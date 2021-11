Let’s get this out of the way: yes, UNC’s beating of Elizabeth City State was an exhibition game, and there are some things that happened in the game that will likely look a lot better once the regular season starts (or worse, who knows). However, what we saw tonight against ESCU was a different, more efficient Carolina team, and if you remember the early games from last year, you too would take a moment to appreciate what they were able to do on the court regardless of who the opponent was.

