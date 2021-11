The latest weapon added to Call of Duty: Warzone is the LAPA, an SMG that was initially included as part of the game’s Halloween 2021 event. It’s a decent enough weapon that deals high amounts of critical damage and even works well at mid-range. However, as with most of the game’s weapons, there are several different ways to build the LAPA, so you’ll need to be aware of its strengths and weaknesses when trying it out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO