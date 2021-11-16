ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Recall: Small metal, glass pieces found in Kool-Aid mix sold at Costco, Stater Bros.

By Catherine Stoddard
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kraft Heinz Company and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have issued a recall for Kool-Aid Tropical Punch that was sold at Costco and Stater Bros. Markets due to very small pieces of glass or metal that were...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Just Announced a Recall for This Beloved Drink

This weekend, Costco has issued a recall announcement to advise of a serious food safety issue occurring with a popular beverage. Other recall advisory sites had not published the news before the weekend, but we've got the details on this Costco recall announcement you need to know. On their website...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Driscoll Blueberries Are Being Recalled Due to Metal Pieces

There are a few things you don't want to find in cartons when it comes to fruit—namely bugs, mold, and, of course, pieces of metal. While the latter isn't common, it's not an impossibility. In fact, Driscoll is currently recalling cartons of blueberries for that very reason. Food Safety News...
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

These Popular Fish Products Were Just Recalled in 4 States, FDA Says

If you've been starting to brainstorm holiday get-togethers—especially if they might involve a family breakfast or a grazing board for a party—you may want to read up on this. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has just published a recall announcement for "various brands" of fish products that were distributed in a particular region of the country.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Pieces#Stater Bros#Kool Aid#The Kraft Heinz Company#Kraft Heinz
heraldsun.com

6,800 pounds of beef recalled. Customers found pieces of plastic in the meat

Imagine biting into your restaurant burger made with gourmet prime or angus beef — and hitting plastic. That nearly happened, which is why, Monday, Shamrock Foods recalled about 6,876 pounds of ground beef sold under its Gold Canyon Meat Co. brand. “The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints...
FOOD SAFETY
Fox17

Kool-Aid powdered beverages, Country Time Lemonade recalled

The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling Country Time Lemonade and some Kool-Aid powdered beverages, according to CBS News. The recall is for certain Country Time and Kool-Aid products sold in 19 oz. plastic packages, 82.5 oz. canisters. It also involves Country Time Lemonade On the Go Sticks. The powdered drinks...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Costco
Mashed

Your Kool-Aid Mix May Contain Something You Shouldn't Swallow

On November 12, Kraft Heinz delivered, via Costco, a written communication to Costco members who purchased, or whose "add-on members" purchased, 82.5-ounce containers of its Kool-Aid brand Tropical Punch Mix. "Kraft Heinz and the FDA have announced a recall," the communication stated, in connection with certain of such units of this Kool-Aid mix — specifically, those whose packaging bears a "Best When Used By" date of either "2023-08-31" (i.e, August 3, 2023) or "2023-09-01" (i.e., September 1, 2023). The communication further instructed anyone who has the identified units of Kool-Aid mix to not consume or otherwise use them, and instead, to return them to Costco for a full refund. "At least one other grocery store chain, Stater Bros, in Southern California, is recalling the Kool-Aid Tropical Punch, which was sold in 8-quart containers," according to Food Safety News.
FOOD SAFETY
WJON

Costco Recall on Popular Drink with Kids

Whenever we hear about a recall, we try and think "do I have that in my cupboard? In my pantry, fridge?" This time it is a recall from a popular drink with kids that may have been purchased from Costco. Metal or Glass??!! Well, that's not good!. Costco is issuing...
FOOD & DRINKS
105.7 The Hawk

Recall alert: This drink mix might include metal, glass bits

Customers are being urged to return or throw out large containers of a certain drink mix, due to the risk of small pieces of metal or glass inside. The 82.5 ounce canisters of Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix were sold at Costco stores, according to a recall issued by Kraft Heinz and the Food and Drug Administration.
FOOD SAFETY
Allrecipes.com

Kraft Heinz Recalls Kool-Aid, Country Time Drink Mixes Due to Glass and Metal Fragments

Kraft Heinz has issued a recall for certain Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid powdered drink mixes due to the possible presence of very small pieces of metal and glass. The recall, which has been shared via notices from Costco and Southern California grocery chain Stater Bros, includes 19-ounce, 82-ounce, and "on-the-go sticks" that may have been exposed to small glass and metal particles during production. Currently, no injuries or consumer complaints have been reported.
FOOD SAFETY
theacorn.com

Tainted Kool-Aid pulled at Westlake Costco

Two popular drink mixes are being recalled by Costco and Stater Bros. stores after third-party examiners reported finding foreign material in the products, “specifically very small pieces of metal or glass,” to use the manufacturer’s words. The affected units are Kool- Aid Tropical Punch and Country Time lemonade with “Best...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
Best Life

If You Have This Green Giant Produce at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

With the holidays on the horizon—and Thanksgiving just around the corner—Americans are already beginning to plan their menus and stock pantries and freezers with the grocery items they'll need to whip up indulgent meals. But one popular grocery staple of holiday cooking, not to mention everyday eating, is currently being recalled over safety concerns. Read on to learn more about the recall of the common ingredient, and to find out what to do if you have it in your home.
FOOD SAFETY
12tomatoes.com

Popular Snack Food Recalled for Containing Wire Mesh

Flowers Foods first announced a recall for several of their Tastykake products on October 31st, 2021. That recall has been expanded to include nine product lines that have been distributed across the east coast. The company was notified by one of its vendors about the possible metal wire mesh contamination...
FOOD SAFETY
KRMG

Grocers expand frozen shrimp recall prompted by listeria concerns

Grocers on Friday expanded a recall of frozen shrimp sold at stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi due to a possible listeria contamination. Southeastern Grocers issued a recall last week on jumbo cooked shrimp sold at Fresco y Mas, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. In a notice published by the Food and Drug Administration, officials said the recall came after routine testing found possible listeria inside bags of frozen shrimp.
FOOD SAFETY
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy