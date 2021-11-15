ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Starbucks vs. Keurig Dr Pepper: Which Coffee Stock is a Better Buy?

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reduced supply of coffee from Vietnam and Brazil—two of the world’s major coffee exporters—owing to bad weather and COVID-19 lockdowns, combined with rising fertilizer prices and global supply chain disruptions, has caused coffee prices to surge lately. However, we think technological advancements in coffee processing and growing demand for the...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Rivian vs. Lucid Group

Share prices of both Rivan and Lucid are soaring. When deciding to invest on the ground floor of a startup, valuation isn't the most important aspect. Lucid is a young company, but it's building a reputation that investors are sure to love. The race for electric vehicle (EV) stardom is...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Bed Bath & Beyond vs. Target: Which Retail Stock is a Better Buy?

Even though the economy has been facing rising inflation and supply chain disruptions of late, the retail industry has seen a consistent rise in sales over the past three months on job growth and increasing consumer spending ahead of the holiday season. So, both Target (TGT) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) are well-positioned to see sales growth in the coming months. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read onto find out.Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) are two prominent players in the retail industry. TGT in Minneapolis, Minn., is a general merchandise retailer that offers food assortments, apparel, accessories, home decor products, electronics, seasonal offerings, and beauty and household essentials through its stores and digital channels. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated approximately 1,897 stores. In comparison, BBBY in Union, N.J., operates a chain of retail stores that sells domestic merchandise, home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products internationally. It also operates Decorist, an online interior design platform that provides personalized home design services. BBBY operated 1,020 stores as of February 27, 2021.
RETAIL
investing.com

Funko vs. Dolphin Entertainment: Which NFT Stock Is a Better Buy?

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a blockchain revolution and this market is already expected to touch $20 billion by the end of 2021. In case you are bullish on the NFT space, it makes sense to consider stocks, such as Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), right now. Between the two, let’s see which should be part of your portfolio today.NFT, or non-fungible token, sales volume surged to $2.5 billion in the first half of 2021 and are on track to reach $20 billion by the end of this year. This high-growth vertical is still at a nascent stage and is set to expand at a rapid clip over the upcoming decade.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mr Kipling owner to target US cake market

Mr Kipling is heading stateside with the brand’s owner hoping to win over American cake lovers.Premier Foods, which also owns AmbrosiaBisto and Angel Delight, said it will trial cake slices in the US and roll out more cakes in Canada following a successful trial.But bosses also warned customers in the UK can expect to see prices on their products rising as inflation begins to bite.Chief executive Alex Whitehouse said the increased prices Premier Foods is charging supermarkets is commercially sensitive but did reveal cost pressures are now being passed on.He said: “We’re seeing import cost inflation across the board on...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Coffee#Keurig Coffee#Coffee Stock#Sbux#Starbucks Corporation#Keurig Dr Pepper Inc#Etn#Spd
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Starbucks, CVS Or Match Group?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when...
STOCKS
investing.com

Tesla vs. Rivian: Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Investment?

Investors who are bullish on the electric vehicle (EV) space might consider adding stocks such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Rivian (RIVN) to their portfolios. While Tesla is a market leader that has generated staggering returns since its IPO, Rivian commands a multi-billion-dollar valuation and is backed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).After a subdued start to 2021, electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been gaining momentum in the second half of this year. For example, shares of Tesla (TSLA) have gained close to 90% in the last six months while the recent IPO Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is up 45% since its IPO last week.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Kelly Evans: What's happening to Visa?

Up until now, Visa and Mastercard could kind of fly under the radar while society went after more obvious Big Tech "villains" like Google and Facebook. Part of that is their age; they aren't new players that raise new problems, but rather decades-old businesses in what used to be a rather boring corner of tech known as "payments." And part of that was the lack of alternatives. You want to process card payments, you have to use their rails do to it.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Country
Brazil
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

With just seven days to go until Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – the countdown is officially on. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in...
SHOPPING
investmentu.com

Most Active Penny Stocks to Buy Now

The most active penny stocks usually come from those markets which have plenty of room to grow. That includes newer markets, or ones that are constantly growing and are necessary. A couple examples are technology and medical. Below, I’ve picked out some of the most active penny stocks to buy....
STOCKS
Daily Voice

CVS To Close 900 Stores

CVS Health will be closing 900 stores across the US in the next three years, the company announced Thursday."The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and fo…
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

7 Top Dividend Stocks to Load up on as Winter Sets In

There’s a tremendous amount of disagreement in the markets right now with respect to where the economy could be headed from here. Concerns related to inflation, overvaluation, and an eventual end to the existing accommodative monetary and fiscal stimulus measures have some investors considering taking the foot off the gas. Or, they’re looking at defensive dividend stocks to load up on heading into the winter.
STOCKS
KRON4

Butane vs. propane torch: Which is better?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gas torches, both propane and butane, are important tools for people from all walks of life and in various industries. Chefs and tradesmen will find a use for these tools at some point, but non-professionals and homemakers are unlikely to know the differences between the two. Propane and butane torches have their pros and cons and only one of them is the best choice for everyday use.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy