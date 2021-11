It’s been a disappointing season for the Houston Dynamo who occupy the 12th placed position in the Western Conference in another year without postseason contention. They’re hoping to go out on a high note with players hoping to impress the newly announced General Manager and club legend Pat Onstad as they travel north of the border to Stade Saputo to face CF Montréal. Montréal have plenty to play for too as they sit in the 10th position in the Eastern Conference, but with a win can squeak into the playoffs depending on the results of teams around them.

