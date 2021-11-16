Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new state audit report on government spending accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds...abc17news.com
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new state audit report on government spending accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds...abc17news.com
what you are reading is Rob Sand's accusation. Remember he was found to be wrong the last time he accused the Governor of misuse of pandemic money. It is already known that this money could be used to pay. employees who duties were changed due to the pandemic. Looks like worst case scenario is that money was used properly but not documented.Kick sand again, Sand!
Why is this necessary when the state budget has an gross surplus I would think any approved documents would be readily available
Comments / 6