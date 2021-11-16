Album Reviews: Fog Giant // Fog Giant (EP)

Do you like fuzzy, slow grooves that demand to be played loud? Like really loud? Fog Giant is your band then. A stellar example of doom metal hailing from Erie, PA, the quartet has released their debut EP, following their 2018 two-song...
I write a lot of premieres, indeed one or more every damned day. I have many reasons for doing that, but one of them is the opportunity it affords to discover something I might otherwise miss, something out of the ordinary and invigorating, and that’s exactly what happened when we were invited to host a full stream of Zmarłym‘s debut album Druga Fala in advance of its November 21 release by Godz Ov War Productions. It struck me like a bolt from the blue, immediately captivating and head-spinning from the first listen.
The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange.
“Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...
Alice Glass has announced her debut studio album, Prey//IV, which arrives on Jan. 28 via Eating Glass Records and it’s available for preorder. She also shared the lead single from the LP, “Baby Teeth.”
In the accompanying Lucas David and Astra Zero-created video for the track, a 3D version of Alice as a video game character appears.
“I like to make songs that you can dance to when you’re sad. ‘Baby Teeth’ is probably the darkest and most hopeless track on my record, but it sounds misleadingly hopeful,” she said in a statement. She added the song is about “embracing despair.”
“It understands...
Welcome one and all to Erie's first ever Fallapalooza! A night filled with music of all different styles and genres hosted by All Cap No Bara Productions at Basement Transmissions (145 West 11th Street). Admission is $10. Doors open at 5pm, music starts at 6pm!. The artists we've got lined...
Robin McNamara passed away earlier this month at the age of 74. The singer was best known for his popular pop song from 1970, Lay A Little Lovin' on Me, which dubbed him a One Hit Wonder, though he had two other songs that did well on the charts: Got To Believe In Love and Beer Drinkin' Man.
Otis Williams, the last surviving original member of The Temptations, celebrates his 80th birthday this Saturday. Williams continues to perform with the legendary Motown quintet, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and he tells ABC Audio, "I'm still enjoying it, 60 years later. Turning 80, and still having fun."
Lil Nas X is getting ready to dish on Maury this Wednesday about the love triangle inspiration behind “That’s What I Want” — and he’s dropped a trailer spilling the details.
The new clip opens with footage from the song’s video, which depicts the backstory of a very real love triangle. The video depicts Lil Nas X and his boyfriend Yai Ariza’s steamy romance and then the rapper’s discovery that Ariza is actually married to a woman named Ashley who has a four-year-old child. Six weeks after dropping the visual, he and the involved parties appear on Maury to open up...
In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
Jarrod Schulz has long been known as one of the contestants on Storage Wars. However, it’s actually been quite a while since he’s been on the show. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still quite a bit of interest in what he’s doing. There’s also quite a bit of interest in how he’s making his money these days and how much money he’s making.
The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.
Country music is rooted in a variety of musical traditions, including American and British folk, jazz, blues and rhythm and blues, cowboy song, Appalachian string bands, and Southern church music. It began to coalesce out of these influences and become its own thing early in the 20th century, and by the 1920s it had become a viable commercial genre of its own.
Did another Bachelor Nation relationship just bite the dust? Fans are speculating that Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark‘s engagement could be over after eagle-eyed viewers noticed that she’d stopped wearing her stunning diamond ring from him during the last two “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcasts. Following that, she also told fans that she needs to “trust the process” in a cryptic November 15 tweet, which was the last time she posted on the social media outlet.
Natalie Mordovtseva's journey to find love is off to a rocky start on 90 Day: The Single Life. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the season 2 premiere, Natalie goes on her first-ever blind date with a man named Johnny. Before heading into the restaurant, she admits to the cameras she's "nervous" — but her nerves quickly turn to frustration once the date begins.
Dean Stockwell, “The Boy With Green Hair” who grew up to become one of the most beloved adult character actors of his generation, has died. The four-time “Quantum Leap” Emmy nominee and 1989 Oscar nominee for “Married to the Mob” was 85. The accomplished actor and visual artist with more...
A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
Bow down to the queen! Christina Aguilera attended the 2021 Latin Grammys for the first time in 20 years and officially set the precedent for how you appropriately make your comeback. The singer pulled up to the award show wearing a skintight black dress featuring a bustier top, latex puff sleeves, and a fiery red hairstyle that immediately set the red carpet ablaze. She paired the sexy ensemble with two cross necklaces.
Earlier this year, Storage Wars star Brandi Passante gave an interview where she explained that the hit reality TV series isn’t just a get-rich-quick treasure hunt. As Season 13 got underway, Distractify spoke with the reality star about the series returning to filming. Like many other shows, the COVID-19 pandemic brought production of the hit A&E series to a halt in 2020. The network has made up for that though by airing its 13th season earlier this year and following that up with the debut of Season 14 this month.
Double trouble! Roman Reigns confirmed that he and Galina Becker secretly welcomed their second set of twins last year. The WWE star, 36, told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 17, that their little ones are now “a year and a half.”. Reigns announced in April 2020 that his wife was...
