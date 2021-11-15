ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release - Fatal Collision Calaroga Ave/Southgate St

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Officer Cassondra Fovel

(510) 293-7064

Fatal Collision – Calaroga Ave./Southgate St.

HAYWARD, Calif., November 15, 2021 - On Saturday, November 13, 2021, about 4:10 PM, officers responded to a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Calaroga Ave. and Southgate St.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, remained on scene and was cooperative during the investigation. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in this incident.

The pedestrian has been identified as 86-year-old Daoud Marzi, a Hayward resident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Sergeant Tasha DeCosta at 510-293-7169.

We want to thank the community for their patience as this investigation continues. Further details will be released as they are available.

The Hayward Police Department case number is 2021-66233. This is Hayward’s 11th fatal collision in 2021.

Hayward is a city located in Alameda County, California in the East Bay subregion of the San Francisco Bay Area. With a 2019 population of 159,203, Hayward is the sixth largest city in the Bay Area and the third largest in Alameda County. It is located primarily between Castro Valley, San Leandro and Union City, and lies at the eastern terminus of the San Mateo–Hayward Bridge. The city was devastated early in its history by the 1868 Hayward earthquake. From the early 20th century until the beginning of the 1980s, Hayward's economy was dominated by its now defunct food canning and salt production industries.

