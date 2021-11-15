ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

FDA could do more to enforce ClinicalTrials.gov reporting requirements

By Jeff Craven
raps.org
 5 days ago

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn't been notifying most clinical trial sponsors they are in violation of reporting requirements. That's according to results of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) investigation by Reshma Ramachandran, of the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, CT, and colleagues in a recent...

www.raps.org

raps.org

FDA revises COVID test approach after HHS reverses Trump-era LDT directive

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday revised its guidance on COVID-19 tests during the public health emergency after the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) withdrew a Trump-era policy that restricted FDA from requiring premarket review for laboratory developed tests (LDTs). Under the updated policy, FDA...
U.S. POLITICS
raps.org

Recon: Pfizer to allow generic versions of its COVID drug in 95 countries; Moderna, EU sign deal to donate 70M vaccine doses

Welcome to Regulatory Reconnaissance, your daily regulatory news and intelligence briefing. Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 pill for unvaccinated people (NYTimes) As Big Pharma and Hospitals Battle Over Drug Discounts, Patients Miss Out on Millions in Benefits (KHN) Report says drugmakers impose unjustified U.S. price increases; spending on AbbVie...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
raps.org

FDA officials address common pitfalls affecting post-approval change applications

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offered some advice to help ensure smoother reviews of abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) post-approval supplements and addressed how certain changes should be categorized at the 10 November meeting of the Association for Accessible Medicines” (AAM) GRx+Biosim conference. Officials were asked to address...
HEALTH
raps.org

FDA inspection turns up more problems for Philips Respironics

Hundreds of thousands of complaints from users of Philips Respironics’ breathing assistance devices have been inadequately addressed by the firm, according to recent information released by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The release of an inspection report and FDA’s accompanying statement provides more detail on what Philips knew, and what the firm did – or did not do – to remedy known problems with degradation of foam components in its breathing devices.
ECONOMY
raps.org

FDA urged to endorse EPCIS to spur manufacturers' uptake of DSCSA

The pharmaceutical industry and other trading partners told the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to endorse the use of Electronic Product Code Information Services (EPCIS) for tracing products through the supply chain by finalizing its guidance on standards for the interoperable exchange of product information. Doing so would help...
INDUSTRY
raps.org

This Week at FDA: mRNA boosters for most; Blood lancets reclassified

Welcome to our weekly digest of regulatory news from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), legislative updates, and other news updates we think you’ll find useful — and interesting. This week saw COVID-19 vaccine and therapy updates, the unveiling of Cures 2.0, and lots of device updates. As usual, we welcome feedback at news@raps.org.
HEALTH
fox5ny.com

FDA panel member opposed to COVID booster for all explains why

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration, which approved the use of boosters for COVID-19 by two drug manufacturers Friday, bypassed the recommendation of an advisory committee. The group was opposed to the booster for all adults in the United States. A member of that committee, Dr. Paul Offit,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Treatment Breakthrough: Lung Autopsies Reveal New Data

The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Why Moderna won't share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development

A quiet monthslong legal fight between the U.S. National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents recently burst into public view. The outcome of the battle has important implications, not only for efforts to contain the pandemic but more broadly for drugs and vaccines that could be critical for future public health crises. I teach drug regulation and patent law at Saint Louis University’s Center for Health Law Studies. Moderna recently offered to share ownership of its main patent with the government to resolve the dispute. Whether or not this is enough to satisfy the government’s claims, I...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Lawrence Post

Kansas will require employers, individuals and health insurance companies pay some costs associated with COVID-19 testing

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the statement, KDHE will start phasing out free screening tests for people who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms or haven’t potentially been exposed. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also said that it expects the policy to begin in March 2022. KDHE initially allocated $141...
KANSAS STATE
raps.org

Recon: Philips in talks with FDA after ventilator findings; Washington state seeks billions from opioid distributors

Welcome to Regulatory Reconnaissance, your daily regulatory news and intelligence briefing. Dems’ plan to limit drug price inflation faces test in Senate (Politico) Landmark opioid trial of 3 major pharmacy chains nears its end (Reuters) McKesson, drug distributors face $95 billion opioid trial in Washington state (Reuters) (AP) Philips in...
WASHINGTON STATE
raps.org

FDA Approvals Roundup: Besremi

A weekly update on new drug approvals and indications from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). PharmaEssentia’s Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft injection) has been approved for treating adults with polycythemia vera, a blood disease caused by a JAK2V617F mutation that results in overproduction of red blood cells (RBCs). The monopegylated,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
raps.org

Long-awaited Cures 2.0 bill unveiled

Two years after beginning work on a follow up to the 21st Century Cures Act, Reps. Fred Upton (R-MI) and Diana DeGette (D-CO) on Tuesday introduced their Cures 2.0 bill. The 173-page bill, intended to supercharge medical innovation, would provide new funding for programs at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services (CMS), as well as create the $6.5 billion Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). A concept paper outlining the White House's vision for ARPA-H was published in Science alongside the discussion draft of the Cures 2.0 package earlier this year. (RELATED: Upton and DeGette begin work on Cures Act reprise, Regulatory Focus 25 November 2019; Cures 2.0: Discussion draft signals impact on FDA, creation of ARPA-H, Regulatory Focus 23 July 2021)
CONGRESS & COURTS

