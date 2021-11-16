Kids getting vaccinated

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning that measles is once again a global threat, partly due to the pandemic. Measles is one of the most contagious known viruses. The CDC said 22 million babies around the world missed their measles vaccines because of the pandemic.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. COVID vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds began rolling out earlier this month after the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backed the emergency use of smaller doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children.
Most of the pediatric COVID vaccines are being properly administered, but there have been a few mistakes. 7News spoke with a pediatrician about what parents can do to make sure their children are getting the right dose. In the U.S., more than 1.3 million children 5-to-11 years old have the...
(CNN) — Approximately 900,000 children ages 5 through 11 are expected to have received a first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine by the end of Wednesday, a White House official said. An announcement is expected to come later today. About 700,000 appointments have been made at pharmacies for upcoming...
Parents of children younger than 12 lied about their kids' ages to get them vaccinated. Doctors are urging parents to follow the CDC's recommendations. The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children in the five to 11 age group is a smaller dose. One mom, who asked to remain anonymous to protect...
Most American children won't be fully vaccinated by Christmas — but the kid-sized Covid vaccines can still make your holiday gatherings a lot safer, according to one Harvard epidemiologist. "Vaccinate," Dr. Michael Mina, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, tweeted on Sunday....
My partner of eight years is unvaccinated. (Don't get me started. It is what it is.) My mom is hosting Thanksgiving dinner and doesn't want anyone who isn't vaccinated to come. I don't want to miss out on getting together with my family, but I feel bad leaving my partner alone at home on the holiday. I'm really torn. What should I do?
Some Springfield school kids got their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine designed just for kids ages 5 to 11. They received the shots this morning during a press conference. Springfield-Greene County Health Director Katie Towns says the shots come at the perfect time for her own family. “Our...
COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 recently opened up, and that authorization opened up a variety of questions that parents have about getting their kids vaccinated. Earlier we spoke with local pediatrician, Dr. Gary Kirkilas, about what parents need to know regarding the vaccine and how best to prepare their kids for getting the shot.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While many parents walked into pediatrician offices on the first day vaccines were available for children as young as five, others are holding off. The latest Kaiser Family Foundation poll found parents were almost evenly split on where they stood on vaccines for children five to 11.
With the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, millions of parents breathed a sigh of relief. Their kids were offered another tool for protection against COVID-19. Still, many parents have questions or doubts. As a pediatrician with two children of my own, I completely understand and...
Any decision to vaccinate all children under 12 years of age against COVID-19 must be done with due caution, considering in detail the risk and benefits, according to a new review by international pediatric vaccine experts. The review, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of...
Sarah Beth Burwick, a lawyer in Los Angeles, said she and her husband both got their Covid-19 vaccinations at “the earliest possible opportunity” and their two children received all of their childhood vaccinations “on the schedule, without even questioning it." But she's not planning to rush out to get the...
Each child vaccinated against COVID-19 helps reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the community, but will it push the country to herd immunity?. Reaching herd immunity has often been presented as a pandemic off-ramp, a milestone that will allow us to return to our “normal” lives. Vaccinating 5- to...
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It was a big moment Wednesday when Eliza Nichols walked into a building at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Hamilton County. She was accompanied by her mom, Amy Nichols, to get her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. There were no tears from Eliza Nichols during...
Families are getting an early gift this holiday season: the chance to protect their children between the ages of 5 and 11 against Covid-19 through vaccination. For many, the winter holidays mean gathering with family and friends from near and far to share meals and quality time, situations that can quickly lead to the spread of Covid-19 — especially for those who are unvaccinated.
The latest, best hope of bringing COVID-19 to heel throughout the state depends on Ohioans who, for the most part, can tell people how old they are with the fingers on both of their hands. Ohioans ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get vaccinated against the virus, nearly...
Central Ohio clinics and hospitals began offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its recommendation for it. For some parents, it was a no-brainer to get their children vaccinated. After the CDC's announcement last week recommending pediatric...
