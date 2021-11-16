COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Above-average precipitation. Average to below-average snowfall. And warmer-than-average temperatures. The First Warning Weather Experts are expecting a sloppy winter for 2021-22. Creating a forecast three months into the future involves a lot of variables and a lot can change. But, based on science and established patterns, we’re able to make some assumptions and educated prognostications.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day with rain that could be heavy at times during the morning commute. Rain is falling across the Tri-State right now with wet roads all over. Watch for traffic delays. The rain will end before noon, and skies will begin to...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Big Country is under freeze warning for the early hours of Friday morning. The good news: this is not a hard freeze. Some areas are not expected to reach freezing, but temperatures in the low 30s are anticipated for the area as a whole. The National Weather Service says depending […]
A strong cold front is heading toward South Mississippi. We are seeing some scattered showers, mainly along the coastal areas. The rain chances will stay with us through this afternoon and until the frontal system passes through the area. Behind the front will be much cooler temperatures. Temps will be in the 50s by 9 PM, so grab a coat if you’re going to be outside this evening. And if you’re heading out to catch a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse, you will need a coat and a blanket. The partial eclipse starts at 1:18 AM and lasts until 4:47 AM. This is the longest eclipse in over 500 years. It is also going to be during the full moon tonight. It will turn red around 2:45 AM and be at maximum eclipse at 3:03 AM. The cooler air will stick around for a couple of days before another front moves in by Monday.
DENVER (CBS4) – After the coldest morning in nine months for Denver and most of the Front Range, temperatures will recover into the 50s Thursday afternoon. The warmup is thanks to a dry southwest wind that will also raise the fire danger again.
The official low temperature in Denver Thursday morning was 12 degrees. That’s the coldest temperature in the city since February 16th. It was even colder in other parts of Colorado. Limon dropped to just 1 degree above zero while Greeley wasn’t much warmer with only 9 degrees Thursday morning. Many mountain areas were also in the single digits.
(WFRV) – The first winter weather advisories of the fall were issued last weekend Green Bay southward in advance of our first snowfall of the year in Northeast Wisconsin. The National Weather Service uses winter headlines to keep the public safe and informed. A hazardous weather outlook can typically be issued 4 to 7 days out. Moving to 1 to 3 days out, a winter storm watch can be issued when there is the potential for a winter storm.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Winter weather will soon make its way into our region. ODOT crews are making sure equipment is in tip-top shape before those snow flakes hit the ground next week. “Inspections help us keep this equipment in better condition for longer,” said ODOT District 9 public...
Oklahoma weather. I’ve always thought of it is being schizophrenia. I have considered our television weather folks rather histrionic or at least prone to overstatement. That wasn’t the case this past Wednesday night. The afternoon had not had the hot, humid, breathless, steamy weather that I associate with a stormy evening. The kind of afternoon my Grandmother Lane called “weather-brewing…
