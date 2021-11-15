Current Drilling to Target Bekajang Prospect 1.5kms from Historic 1.2Moz @ 7g/t Au TAI Parit Mine
StreetInsider.com
5 days ago
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Besra's current drilling program will include the Bekajang Prospect and will target "Tai Parit" look-alike mineral deposits. The historic Tai Parit mine produced 1.2 Moz of gold at...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - Quadro Resources Ltd.(TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2)("Quadro" or the "Company")is pleased to announce the discovery of a new gold zone intersected from the inaugural exploration drill program at its Long Lake property, located in Central Newfoundland. The drill program consisted of five holes (757 meters) designed to test the Ricky Gold Target. Intersections included 3.68 g/t Au over 5.4 m from hole R-021-01on the eastern end of the target and 31.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m from hole R-021-04 located 500m to the west (see Figure 1).
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB: GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report full and partial assay results from numerous drill holes in the center of, and along either side of, the remaining 400m gap between the Richard and George Murphy Zones (GMZ) at the Company's Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada (Figure 1 and Figure 2).
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB: KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the first four holes assayed from its 14-hole 4925.3 m 2021 program. Assay results for 10 remaining drill holes are pending. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in the Chilcotin region of Southwest British Columbia.
Puma Exploration Inc., [PUMA-TSXV] is pleased to announce the results from the last six (6) holes drilled within the inaugural drilling program at its Williams Brook Gold Project located in New Brunswick, an emerging new gold district of Atlantic, Canada. These six (6) holes were collared to verify the continuity...
GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE-A: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) is pleased to announce final assay results from its reverse circulation (“RC”) and diamond drill programs that it recently completed at its Rodeo gold-silver mine located in Durango State, Mexico. This...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SUR-21-20 resulted in a 111.05m mineralized interval starting at 57m down the hole, averaging 0.17% Ni and 139.58ppm Co (cobalt) over the entire interval, within which the highest grading sub-interval of 40m assayed 0.22% Ni and 168.98ppm Co.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB: AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has initiated drilling on the historical Aparis Copper Mine ("Aparis") in Portugal. The Aparis mine is part of the projects held by a private Portuguese company, Indice Crucial Lda ("Indice Crucial") on which Goldplay can earn up to 100% interest (see Company's news release dated June 23, 2021 for more details).
White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results for its recently completed diamond drilling program on the Ryan’s Surprise target and northernmost part of the Ulli’s Ridge target located approximately 2 km west of its flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and 11 km south of the Company’s VG deposit. The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au(1) and the VG deposit hosts a historic Inferred gold resource of 230,000 ounces at 1.65g/t Au(2). The drilling forms part of the Company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.
Golden Minerals Company [AUMN-TSX; NYSE AMERICAN] reported final assay results from its reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drill programs that it recently completed at its 100%-owned Rodeo gold-silver mine located in Durango State, Mexico. Highlights from the drilling include drill hole RRC-021-034 that returned 28 metres at 2.0 g/t gold...
A sourdough hunkered along a stream, scrutinizing his pan for pay dirt. A line of cheechakos ascending the Chilkoot Trail, each one hoping to strike it rich with a Klondike claim. The Three Lucky Swedes pulling nuggets out of Nome’s golden sands, triggering the rush of 1899. Rugged individuals are the foundation of mining in Alaska, now often overshadowed by “elephants” like Red Dog and Fort Knox. Yet small companies and prospectors are still out there, exploring the landscape for the next big lode.
Meridian Mining UK Societas [MNO-TSXV; MRRDF-OTC] provided results from its drilling program at its camp-scale Cabacal copper-gold VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Hole CD-072 was drilled as part of its delineation program along the Cabacal Northwest Extension (CNWE) targeting high-grade copper-gold VMS-type mineralization overprinted by high-grade...
White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce results for the recently completed maiden diamond drilling program at the Betty Ford target on the Company’s wholly owned Betty property, west-central Yukon, Canada. The Betty property is located proximal to and approximately 40 km east of Newmont Corporation’s (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) Coffee Gold deposit and 15 km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s (TSX: WRN, NYSE: WRN) Casino porphyry deposit (Figures 1 & 1a). This work forms part of the Company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.
It’s easy to forget the societal significance of mining in our country and in the world. As one of the oldest known jobs in human history, mining has served civilizations for thousands of years and seen countless innovations. To learn more about this crucial form of labor, check out these interesting historical facts on the mining industry.
PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (OTCQX: EXMGF) (FSE: 3XS) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") announces the details of its ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) initiatives demonstrating the Company's commitment to these matters. As shown in the table below, copper is a key mineral required across almost all new green energy technologies:
Gasoline prices are rising to their highest levels in years, and Biden is facing increasing pressure to find a fall man. Biden has already taken aim at OPEC+ and Russia, but now he’s looking in his own backyard. This week, Biden asked federal regulators to open an investigation into the...
DUBOIS – On November 16, the U.S. Forest Service announced that Excellon Idaho Gold can proceed with its Kilgore Gold Exploration Project Plan of Operations to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dubois Ranger District. As required by the National Environmental Policy Act, the Dubois Ranger District, Caribou-Targhee National Forest,...
A plant-based antiviral treatment for Covid-19, recently discovered by scientists at the University of Nottingham, has been found to be just as effective at treating all variants of the virus SARS-CoV-2, even the highly infectious Delta variant. The struggle to control the Covid-19 pandemic is made more difficult by the...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced that its stockholders approved the proposed merger of Echo and Einstein Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Einstein MidCo, LLC ("Parent"), a Delaware limited liability company and an affiliate of The Jordan Company, L.P., a global private equity firm, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 9, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, Merger Sub and Parent. Subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the merger, Merger Sub will merge with and into Echo, with Echo surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the "Merger").
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) is pleased to announce the pricing of its U.S. initial public offering of 1,000,000 units at a price to the public of US$10.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of two American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") and one warrant to purchase one ADS. Each ADS offered represents 7 ordinary shares of AHI. The warrants will be exercisable immediately, expire three years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of US$5.52 per ADS. The ADSs and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "AHI" on November 19, 2021 and the warrants will not be listed for trading. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be US$10.5 million.
Comments / 0