Hall 12:51 - Enter Scramble Crossing 14:40 - Enter Shibuya Stream 15:51 - Rindo's Power activates 16:04 - Rewind to 10:00 Center Street 17:27 - Find and scan the Pureheart 17:38 - Confront the Pureheart 17:59 - Defeat the Pureheart 18:02 - Post fight cutscene 18:34 - CHANGE OUR FATE..? 20:03 - Rewind to 11:00 Spain Hill 21:20 - Claim Spain Hill as fast as possible 21:48 - Fight the Purehearts 22:11 - CHANGE OUR FATE...again? 24:06 - Rewind to 12:00 Tipsy Tose Hall 26:06 - Fight all the Variabeauties 26:39 - CHANGE OUR FATE 26:48 - Cutscene: Motoi's True Intentions 29:56 - Gameplay: Motoi Boss Fight 35:43 - Post Fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 3 Day 5: Find Neku's Reaper Friend - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

Neku is back and has joined our Wicked Twisters to investigate what destroyed Shinjuku three years prior in an attempt to save Shibuya from that same fate. 0:00 - Start of day cutscene 7:10 - Enter Shibuya Underpass for a cutscene 8:38 - Fight the Noise that is "Ayano" 11:22 - Fight the Noise that is "Fuya" 14:01 - Fight the Noise that is "Motoi" 16:21 - Fight the Noise that is "Kanon" 20:06 - Talk to Coco 26:30 - Boss Fight: Plague Pachy 29:47 - Post fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 3 Day 7: The Last Day (Part 3) - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

We won, but at what cost? Rindo succeeds in preventing Shibuya's erasure but isn't happy with the end result. We get a third chance at preventing Shibuya's erasure but is the last chance. 0:00 - Intro cutscene 3:31 - Show Haz Miyashita Park 4:10 - Show Haz Cat Street 4:49 - Show Haz Tower Records 5:15 - Show Haz Spain hill 5:54 - Show Haz Center Street 6:24 - Show Haz Tipsy Tose Hall 6:52 - Show Haz Udagawa 7:01 - Cutscene 14:49 - Rewind to 10:00 Takeshita Street 14:59 - Cutscene 19:16 - Rewind to 11:00 Tokyu Plaza 19:24 - Cutscene: Back in Tokyu Plaza 19:37 - Talk to Beat 22:20 - Rewind to 14:00 Dogenzaka to talk to Kaie and Rhyme 22:47 - Cutscene: Talk to Kaie and Rhyme 26:42 - Rewind to 13:00 Tipsy Tose Hall 27:00 - Cutscene: Talk to Hisihima 28:40 - Rewind to 11:00 Tokyu Plaza 29:07 - Cutscene: Talk to Beat again 30:43 - Rewind to 13:00 Tipsy Tose Hall again 30:52 - Cutscene: Back in Tipsy Tose Hall 31:35 - Cutscene: Talk to Hisihima, again 32:38 - Rewind to 12 Cat Street 33:05 - Cutscene: Talk to Kariya 33:47 - Fight the Noise for Kariya 33:49 - Cutscene: Post Noise fight 38:35 - Rewind to 13:00 Tipsy Tose Hall, yet again 39:11 - Cutscene: Talk to Hisihima, yet again 40:50 - Rewind to 14:00 Dogenzaka to talk to Kaie and Rhyme, again 41:14 - Cutscene: Talk to Kaie and Rhyme with new information 45:04 - Rewind to 15:00 Scramble Crossing 45:13 - Cutscene: Scramble Crossing 46:34 - Cutscene: Talk to Shiba 53:13 - CHANGE OUR FATE 53:22 - Cutscene(s) 1:04:42 - Gameplay Boss Fight: Phoenix Cantus (part 1) 1:09:31 - Gameplay Boss Fight: Phoenix Cantus (part 2) 1:19:49 - Cutscene: Post Boss fight/End of Day 1:25:52 - Cutscene: The End For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Day 3: Deep Dive - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

In this part of our NEO: The World Ends with you guide, we go through Day 3 where we recruit the new player and we discover Rindo's hidden power. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of Day 3 3:04 - Head to Center Street 3:28 - Cutscene: OMIGOSH! 5:06 - Cutscene: Hachiko Cafe 5:21 - Reaper Mission: Buy some Joli Becot 5:55 - Cutscene: Meet Kanon 8:13 - Cutscene: How Are We Supposed to Buy Clothes 9:05 - Tutorial: Shop til you Drop/Mo' Money, Less Problems 9:23 - Tutorial: Stay Fashion Forward 9:36 - Cutscene: Outfit Complete 10:45 - Cutscene: Time to Eat 12:05 - Justice Burger 12:40 - Show that Reaper you're wearing something from Joli Becot 13:11 - Cutscene: Center Street, We finally made it 13:35 - Search Center Street for info about the new Player 15:32 - Cutscene: you can't scan other players 17:00 - Head to Tokyu Hands in near Tipsey tose Hall 17:39 - Cutscene: The line is wild 18:11 - Cutscene: TOKYU HANDS 18:39 - Cutscene: Out of Pins, out of luck 21:55 - Cutscene: Rindo's powers activate 22:52 - Cutscene: Back in Tipsey Hall 24:16 - Cutscene: We need a voucher 24:42 - Tutorial: Change your Fate 25:00 - Rewind to Scramble Crossing 25:10 - Cutscene: Back at Scramble Crossing 26:14 - Head to the Cafe at the Crossing 27:41 - Confront the Deep Rivers Society 28:23 - Gameplay: Fight the Deep Rivers Society 29:47 - Cutscene: Post battle confrontation and secure the voucher 30:31 - Rewind to Tipsey Tose Hall 31:10 - Cutscene: Secure the Pin 31:54 - CHANGE OUR FATE 32:04 - Cutscene: Meet the new player Nagi! 34:26 - Gameplay: Defeat the Deep Rivers Society...Again 36:31 - Cutscene: End of Day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 10: Cipriani's Chauffeur - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Without wrecking the car, drive Toni to Chinatown while following the radar icon. Stop in the blue marker outside Mr. Wongs storefront. When Toni returns to the car screaming, "Triad Ambush," drive him quickly to the blue marker in the Cipriani Restaurant's driveway in Saint Mark's. Lose any Wanted level or police pursuers. After the mission, Tony will invite you over to help in his dilemma. But for now, we will stick with Joey's work. Also, upon completion of this mission, the Uzi will be available for purchase at AmmuNation. Cipriani's Chauffeur - 0:00 Drive - 0:42 Cutscene - 1:12 Escape - 1:42 Drop Off - 2:13 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

After the Fall - Skidrow Gameplay Trailer

Take a look at brutal gameplay from After The Fall's first mission, Skidrow Harvest Run. After The Fall, the 4-player co-op VR action FPS game, is scheduled for a multi-platform release with full cross-platform multiplayer support on December 9, 2021, with pre-orders in the Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR, and Steam stores available today.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

LEGO Star Wars Castaways Cinematic Trailer

LEGO Star Wars Castaways is a new LEGO Star Wars game coming to Apple Arcade. After crashing on an unknown planet, meet brand new characters in the LEGO Star Wars universe, play and compete in different games across the Star Wars worlds, and uncover the source of a mysterious corruption threatening everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Yakuza Studio Working on Yakuza 8, Judgement, and a Brand New Game

Ryo Ga Gotoku Studio is currently working on Yakuza 8 as well as another unannounced game, and intends to "take great care" of the Judgement series. In a conversation with Famitsu (translated by IGN Japan), Ryo Ga Gotoku studio director, Masayoshi Yokoyama, said “I can’t go into any details about Yakuza 8 yet, but I can reveal it will be a continuation of the story of 7, set a few years later.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Babylon's Fall: The First Preview

With the ongoing popularity of “Games as a Service” titles, more and more companies are trying to create their version of the model that will gain traction and grow over time. In collaboration with renowned developer Platinum Games, Square Enix has attempted to do this with Babylon’s Fall, which takes place in a more fantastical setting. While the combat feels fresh and new – right according to Platinum’s reputation – Babylon’s Fall is otherwise shaping up to be a fundamental mess with base features being absent or convoluted. It thus far adds up to create a sluggish, boorish rut that needs much more time to hone in and focus on what it wants to be, or else it will be dead on arrival.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How MultiVersus Will Be Different Than Other Smash Clones - IGN Daily Fix

In today's Daily Fix, a new challenger has come for Smash Bros., and this one brings together characters from all over Warner Bros. In MultiVersus you can fight as Batman, Shaggy, Arya Stark, Jake from Adventure Time, and more. But what sets this brawler apart from the other Smash Bros. clones out there? A focus on 1v1 and 2v2 matches (in addition, of course, to 4v4). Ubisoft will be getting into the theme park game in the future, but first it's dipping its toes in the water by making an 'entertainment center' in France. The entertainment center will feature dining, shopping, a movie studio (not a theatre, a full-fledged movie studio), and more. And finally, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is getting a new feature via an update. Ray tracing is coming to the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Along with ray tracing, some performance updates are coming to the PS4 version. Neat. Have you finished Guardians? What did you think? Let us know in the comments!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Age of Empires 4 Reveals Roadmap Through 2022 And Beyond

The development team at Relic has revealed its roadmap for Age of Empires 4, detailing plans for the game throughout 2022 and beyond. As announced in an article on the Xbox blog, Age of Empires developer Relic revealed that the game's next patch is set to come into effect this Winter - and it's likely to be a pretty significant one. The Winter 2021 Update will include over a hundred balance updates as well as some more general performance fixes.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy