After a brief absence, the Home Depot is back on the airwaves in a big way. The home improvement chain rockets 7-1 on the latest spot count tally from Media Monitors after two weeks of being MIA on the list. The retailer aired 59,398 spots the week of Nov. 8-14 in the 110 markets tracked by the service. That’s 55% more than rival Lowe’s, whose 38,385 spot detections put it at No. 7. While still in the top 10, Lowe’s dialed its allocation back from the 50,175 spots aired the week of Oct. 25-31, which put it back in the top five. Both home improvement giants are in the top 10 together for the first time since the week of June 28-July 4.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO