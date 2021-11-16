Burkina Faso's First Female Military Pilot Takes Flight

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s security minister says an attack by jihadis on a gendarme post in northern Burkina Faso has killed at least 19 officers and one civilian. Minister of Security Maxime Kone said on state television Sunday’s attack took place in Inata town in Soum province, near Burkina Faso’s border with Mali. Kone told The Associated Press via text message that the death toll was “provisional” and likely to rise. The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents across the conflict-riddled nation, which has been overrun by jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State for more than five years. Violence by the groups has killed thousands and displaced more than 1.4 million people.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO