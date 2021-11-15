Starbucks vs. Keurig Dr Pepper: Which Coffee Stock is a Better Buy?

Even though the economy has been facing rising inflation and supply chain disruptions of late, the retail industry has seen a consistent rise in sales over the past three months on job growth and increasing consumer spending ahead of the holiday season. So, both Target (TGT) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) are well-positioned to see sales growth in the coming months. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read onto find out.Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) are two prominent players in the retail industry. TGT in Minneapolis, Minn., is a general merchandise retailer that offers food assortments, apparel, accessories, home decor products, electronics, seasonal offerings, and beauty and household essentials through its stores and digital channels. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated approximately 1,897 stores. In comparison, BBBY in Union, N.J., operates a chain of retail stores that sells domestic merchandise, home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products internationally. It also operates Decorist, an online interior design platform that provides personalized home design services. BBBY operated 1,020 stores as of February 27, 2021.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO