Week 3 Day 3: Recover Rindo's Memory - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Week 3 Day 3, Rindo is forced to throw it in reverse as he has no recollection of today's events outside of the brief memory of Fret attacking what appears to be him. 0:00 - Start...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

purexbox.com

Video: Bright Memory: Infinite Is Looking Promising In New Gameplay

Ahead of its PC launch next week, FYQD has released 14 minutes of stunning Bright Memory: Infinite footage. Across the pulse-pounding 14 minutes of gameplay, the intense hybrid shooter shows you everything it’s got. One minute you’ll be gunning down foes like a Call of Duty veteran, before pulling out your sword to engage in some brutal melee combat.
IGN

Mission 1: Introduction and Give Me Liberty - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

At the start of GTA 3, you meets up with 8 ball and they need to drive back to Luigi's Sex Club hideout. You'll get into the Sentinel on the bridge, and follow the mini map to get to the blue marker and start Luigi's missions. Opening Cutscene: 0:00 Give Me Liberty: 2:45 Garage: 3:37 Second Half: 3:59 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 33: Arms Shortage - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by driving to Phil's Army Surplus in Rockford following the pink icon on the radar. The security gate will open for you now. Approach Phil in the back of the lot and a cinematic will ensue. When the talk ends, head to the crates that sit against the perimeter wall behind you and beside the garage. Jump from crate to crate to reach the top of the wall. Walk the wall to the storage containers. Jump to the container with the Rocket Launcher hovering above it. Select the Rocket and take aim with the R1 button to the entrance of the compound. Take out the Colombian Vehicles as they pull up outside the security gate. If any Cartel escape the vehicles, pick them off at a distance with the Rockets. Use a more conventional weapon if they appear closer or come around the backside of the nearby garage. When all is still, go see how Phil is and the mission will end successfully if he remains alive. Return to Phil's Army Surplus to buy M16, shotgun and rocket launcher. The tank is not available unless you steal one from an army man in a wanted level 6. Arms Shortage - 0:00 Supplies - 1:49 Phil - 3:35 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 20: Bomb Da Base: Act I & Act II - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by borrowing one of Salvatore's Mafia Sentinels once more and as long as you have $50,000 go see 8-Ball if you don't have the money, pick up some side jobs (take taxi missions, police vigilante missions or fire truck or ambulance missions. See Marty Chonks, find the Toyz van or play the Patriot Playground or find more hidden packages or attempt some insane jumps and stunts. There are tons of ways to make money in Liberty City -if your dishonest) Head to the back of 8-Balls auto yard and you'll see the marker near his backdoor. If you have the money he'll hand you a Sniper Rifle and you'll be on your way. If you don't have the money, you must earn some and return when you do. 8-Ball turns over a sniper rifle to you and he takes the explosives. 8-Ball will follow you in and out of every vehicle you take as you make your way to Portland Docks. When you stop inside the blue marker near the Portland docks 8-Ball hops out and tells you to find a good vantage point to cover him from as he sprints onto the boat to position the explosives. He'll move as soon as you fire the first shot. Head towards the Les Cargo ship and take the stairs to the first landing of the warehouse facing the ship. Press the R1 button to target the Cartel while using the Square button to zoom in and the X button to zoom out. You have 30 rounds of ammo, which is more than enough. You can't afford to miss too many shots or 8-Ball will get tagged! There are a total of 12 Colombian Cartel to pop, 2 on the docks near the ship ramp, which should be taken out first and then 10 on the actual ship. Work your way through the men starting from the left to the right since 8-Ball will approach the ones on the left first, after the first shot is fired. Keep your up and down aiming static and move left to right after you have targeted the first few heads. After all Cartels are dead, 8-Ball plants the bomb and escapes just in time to save himself from the sinking ship. Bomb da Base act I - 0:00 Bomb da Base act II - 1:35 Cutscene - 3:15 Pop some heads - 4:11 Cutscene - 5:09 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 10: Cipriani's Chauffeur - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Without wrecking the car, drive Toni to Chinatown while following the radar icon. Stop in the blue marker outside Mr. Wongs storefront. When Toni returns to the car screaming, "Triad Ambush," drive him quickly to the blue marker in the Cipriani Restaurant's driveway in Saint Mark's. Lose any Wanted level or police pursuers. After the mission, Tony will invite you over to help in his dilemma. But for now, we will stick with Joey's work. Also, upon completion of this mission, the Uzi will be available for purchase at AmmuNation. Cipriani's Chauffeur - 0:00 Drive - 0:42 Cutscene - 1:12 Escape - 1:42 Drop Off - 2:13 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 11: Dead Skunk in the Trunk - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Begin the mission by following the direction indicated by the red icon on the radar to Greasy Joe's located in Callahan Point. Take the Manana with the blue arrow over it from the diner's parking lot. The Forelli brothers, in another car on the lot, will make chase as soon as you enter the Manna. As you avoid the advances of the Forelli brothers, follow the icon the radar to the Harwood crusher. Stop the Manana inside the marker in front of the crusher and exit the vehicle. As the crusher takes the vehicle, be on the lookout for your pursuers. Take the nearby Pony (van) for a getaway or pursuit, engage in a shootout and kill the surviving brothers if they threaten your life before the Manna is crushed. Dead Skunk in the Trunk - 0:00 Catch a Ride - 0:27 Manana - 1:10 Crush Car - 2:13 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 22: Sayonara Salvatore - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore will be leaving Luigi's Sex Club 7 in three hours. Make sure that he does not make it home alive. What you're up against: You only have 3 hours to get to into position in Portland before Salvatore leave's Luigi's Club in the Red Light District. If you get to close to the club you will be severely attacked by the Mafia. When Salvatore enters his car, two more Mafia Sentinels full of men will aid him. They will try to keep you away from Salvatore's car. There are so many ways to complete this objective and I suggest you try different methods if one isn't working so well for you. Suggestions: Use powerful weapons that can be found in certain locations around Liberty City to take out the car. Use the flamethrower from the top of the radio station; use a sniper rifle at a great distance to pop Salvatore before he enters the car from the club. Set a roadblock of Mafia Sentinels in front of Salvatore's garage door (this is where the mission ends unsuccessfully if he enters safely). Block him from entering the garage and destroy his vehicle with grenades, Molotov Cocktails, the flamethrower or by whatever means you can dream up. But a ramming car chase is just about futile. Sayonara Salvatore - 0:00 Guns, lots of guns - 1:20 Wait - 3:05 Cutscene - 3:54 Sayonara - 4:48 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 21: Last Requests - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by picking up the brain splattered car and take it to the crusher When you near the sports car behind Luigi's you receive a page from Maria who warns you that this Salvatore job is a set up and to come see her at the Callahan Point through the tunnel near the Callahan Bridge. Follow the icon on the radar to find Maria. Stop your car on the blue marker at the slip and a cinematic will begin. Maria invited her friend, Asuka, along to assist the two of you. When the cinematic ends you'll find the party aboard the Reefer, this boat is controlled amazingly similar to driving a car. Pressing the Triangle button will cause you to step away from the controls onboard but not exit the boat (that would be bad since you can't swim). Command the Reefer to the icon on the radar and to the blue marker near the docks in Staunton Island across the bay. Once you exit the boat, Asuka suggests you find a place to lie low (she's referring to your Savehouse. Look on the radar for the house icon in Belleville and save your progress here as soon as the mission ends). Last Requests - 0:00 Cutscene - 1:51 Cutscene - 3:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 3: Don't Spank Ma Bitch Up - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

At the start of the mission take the bat from the sidewalk across from Luigi's club, steal a car and follow the icon on the radar to Portland Docks. Once you have located the Spank pusher exit the vehicle and pound the pusher with the baseball bat until you receive the message to respray his car. Carefully drive his car towards the icon on the radar to the Pay 'n' Spray in the Red Light District. Drive into the garage and the painting and repair will begin. This first paint job is free; any work following will cost you $1000. Following the icon on the radar, drive the newly painted car to the alleyway across from the Hospital. Drive into the marker and then exit the car to collect your reward and to finish this job. Don't Spank Ma B*tch Up: 0:00 Grab A Bat: 0:36 Bat the Man: 1:26 Car Repaint: 2:19 Stash The Car: 2:57 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 6: The Fuzz Ball - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Scattered throughout Portland are 8 of Luigi's girls who await you to escort them to the policeman's ball near the Callahan Bridge. To pass the mission you only need to deliver 4 girls in five minutes, but for each girl delivered to the ball you'll receive $500 giving you the incentive to exceed the minimum amount of deliveries required. Use a car with four doors to pick up three girls at a time. Find a route that does not require you to backtrack. Once you deliver the first three girls you'll find available police cars in the parking lot of the ball. Make sure not to run over the girls, if you do run over any, you'll fail the mission. Keep an eye on the clock, remember that you only have 5 minutes to deliver the girls. The Fuzz Ball - 0:00 Grab a Car - 0:39 Pickup 1 - 0:59 Pickup 2 - 1:21 Pickup 3 - 1:49 Drop Off - 2:35 Pickup 4 - 2:54 Pickup 5 - 3:41 Pickup 6 - 3:58 Drop Off - 4:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 19: Cutting The Grass - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore always has a few Mafia Sentinels parked near his garages. Borrow one and head to Luigi's club in the Red Light District. Park far enough away from the club entrance to see Curly exit and enter a cab but not close enough that he'll see you. You cannot take the cabbie out and drive Curly yourself! Good try though. The Spookometer will appear onscreen when the cab takes to the streets and the idea is not to spook Curly Bob. Don't allow this meter to fill up -this would mean that he has been spooked and the mission will end unsuccessfully. However, drive close enough to the cab so you don't loose sight of Curly. Following Curly to the Portland Docks will trigger a cinematic showing him talk with Catalina and Miguel of the Colombian Cartel. So, Curly Bob is talking... so you must kill him. Locate Curly within the docks using the radar once again and run him over with your car or jump out and kill him Mafia style. Cutting the Grass - 0:00 Wait - 1:53 Follow - 2:16 Cutscene - 3:31 Roadkill - 4:28 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 38: Waka-Gashira Wipeout! - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Use the Cruiser you took from the last mission or find another in Fort Staunton. Follow the red icon to the multileveled carpark in Newport and drive to the very top. Do not exit the vehicle while atop the carpark roof; you'll be noticed and the mission will be failed. Drive full throttle between the hood of the limo and the wall, over Kenji and behind the following Stinger. Head back down through the carpark to steal yet another car. Exit the carpark and enter any neighboring district -get out of Newport to complete the mission. Waka-gashira Wipeout - 0:00 Get a Cartel Car - 0:56 Cutscene - 2:00 Escape - 2:40 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 13: Taking Out The Laundry - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Follow the three red icons on the radar to locate Mr Wong's laundry vans. Toni suggests going to 8-Balls for some grenades, which is not a bad idea. You don't need the grenades to complete the mission, but it's not bad to add them to your collection. Again, there is more than one way to destroy a vehicle in GTA3 and there is no limitations put on the Laundry Vans' destruction. Throwing grenades at the vans to destroy them is actually the most difficult way to destroy them since they are so evasive. Try shooting at them with various arms or try overtaking the vehicles and then throw the drivers out to take control of the vans. From there you have many options as you may have already experienced ways to destroy your own vehicles. Turn them over, run them into walls and bail out, take them to the crusher, park them at the edge of the water in Portland Beach so the water carries them off. You can push them with another vehicle off the docks or off one of the ships, you can rig them with bombs from 8-Ball's shop. The sky's the limit! Taking Out The Laundry - 0:00 Steal a Car - 0:42 Grenades! - 1:47 More Grenades! - 4:01 You are one with the Grenades - 6:51 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 37: Liberator - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

You'll find Donald Love located in the business district of Bedford Point. Follow his initial on the radar. Enter the blue marker at the entrance of his Love Media building to accept his jobs. Drive to the Colombian Compound and then search through the garages to find the Old Asian Gentleman while not getting killed by the guards Drive the Old Asian Gentleman back to Donald Love's Building Head on over to Fort Staunton from the Love Building and find one of many Colombian Cruisers to steal. Drive the Cruiser and follow the red icon on the radar to the Colombian garages. With the Cruiser you can now enter the security gate. Inside the compound, run over guards until your car smokes then jump out and start shooting. Once the immediate threat is clear, begin opening garages by stepping in front of them. Be prepared to find a Colombian behind each door. Use the pistol to prevent hitting the Old Asian Gentleman in the crossfire when you find his garage. Walk up to him, talk with him and then he'll follow you into a Cruiser. Take him to the Love Media building and stop in the blue marker to complete the mission. Liberator - 0:00 Get a Cartel Car - 0:50 Pop some heads - 1:49 Drive - 3:43 Delivery - 4:45 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 36: Plaster Blaster - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

The witness from Ray mission 1 has managed to survive. He will be transferred from hospital to the courthouse in an ambulance. Damage the ambulance enough so that the body cast falls out. Because of his cast, only explosions and collisions will damage him. The damage meter on screen indicates the damage that needs to be dealt to the witness in an ambulance in full a body cast. The red icon on the radar tracks the ambulance's movements. If the ambulance arrives at the hospital you'll miss your opportunity to stop the witness and the mission will end in failure. Police protect the witness and when you attack a wanted level 2 will be activated when the body is ejected the wanted level is raised to 3 so keep moving! Hit the ambulance rather hard and the witness will pop out onto the street through the back doors. The only way to destroy the fire-bullet-proof cast is to drive over it repetitively (or less often with a heavy vehicle) or to explode things above it. Park a smoking car over the cast and explode the vehicle. Plaster Blaster - 0:00 Ram - 1:30 Dead - 4:16 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 16: Chaperone - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by driving Maria around Portland while she looks for a pusher. Then take Maria to a party in the Atlantic Quays. After the rave raid, take her back to Salvatore Drive the limo from Salvatore's mansion to the El Train Station in Chinatown to meet the pusher. Stop into the blue marker to let Maria out to talk with the pusher. After the deal has been made and the party has been located drive Maria to Atlantic Quays (follow the radar to the correct building with the blue marker out front). Before you stop in the blue marker, turn the limo around so that the back is facing the distant water. This mission is similar to the last in that the positioning of the limo when you park is vital to your escape. When the cops arrive and Maria is running to the car, take off as soon as her foots in the limo and burn rubber through the crowd to the street and in the direction of Salvatore's place (follow the radar). A Wanted level 2 is initiated and many police will be in pursuit, quickly drive into Salvatore's garage to end the mission successfully. Chaperone - 0:00 Chico - 1:49 Drop off - 3:07 Escape - 3:54 Garage - 4:59 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 30: Shima - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start the missing by picking up briefcases full of money to be entered into the Kenji's Casino accounts. Then find gang responsible for the last briefcase theft. Return the money to Kenji. Follow the icons on the radar to the briefcase locations. Pick up the one on the Torrington sidewalk first and then the one in Bedford Point. This one is guarded by a Diablo, but simply running into him will take him out and allow you to exit the car to pick up the briefcase. Drive to the missing briefcase in Belleville Park in front of Uncle BJ's. A cinematic will begin as you arrive depicting Uncle BJ screaming about thugs stealing his payment... the Diablo's! Follow the blue icon on the radar to Portland (Hepburn Heights to be exact). There you'll discover a gang of Diablos in the parking lot where you talk to El Burro on the phone. You should use a heavy (for armor purposes) vehicle and run over them or use the flamethrower up close and personal or a sniper rifle or grenades at a distance. The choices to take them off the planet are again limitless. After retrieving the briefcase, take it to the back parking lot behind the Casino in Staunton Island. Shima - 0:00 Briefcase - 0:52 Briefcase 2 - 1:25 Cutscene - 2:00 Pop some heads - 4:43 Briefcase 3 - 5:20 Kenjis - 7:32 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 24: Paparazzi Purge - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start the Mission by capping the journalist who's camped out in a boat on the bay. Then, head to the docks south of Asuka's condo and press the Triangle button to enter the police boat as you stand facing it. The Circle Button will fire the boat's guns, but keep in mind that these guns can overheat and will pause to cool down. Chase the reporter's boat while following close enough to get a clear shot at the boat. Try to get into a position where you can shoot the side of the boat -this is a wider target. The reporter's speedboat is a little quicker than yours so don't let him get away. When the damage meter fills, the reporter's boat will explode thus ending the mission successfully. Paparazzi Purge - 0:00 Steal a boat - 0:37 Light em up - 1:26 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 29: Deal Steal - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by stealing a Yardie Lobo. Then pick up Kenji's man. After, meet with the Colombians and leave no one alive. Grab the briefcase and destroy the Colombian Cruisers. Return the Briefcase to the Casino. Since the Colombian Cartel expects a Yardie Posse to arrive at the meeting, drive to Newport and Steal a Yardie Lobo vehicle. Follow the green icon on the radar to Aspatria and pick up Kanji's man. Follow the pink icon on the radar to Sweeny Hospital in Rockford, enter the blue marker and honk the horn L3 button. Run over or exit and shoot the Colombians as they exit their cruisers. Take the briefcase (red icon on radar) near their cruiser and then head to the parking lot and destroy the remaining two cruisers using any method you can think of. Shoot them with guns, use grenades, Molotov's etc. Enter a vehicle and take the briefcase back to Kenji. Drive to the back Casino parking lot (pink icon on radar) and into the blue marker to complete the mission. Deal Steal - 0:00 Find a Yardie Lobo - 1:25 Leave no one alive - 1:55 Escape - 2:59 Cutscene - 4:09 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 12: The Getaway - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Begin the mission by stealing a fast four-door vehicle (a Mafia Sentinel works well). Follow the radar to the marker in Saint Mark's and honk the horn. After the men enter the vehicle, follow the radar to the bank in Chinatown. Stop in the marker to allow the men out and when they return from the robbery, burn rubber! You'll be granted a Wanted level 3! Enter the Pay 'n' Spray to lose this large Wanted level and then follow the radar back to the blue marker at the safehouse where you picked the boys up. The Getaway - 0:00 Grand Theft Auto - 1:19 Pickup - 1:57 Robbery - 2:41 Escape - 2:55 Shake the Cops - 4:04 Freedom - 12:43 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
