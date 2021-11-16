ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Burkina Faso's First Female Military Pilot Takes Flight

By Henry Wilkins
Voice of America
 8 days ago

Burkina Faso recently accepted its first female pilot into...

www.voanews.com

Voice of America

Gold Mining in Burkina Faso Becomes Increasingly Dangerous

BOUSSÉ — Terror attacks on gold mining operations in Burkina Faso are becoming a regular occurrence. For VOA, reporter Henry Wilkins looks at the impact the attacks are having on the lives of survivors and what it could mean if extracting gold, the country's primary source of income, becomes too dangerous.
ECONOMY
The Independent

British Army ‘will leave Canada for new base in the Middle East’

The British Army will leave Canada and set up a new training base in the Middle East as part of plans to modernise the armed forces, according to reports. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is expected to announce later this week that a new facility is being developed in Oman.At the moment the British Army Training Unit Suffield (Batus) is located in Alberta, western Canada and is home to more than 1,000 vehicles, including tanks and helicopters.The 2,700 kilometre-square base currently trains British soldiers in live firing exercises and is used by multiple different regiments, as reported by The Telegraph.It is...
MILITARY
#Burkina Faso#Pilot#Voa
Voice of America

Burkina Faso Internet Shutdown Continues into Fourth Day

OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO — The shutdown of internet access via mobile phone networks that began Saturday dragged on for a fourth day Tuesday. The government said in a statement the shutdown is in the interest of national defense and public security and will last until around 10 p.m. tonight. VOA...
AFRICA
abc17news.com

Extremist attack in Burkina Faso kills at least 20

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s security minister says an attack by jihadis on a gendarme post in northern Burkina Faso has killed at least 19 officers and one civilian. Minister of Security Maxime Kone said on state television Sunday’s attack took place in Inata town in Soum province, near Burkina Faso’s border with Mali. Kone told The Associated Press via text message that the death toll was “provisional” and likely to rise. The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents across the conflict-riddled nation, which has been overrun by jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State for more than five years. Violence by the groups has killed thousands and displaced more than 1.4 million people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Why the rest of the world is worried

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is travelling to Kenya, where he will be discussing the conflict in neighbouring Ethiopia. US and UK citizens have been told to leave Ethiopia "while commercial flights are readily available", in the words of a British minister. This alarming advice, with echoes of Kabul...
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to head to war front amid rebel advance

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Monday he would head to the war front to lead soldiers battling rebels, as the year-long conflict moves closer to the capital Addis Ababa. "Starting tomorrow, I will mobilise to the front to lead the defence forces," Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Those who want to be among the Ethiopian children who will be hailed by history, rise up for your country today. Let's meet at the front." Abiy's statement came as the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group continued to press towards Addis Ababa, claiming control of the town of Shewa Robit, just 220 kilometres (136 miles) northeast of the capital by road.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Hundreds Call on Burkina Faso President to Resign After Deadly Attacks

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Burkina Faso's capital on Tuesday demanding President Roch Kabore resign for failing to rein in militants who roam the north and east and last weekend killed 28 soldiers and four civilians. Sunday's attack was the worst suffered by troops...
AFRICA
Derrick

Hundreds go missing in Burkina Faso amid extremist violence

FADA N'GOURMA, Burkina Faso (AP) — The last time Polenli Combary spoke to her son on the phone she prayed for God to bless him. Shortly after, she called back but the line was dead. Her 34-year-old son was returning a truck used to move the family's belongings from their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Over 32 Killed as Jihadi Violence Escalates in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso’s Communications Minister Ousseni Tamboura said that the attack occurred in the Sahel’s Soum province at around 5am on Sunday, by uniditfied armed groups. “The escalating violence points to a very worrisome trajectory,” said Heni Nsaibia, senior researcher at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. He added that the attack was the deadliest on the nation’s security forces since jihadi violence started over five years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethiopian PM vows to lead army ‘from the battlefront’ against rebels

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has vowed to lead the Ethiopian forces “from the battlefront” in the fight. against rebels from the country’s northern Tigray region after they moved closer to the capital Addis Ababa.The Nobel Peace Prize winning leader issued a statement urging young Ethiopians people to join the battle as concerns grow about the country’s worsening civil war. “Starting tomorrow, I will mobilise to the front to lead the defence forces,” Mr Abiy said on Twitter late on Monday.“Those who want to be among the Ethiopian children, who will be hailed by history, rise up for your country...
POLITICS
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
Reuters

U.S. warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Afghan villagers accept Taliban rule with one demand: Girls must attend school

Mina Ahmed, 45, smears a cement mixture to strengthen the walls of her war-damaged home in rural Afghanistan. Her worn hands are bandaged with plastic scraps and elastic bands. But she welcomes the new era of peace under the Taliban. She was once worried about the group’s severe style of...
WORLD

