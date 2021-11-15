FDA could do more to enforce ClinicalTrials.gov reporting requirements

Two years after beginning work on a follow up to the 21st Century Cures Act, Reps. Fred Upton (R-MI) and Diana DeGette (D-CO) on Tuesday introduced their Cures 2.0 bill. The 173-page bill, intended to supercharge medical innovation, would provide new funding for programs at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services (CMS), as well as create the $6.5 billion Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). A concept paper outlining the White House's vision for ARPA-H was published in Science alongside the discussion draft of the Cures 2.0 package earlier this year. (RELATED: Upton and DeGette begin work on Cures Act reprise, Regulatory Focus 25 November 2019; Cures 2.0: Discussion draft signals impact on FDA, creation of ARPA-H, Regulatory Focus 23 July 2021)
