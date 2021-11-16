ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump sells D.C. hotel for $375 million

By The Real Deal
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyCRq_0cxkg7KE00

( The Real Deal ) – Donald Trump is set for his second exit from Washington, D.C., as CGI Merchant Group is reportedly in contract to buy the Trump International Hotel lease.

The Miami-based investment firm , helmed by Raoul Thomas is in contract to buy the hotel lease for $375 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Under its new ownership, the 263-key hotel will reportedly shed the Trump name. People familiar with the deal told the Journal CGI is working with Hilton Worldwide Holdings and will have the hotel branded and managed by Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria group.

The firm was reported last month to be close to buying the lease for more than $370 million . The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JmuO_0cxkg7KE00

Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. (Getty)

CGI’s purchase on Pennsylvania Avenue ends a tumultuous decade for the Old Post Office building. The Trump Organization in 2012 won approval to redevelop the site, beating out Marriott and Hilton. In leasing from the General Services Administration, the company agreed to spend an estimated $200 million renovating the property.Read more

When Trump took office, he resigned from his companies but put his assets into a trust run by his sons, which allowed him to benefit financially. The hotel’s 2016 opening sparked concerns over domestic and foreign interests using the business to curry favor with the Trump administration.

Though Trump reported in financial disclosures that the hotel generated more than $150 million in revenue, the House Oversight Committee in October released documents detailing losses of more than $70 million at the hotel during Trump’s presidency.

The documents showed the hotel needed a loan of more than $27 million from one of Trump’s holding companies, as well as the existence of a favorable $170 million loan from Deutsche Bank, which was not previously disclosed.

The Trump Organization previously attempted to sell the lease for $500 million. The price dropped down as Newmark began looking for offers in excess of $400 million . JLL was initially tapped to market the property, but bailed after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
DCist

Goodbye Trump Hotel, Hello Waldorf Astoria D.C.

The tallest building in downtown Washington, besides the Washington Monument, is a monument to another president: Donald J. Trump. Now, the gold letters on the Trump International Hotel could be removed for good: the Trump Organization is selling the hotel, and it will be rebranded as a Waldorf Astoria, according to the Wall Street Journal.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
irei.com

Washington, D.C. hotel sells for $375m

The Trump Organization has reached a deal with the investment fund CGI Merchant Group to sell the lease for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., for $375 million, reported Wall Street Journal and CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Trump International Hotel is in an historic building...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Times

Trump Organization reaches deal to sell rights to Trump International Hotel

The Trump family has reportedly reached a deal to sell the rights to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. According to a report Sunday in the Wall Street Journal, the Miami-based CGI Merchant Group will pay the Trump Organization $375 million for the high-end luxury hotel just a short walk down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Trump International Hotel#Marriott#Cgi Merchant Group#The Wall Street Journal#Hilton Worldwide Holdings#Waldorf Astoria#The Old Post Office#The Trump Organization
New York Post

Biden visits car plant after GM pays $160K to adviser Ricchetti’s kin

General Motors won a visit from President Biden Wednesday to an electric vehicle factory in Detroit after paying the brother of one of his senior advisers $160,000 in lobbying fees. Jeff Ricchetti was paid the fees to lobby Congress and the White House to promote policies that favor electric vehicles,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
PIX11

PIX11

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy