Week 2 Day 5: Erase the Target in Scramble Crossing - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by borrowing one of Salvatore's Mafia Sentinels once more and as long as you have $50,000 go see 8-Ball if you don't have the money, pick up some side jobs (take taxi missions, police vigilante missions or fire truck or ambulance missions. See Marty Chonks, find the Toyz van or play the Patriot Playground or find more hidden packages or attempt some insane jumps and stunts. There are tons of ways to make money in Liberty City -if your dishonest) Head to the back of 8-Balls auto yard and you'll see the marker near his backdoor. If you have the money he'll hand you a Sniper Rifle and you'll be on your way. If you don't have the money, you must earn some and return when you do. 8-Ball turns over a sniper rifle to you and he takes the explosives. 8-Ball will follow you in and out of every vehicle you take as you make your way to Portland Docks. When you stop inside the blue marker near the Portland docks 8-Ball hops out and tells you to find a good vantage point to cover him from as he sprints onto the boat to position the explosives. He'll move as soon as you fire the first shot. Head towards the Les Cargo ship and take the stairs to the first landing of the warehouse facing the ship. Press the R1 button to target the Cartel while using the Square button to zoom in and the X button to zoom out. You have 30 rounds of ammo, which is more than enough. You can't afford to miss too many shots or 8-Ball will get tagged! There are a total of 12 Colombian Cartel to pop, 2 on the docks near the ship ramp, which should be taken out first and then 10 on the actual ship. Work your way through the men starting from the left to the right since 8-Ball will approach the ones on the left first, after the first shot is fired. Keep your up and down aiming static and move left to right after you have targeted the first few heads. After all Cartels are dead, 8-Ball plants the bomb and escapes just in time to save himself from the sinking ship. Bomb da Base act I - 0:00 Bomb da Base act II - 1:35 Cutscene - 3:15 Pop some heads - 4:11 Cutscene - 5:09 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO