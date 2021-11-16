ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids getting vaccinated

Paducah Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth departments offer vaccines for kids 5 to 11;...

#Vaccinations
KTTS

Springfield School Kids Get First COVID Vaccines

Some Springfield school kids got their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine designed just for kids ages 5 to 11. They received the shots this morning during a press conference. Springfield-Greene County Health Director Katie Towns says the shots come at the perfect time for her own family. “Our...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
azpbs.org

Local pediatrician shares vaccination advice for parents of kids ages 5-11

COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 recently opened up, and that authorization opened up a variety of questions that parents have about getting their kids vaccinated. Earlier we spoke with local pediatrician, Dr. Gary Kirkilas, about what parents need to know regarding the vaccine and how best to prepare their kids for getting the shot.
KIDS
cbs17

Side effects of children’s COVID-19 vaccine a top concern for parents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While many parents walked into pediatrician offices on the first day vaccines were available for children as young as five, others are holding off. The latest Kaiser Family Foundation poll found parents were almost evenly split on where they stood on vaccines for children five to 11.
KIDS
Omaha.com

Why give kids the COVID-19 vaccine? A pediatrician weighs in

With the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, millions of parents breathed a sigh of relief. Their kids were offered another tool for protection against COVID-19. Still, many parents have questions or doubts. As a pediatrician with two children of my own, I completely understand and...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Caution urged before vaccinating kids under 12 against COVID-19

Any decision to vaccinate all children under 12 years of age against COVID-19 must be done with due caution, considering in detail the risk and benefits, according to a new review by international pediatric vaccine experts. The review, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of...
KIDS
WISH-TV

More than 200 kids get COVID-19 vaccine in Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It was a big moment Wednesday when Eliza Nichols walked into a building at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Hamilton County. She was accompanied by her mom, Amy Nichols, to get her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. There were no tears from Eliza Nichols during...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
kion546.com

Now that your younger child can get a Covid-19 vaccine, here’s how to be fully vaccinated by Christmas and Kwanzaa

Families are getting an early gift this holiday season: the chance to protect their children between the ages of 5 and 11 against Covid-19 through vaccination. For many, the winter holidays mean gathering with family and friends from near and far to share meals and quality time, situations that can quickly lead to the spread of Covid-19 — especially for those who are unvaccinated.
KIDS
Lima News

COVID could face a faster demise if more kids get vaccinated

The latest, best hope of bringing COVID-19 to heel throughout the state depends on Ohioans who, for the most part, can tell people how old they are with the fingers on both of their hands. Ohioans ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get vaccinated against the virus, nearly...
KIDS
wosu.org

With Pediatric Doses Approved, Parents Head To Get Their Kids Vaccinated

Central Ohio clinics and hospitals began offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its recommendation for it. For some parents, it was a no-brainer to get their children vaccinated. After the CDC's announcement last week recommending pediatric...
KIDS

