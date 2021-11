Fashion Entrepreneurs and Retail Communities Will Prepare for the Rapid Adoption of AI In the Fashion Industry Over the Next Six Years. OMNIOUS.AI an award-winning, Samsung-Accelerated, hyper-personalized-visual AI solutions developer for fashion retailers officially announced their US launch by initiating the National Fashion Technology Mentorship Series. The program is focused on educating entrepreneurs and retail communities on how to navigate the technologically evolving fashion industry. Entrepreneurs of all ages and retailers of all sizes will be invited to participate in early 2022. Leading universities and organizations have already been selected as the first to participate. All details will be announced soon. Click here to apply for the series.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO