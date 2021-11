The arrival of The Haunting in Call of Duty: Warzone brought with it two new bundles available for players to get their hands on. Crucially, though, these bundles are time-limited, so you don't have long left to get hold of them. We're here to give you a quick rundown of what you can get, and just how long you have left to get them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO