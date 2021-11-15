ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland County, VT

State looks at Rutland County COVID numbers

By Gordon Dritschilo Staff Writer
Rutland Herald
 3 days ago

Rutland County has one of the highest COVID levels in the state. Officials from the Vermont Department of Health met with members of Rutland County’s legislative delegation Monday morning to discuss the situation, and to ask legislators for help in encouraging vaccination and indoor masking, according to participants in the online...

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 1

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee says state will follow OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Thursday press conference that Washington will follow OSHA’s criteria for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, pending current court challenges. The governor said the state is waiting for judicial decisions but will follow the criteria from OSHA on President Biden’s mandate, except where...
OLYMPIA, WA
goodmorningwilton.com

COVID Numbers Tick Upwards in Wilton, County and State; Lamont Recommends Booster Shots for All Adults

The number of COVID cases is creeping upwards again in Wilton, Fairfield County and statewide, prompting officials to remind residents about continuing to take precautions. In Wilton, the positivity rate has hit above 4% twice in the last week, after maintaining rates hovering around 1% or lower since the middle of October. There have been 14 new cases reported in the last four days — compared to the same number of cases spread out over the prior three weeks.
WILTON, CT
Rutland Herald

City to look at marijuana sales next week

Nine years ago, the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously not to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in the city. Next week, the Charter and Ordinance Committee will look at allowing commercial cannabis sales in Rutland. Act 164 sets out a time frame by which municipalities may explicitly opt in or out of retail cannabis sales after which they would be automatically opted in if they took no action, and two people planning to start a cannabis business approached the board earlier this year about getting an opt-in resolution on the town meeting ballot.
RUTLAND, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rutland County, VT
City
Rutland, VT
Rutland County, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Rutland, VT
Health
Rutland, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Health
Rutland County, VT
Health
Rutland Herald

Maine expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — All adults in Maine are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday, joining a growing list of states that have done so. Mills, a Democrat, said the change is effective immediately and will apply regardless of underlying medical conditions or other...
MAINE STATE
vermont.gov

Vermont Cows in Rutland County Test Positive for Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD)

November 18, 2021 | Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) received confirmation from the National Veterinary Services Laboratory last week that a cow in Pittsford is infected with epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD). The Vermont State Veterinarian collected samples from the cow as part of a Foreign Animal Disease investigation that was initiated upon notification by the accredited herd veterinarian of concerning clinical signs in the sick cow. This case constitutes the first confirmed positive EHD infection in a cow in Vermont. Earlier this week, the Agency received a report from an accredited veterinarian that a second cow in a separate herd in Pittsford has also tested positive for EHD.
MONTPELIER, VT
Rutland Herald

Scott opens booster shot eligibility to all

With new COVID case numbers continuing to be high in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott encouraged all Vermonters to get vaccination booster shots and called a special session of the Legislature for Monday for “the sole purpose of passing legislation narrowly tailored to grant municipalities the authority to implement time limited mask mandates, if they choose.”
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Phoenix Books#Thanksgiving#Covid#D Rutland City
The Center Square

Vermont receives poor hospital health report

(The Center Square) – Vermont ranks 40th among the 50 states and District of Columbia in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report, dropping from 20th place in the organization’s spring report. The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization, releases hospital safety reports each year, one in the spring...
VERMONT STATE
Rutland Herald

Numbers game

Since the surge in cases across Vermont, we have been troubled by the COVID numbers. First, there is the concern that comes with more positive cases, especially since most of them seem to be tied to the delta variant. That has resulted in an increase in the number of deaths in Vermont.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rutland Herald

Dean: Mask mandate needed

As COVID cases continue to rise alarmingly in Vermont, I wonder why it’s so hard for our governor to institute a simple statewide indoor mask mandate. He’s done it before, successfully, with many more restrictions. Far from being, as he calls it, “an abuse of (his) authority,” this is a simple health and hygiene measure to protect us from chances of catching or spreading this aggressive and potentially life-threatening virus.
BARRE, VT
Rutland Herald

Krevetski: CSJ property for public good

Rutland has lost the former College of St. Joseph forever, but its campus should be available to the people of Rutland City. “Public Ownership for the Public Good” recognizes what this community asset can bring to Rutland if it is in public hands. There are several key goals of this movement. They include, first, securing public ownership of the remaining 108-acre campus of the former College of St. Joseph to be utilized as a community-owned economic development and enterprise zone designed to meet the staffing needs of our regional business community.
RUTLAND, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Governor Offers Narrow Interpretation Of COVID Bill She Signed Last Month

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s governor is offering a narrow interpretation of the bill she signed into law last month concerning COVID vaccination requirements for private-sector workers. Governor Kim Reynolds says only workers who claim a religious or medical exemption – then have that claim rejected by their employer – are eligible for unemployment benefits. Reynolds suggests that it won’t be a large group of unvaccinated Iowans qualifying for unemployment benefits. She says she’s heard from employers, particularly in the health care industry, who are worried about staffing shortages if they are required to dismiss workers who don’t get a COVID shot. Iowa has joined three multi-state lawsuits challenging federal vaccination requirements.
IOWA STATE
Rutland Herald

Schools continue to feel COVID strain

Following a week that saw record numbers of positive COVID-19 cases reported statewide — and with case rates not anticipated to decrease anytime soon, according to state projections — K-12 schools are feeling the strain. On Monday, the state reported 222 new cases of COVID, with 52 hospitalizations, including 11...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
Rutland Herald

Scott says he's willing to call special session

MONTPELIER — The state’s Democratic legislative leadership sharply criticized Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Monday for not taking more action to mandate masks and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Vermont. However, they did indicate lawmakers will act if they have to. Earlier Monday, the governor informed House Speaker Jill...
MONTPELIER, VT
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Elko Daily Free Press

COVID-19 Explodes in Vermont, the Nation’s Most-Vaccinated State

COVID-19 Explodes , in Vermont, the Nation's, Most-Vaccinated State. ABC News reports the state of Vermont is experiencing its worst surge of COVID-19 to date. ABC News reports the state of Vermont is experiencing its worst surge of COVID-19 to date. Almost 72% of Vermont's residents are vaccinated, making it the most-vaccinated state in the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Vermont had the 12th-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the last week. ABC News also reports that Vermont tests more people than nearly every other state. Vermont state data shows seven day averages of COVID-19 cases rose 42%. Experts agree there is no simple answer to this unexpected rise in cases, but many of them point to the delta variant. We're seeing the impact of the highly-contagious delta variant. It really is so contagious, it seeks out pretty much every unvaccinated person. , Dr. Jan Carney, associate dean for public health and health policy at the University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine, via ABC News. Though the northern region of the United States was mostly spared from initial surges of the delta variant, the onset of winter has seen cases rising. Though the northern region of the United States was mostly spared from initial surges of the delta variant, the onset of winter has seen cases rising. Experts in Vermont say the state may also be a victim of its previous success, pointing to the lack of natural COVID-19 immunity among its residents. According to ABC News, of all those who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Vermont, two-thirds are unvaccinated. According to ABC News, of all those who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Vermont, two-thirds are unvaccinated.
VERMONT STATE
WPFO

Maine hospitals overwhelmed with record number of COVID patients

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The surge in COVID hospitalizations has once again pressed hospitals to postpone some surgeries and make other changes as well. Health officials at Maine Medical Center say doctors and nurses are overwhelmed right now with record numbers of COVID patients in hospital beds, ICUs and on ventilators.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy