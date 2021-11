Despite the current situation with logistics and shortages, it's still an amazing time to buy a new car. At this point in time, there aren't many genuinely bad cars on the market in the US. There are some tasteless-looking cars with some dubious design features, but nothing objectively bad. In general, any new car will come with at least all the basic safety features you need, it won't rust out in a few years no matter where you live, and horsepower will be sufficient. It doesn't hurt that engines now last a long, long time when properly maintained. Hell, most manufacturers now throw in some maintenance to make sure things last.

