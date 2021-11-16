ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Week 2 Day 5: Erase the Target in Scramble Crossing - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Week 2 Day 5 in NEO: The World Ends With You, the Wicked Twisters learn that not only are they not actually dead, but that their Player Pins are the key to their existence in the RG. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of Day 4:52 - Head to O-East 5:00 -...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay - Day 0 Livestream

Forza Horizon 5 early access is almost here, but ahead of retail release we'll be playing at the Forza Horizon 5 review embargo and showing you a closer look at Mexico, all presented by Pluto TV. During our livestream today we play on showing Forza Horizon 5 PC and Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X gameplay from a few players that have spent a lot of time with the new game. The Forza Horizon 5 release is just around the corner so enjoy this early look at gameplay with Mark Medina and Destin Legarie from IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 8: Farewell "Chucky" Lee Chong - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Before starting the mission, head to AmmuNation if you need a gun. Follow the green icon on the radar to the area blocked off to cars in Chinatown. It is here that you'll find Chunky Lee Chong in his Spank stand in the market area of Chinatown. Target the two Triad gang members on either side of the stand holding baseball bats and the third that will rush wielding a piece. Use the targeting buttons to pick and choose the largest threat first and then target those further away or with clubbing weapons. Quickly Steal a car and chase the fleeing Chong who has already entered a getaway car. Make sure to keep close to the getaway car. If you lag too far behind you risk losing the mission. Do whatever it takes to stop his vehicle and eject him or destroy the vehicle with him still in it. If Chunky finds himself jammed and not able to move his vehicle, he will flee on foot. If this happens, run him over or get out and shoot him. Farewell 'Chunky" Lee Chong - 0:00 Drive - 0:45 Locate Chong - 1:27 Chase - 2:14 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Day 5#The World Ends With You#End Of Day#Www#Rg#Post#Tower Records#Boss
IGN

Mission 19: Cutting The Grass - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore always has a few Mafia Sentinels parked near his garages. Borrow one and head to Luigi's club in the Red Light District. Park far enough away from the club entrance to see Curly exit and enter a cab but not close enough that he'll see you. You cannot take the cabbie out and drive Curly yourself! Good try though. The Spookometer will appear onscreen when the cab takes to the streets and the idea is not to spook Curly Bob. Don't allow this meter to fill up -this would mean that he has been spooked and the mission will end unsuccessfully. However, drive close enough to the cab so you don't loose sight of Curly. Following Curly to the Portland Docks will trigger a cinematic showing him talk with Catalina and Miguel of the Colombian Cartel. So, Curly Bob is talking... so you must kill him. Locate Curly within the docks using the radar once again and run him over with your car or jump out and kill him Mafia style. Cutting the Grass - 0:00 Wait - 1:53 Follow - 2:16 Cutscene - 3:31 Roadkill - 4:28 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 41: Escort Service - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Escort the OOG and the package retrieved in Grand Theft Aero to a warehouse in Shoreside Vale. The Cartel will attack the vehicle and if it's destroyed the mission is failed Use a Flatbed truck or the Barracks OL to run beside the Securicar. Drive near the underground garage in the Love Media building and you'll see Love's associate in a Securicar, pulling away to start the trip. What you're up against: The Damage meter under your Wanted level is the Securicar's health. Do not allow this level to increase if you can help it. The Securicar is slow and obeys traffic laws. Colombian Cartel Cruisers and pedestrian Cartel will continuously attack the Securicar along its route. Suggestions: Follow closely behind the Securicar and use the rearview mirror (L2 + R2) to spot possible ambushes. Use drive-by shooting when the Cartel are right next to you Cut them off pursuers into oncoming traffic, buildings and any obstructions using the review mirror as an aid. Spin out vehicles as they pass in front of you. Avoid exploding vehicles even if it means stopping and allowing the Securicar to take damage. The Securicar is much more durable than any vehicle you can find to escort it. Be careful not to hit any police cars. You don't need any more enemies now. Your destination is the AMco structure in Shoreside Vale; once this is reached the mission ends successfully. Escort Service - 0:00 Follow and protect- 0:44 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 20: Bomb Da Base: Act I & Act II - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by borrowing one of Salvatore's Mafia Sentinels once more and as long as you have $50,000 go see 8-Ball if you don't have the money, pick up some side jobs (take taxi missions, police vigilante missions or fire truck or ambulance missions. See Marty Chonks, find the Toyz van or play the Patriot Playground or find more hidden packages or attempt some insane jumps and stunts. There are tons of ways to make money in Liberty City -if your dishonest) Head to the back of 8-Balls auto yard and you'll see the marker near his backdoor. If you have the money he'll hand you a Sniper Rifle and you'll be on your way. If you don't have the money, you must earn some and return when you do. 8-Ball turns over a sniper rifle to you and he takes the explosives. 8-Ball will follow you in and out of every vehicle you take as you make your way to Portland Docks. When you stop inside the blue marker near the Portland docks 8-Ball hops out and tells you to find a good vantage point to cover him from as he sprints onto the boat to position the explosives. He'll move as soon as you fire the first shot. Head towards the Les Cargo ship and take the stairs to the first landing of the warehouse facing the ship. Press the R1 button to target the Cartel while using the Square button to zoom in and the X button to zoom out. You have 30 rounds of ammo, which is more than enough. You can't afford to miss too many shots or 8-Ball will get tagged! There are a total of 12 Colombian Cartel to pop, 2 on the docks near the ship ramp, which should be taken out first and then 10 on the actual ship. Work your way through the men starting from the left to the right since 8-Ball will approach the ones on the left first, after the first shot is fired. Keep your up and down aiming static and move left to right after you have targeted the first few heads. After all Cartels are dead, 8-Ball plants the bomb and escapes just in time to save himself from the sinking ship. Bomb da Base act I - 0:00 Bomb da Base act II - 1:35 Cutscene - 3:15 Pop some heads - 4:11 Cutscene - 5:09 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 6: The Fuzz Ball - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Scattered throughout Portland are 8 of Luigi's girls who await you to escort them to the policeman's ball near the Callahan Bridge. To pass the mission you only need to deliver 4 girls in five minutes, but for each girl delivered to the ball you'll receive $500 giving you the incentive to exceed the minimum amount of deliveries required. Use a car with four doors to pick up three girls at a time. Find a route that does not require you to backtrack. Once you deliver the first three girls you'll find available police cars in the parking lot of the ball. Make sure not to run over the girls, if you do run over any, you'll fail the mission. Keep an eye on the clock, remember that you only have 5 minutes to deliver the girls. The Fuzz Ball - 0:00 Grab a Car - 0:39 Pickup 1 - 0:59 Pickup 2 - 1:21 Pickup 3 - 1:49 Drop Off - 2:35 Pickup 4 - 2:54 Pickup 5 - 3:41 Pickup 6 - 3:58 Drop Off - 4:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Mission 14: The Pick-Up - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Begin by following the blue radar icon to Mr Wongs laundry. He will direct you to the loading area in the alley behind the laundry. When you take the briefcase with the blue arrow over it a Triad ambush will commence. The best thing to do is to quickly reenter the vehicle and begin running over the Triads as they come at you from the three different alleyways connected to this loading are. Use the rearview as you back up and over the Triads. Remain in the alleys until all the Triads on foot have been squished! The remaining Triad is located in a large Belly Up truck just outside of the alleyway opposite the laundry. Get out of your vehicle, throw him out of the truck, exit the truck and shoot him. Complete the mission by delivering the money to Toni at the restaurant. The Pick-Up - 0:00 A car, you will steal - 0:39 ITS A TRAP - 1:17 Cash to Tony - 3:41 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 43: Marked Man - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

The CIA are making money from Cartel deals and are concerned that the Yakuza are hindering the operation. They've discovered that Ray is helping them and they've decided to 'rub him out'. Ray is running scared and needs a ride to the airport before his flight leaves. Avoid the C.I.A on the way. Ray will give you a large reward for his successful escape. Return to the park bathrooms in Belleville Park to talk with Ray Machowski in the underground restroom. Make sure to steal a fast car before entering the blue marker to accept the mission. You have 3 min to drive Ray to the airport in Shoreside Vale before his plane departs. The most natural route is cut off by the CIA -the bridge is barricaded. The only route that makes sense for safety and speed sake is the tunnel that runs under the bay to Shoreside Vale. So, from the park, head north to Rockford and enter the tunnel to Shoreside Vale. Use first person view once inside to avoid colliding with other vehicles. Follow the overhead signs to the airport (2 left turns). Follow the pink icon to the front of the airport (passanger drop-off area) and stop in the blue marker. The mission is not over but the clock has stopped. Ray enters the airport after telling you to head to the lock-up in Staunton Island. Follow the pink icon on the radar to Newport and drive up to the garage. Inside the lockup are a bulletproof Patriot, rocket launcher, sniper rifle, flame-thrower and $20,000! These items only appear once. Take the Patriot to your Savehouse and save your progress. Marked Man - 0:00 Airport - 2:42 The stash - 4:26 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 33: Arms Shortage - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by driving to Phil's Army Surplus in Rockford following the pink icon on the radar. The security gate will open for you now. Approach Phil in the back of the lot and a cinematic will ensue. When the talk ends, head to the crates that sit against the perimeter wall behind you and beside the garage. Jump from crate to crate to reach the top of the wall. Walk the wall to the storage containers. Jump to the container with the Rocket Launcher hovering above it. Select the Rocket and take aim with the R1 button to the entrance of the compound. Take out the Colombian Vehicles as they pull up outside the security gate. If any Cartel escape the vehicles, pick them off at a distance with the Rockets. Use a more conventional weapon if they appear closer or come around the backside of the nearby garage. When all is still, go see how Phil is and the mission will end successfully if he remains alive. Return to Phil's Army Surplus to buy M16, shotgun and rocket launcher. The tank is not available unless you steal one from an army man in a wanted level 6. Arms Shortage - 0:00 Supplies - 1:49 Phil - 3:35 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 35: Gone Fishing - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Ray's partner is going to turn State's Evidence. He goes night fishing on the Lighthouse Rock. Steal a police boat (boat with cannons). Be careful, Ray's partner's boat is armed with mines. Follow the red icon on the radar to Asuka's condo in Newport and walk south to the docks to find the Police Boat. Press the Triangle Button to enter as you face it. Follow the icon on the radar around Portland and to the lighthouse on Portland Rock. This mission is played out the same as Paparazzi Purge, shoot the boat with the onboard cannons but only this time you must avoid the bombs dropped in the wake of Ray's partner's boat. Once the damage meter is filled the boat explodes and the mission is won. Gone Fishing - 0:00 Police Boat - 1:40 Cutscene - 3:29 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 21: Last Requests - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by picking up the brain splattered car and take it to the crusher When you near the sports car behind Luigi's you receive a page from Maria who warns you that this Salvatore job is a set up and to come see her at the Callahan Point through the tunnel near the Callahan Bridge. Follow the icon on the radar to find Maria. Stop your car on the blue marker at the slip and a cinematic will begin. Maria invited her friend, Asuka, along to assist the two of you. When the cinematic ends you'll find the party aboard the Reefer, this boat is controlled amazingly similar to driving a car. Pressing the Triangle button will cause you to step away from the controls onboard but not exit the boat (that would be bad since you can't swim). Command the Reefer to the icon on the radar and to the blue marker near the docks in Staunton Island across the bay. Once you exit the boat, Asuka suggests you find a place to lie low (she's referring to your Savehouse. Look on the radar for the house icon in Belleville and save your progress here as soon as the mission ends). Last Requests - 0:00 Cutscene - 1:51 Cutscene - 3:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 29: Deal Steal - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by stealing a Yardie Lobo. Then pick up Kenji's man. After, meet with the Colombians and leave no one alive. Grab the briefcase and destroy the Colombian Cruisers. Return the Briefcase to the Casino. Since the Colombian Cartel expects a Yardie Posse to arrive at the meeting, drive to Newport and Steal a Yardie Lobo vehicle. Follow the green icon on the radar to Aspatria and pick up Kanji's man. Follow the pink icon on the radar to Sweeny Hospital in Rockford, enter the blue marker and honk the horn L3 button. Run over or exit and shoot the Colombians as they exit their cruisers. Take the briefcase (red icon on radar) near their cruiser and then head to the parking lot and destroy the remaining two cruisers using any method you can think of. Shoot them with guns, use grenades, Molotov's etc. Enter a vehicle and take the briefcase back to Kenji. Drive to the back Casino parking lot (pink icon on radar) and into the blue marker to complete the mission. Deal Steal - 0:00 Find a Yardie Lobo - 1:25 Leave no one alive - 1:55 Escape - 2:59 Cutscene - 4:09 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 15: Salvatore's Called A Meeting - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Begin by following the radar icon to Joey's garage and stop in the marker to pick up the limo and Joey himself. Follow the radar to Luigi's club, stop in the marker and pick up Luigi by honking the horn on the limo. Follow the radar back Saint Mark's and Toni's Restaurant. When you stop and sound the horn in the marker, Toni will enter the limo and another ambush will take place. Triad Laundry vans will appear from almost every direction and slam into the limo until it explodes! To avoid this confrontation in front of the restaurant, park the limo so that the hood of the limo faces away from the restaurant and towards the alleyway across the street. When Tony enters the car, race through the alley and make your way to Salvatore's following the icon on the radar. If the limo is destroyed along with the bosses, the mission fails. Salvatore's Called a Meeting - 0:00 Car, you steal - 0:30 Limo Time - 1:20 Pick up - 2:36 Time for Guns - 2:58 Pick up - 3:45 Cutscene - 5:45 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/ Run over the Triad standing on the right side of the dual van blockade in Salvatore's driveway. This space between van and trees will allow you access to the long driveway behind the blockade. If you make it into Salvatore's garage the mission is a success. Salvatore will now offer you work. You must take him up on the offer since the rest of the bosses are busy in the meeting.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 7: Mike Lips Last Lunch - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by finding a fast sports car and return to Joey's Garage between six o'clock in the A.M. and nine o'clock P.M. to pick up your first job from Joey Leone. As soon as you take the mission and exit the garage the five-minute clock begins to countdown to end the mission. If everything is not ready to go in 5 minutes, Lips will finish eating and the mission will end unsuccessfully. Follow the icon on the radar to Marco's Bistro, enter the car with the blue arrow over it and drive it to 8-Ball's auto-yard. 8-Ball's garage is indicated on the radar. If Lip's Idaho is destroyed, the mission will be failed. Lips Forelli can spot the smallest scratch or ding on the Idaho so, be very careful. If you mess it up you'll have to pay $1000 at Pay 'n' Spray within the time allotted so Lips will not notice the damage. If he does notice damage, the mission will be failed. After rigging the bomb onto the car inside of 8-Ball's garage, drive carefully back to the Bistro (or the Pay 'n' Spray if need be) and park it in the exact same space that you stole it from. You must also park perfectly straight or Lips will notice something's up. When all these parameters are met and time is remaining on the clock, Lips will exit the building, enter his car and become a Forelli souffle. Mike Lips Last Lunch - 0:00 Grab a Car - 0:37 Grab The Idaho - 1:12 Install The Bomb - 4:37 Activate The Bomb - 5:50 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 16: Chaperone - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by driving Maria around Portland while she looks for a pusher. Then take Maria to a party in the Atlantic Quays. After the rave raid, take her back to Salvatore Drive the limo from Salvatore's mansion to the El Train Station in Chinatown to meet the pusher. Stop into the blue marker to let Maria out to talk with the pusher. After the deal has been made and the party has been located drive Maria to Atlantic Quays (follow the radar to the correct building with the blue marker out front). Before you stop in the blue marker, turn the limo around so that the back is facing the distant water. This mission is similar to the last in that the positioning of the limo when you park is vital to your escape. When the cops arrive and Maria is running to the car, take off as soon as her foots in the limo and burn rubber through the crowd to the street and in the direction of Salvatore's place (follow the radar). A Wanted level 2 is initiated and many police will be in pursuit, quickly drive into Salvatore's garage to end the mission successfully. Chaperone - 0:00 Chico - 1:49 Drop off - 3:07 Escape - 3:54 Garage - 4:59 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 1: Introduction and Give Me Liberty - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

At the start of GTA 3, you meets up with 8 ball and they need to drive back to Luigi's Sex Club hideout. You'll get into the Sentinel on the bridge, and follow the mini map to get to the blue marker and start Luigi's missions. Opening Cutscene: 0:00 Give Me Liberty: 2:45 Garage: 3:37 Second Half: 3:59 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 38: Waka-Gashira Wipeout! - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Use the Cruiser you took from the last mission or find another in Fort Staunton. Follow the red icon to the multileveled carpark in Newport and drive to the very top. Do not exit the vehicle while atop the carpark roof; you'll be noticed and the mission will be failed. Drive full throttle between the hood of the limo and the wall, over Kenji and behind the following Stinger. Head back down through the carpark to steal yet another car. Exit the carpark and enter any neighboring district -get out of Newport to complete the mission. Waka-gashira Wipeout - 0:00 Get a Cartel Car - 0:56 Cutscene - 2:00 Escape - 2:40 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy