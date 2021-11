Outlook: If the enormous $1.75 trillion stimulus bill (plus the $500 billion infrastructure bill) gets passed today, current data on jobless claims and payrolls are going to be irrelevant. Payrolls are forecast at 450,000, better than 194,000 in Sept but below the average year-to-date. (Sept gets revised today.) Trading Economics forecasts 400,000, reminding us that the difference between the expected and the actual is what drives market prices, but the new fiscal spending is going to goose employment and maybe wages, too. It may not happen immediately, but job growth nearing one million per month is not unrealistic.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO