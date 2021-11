Fintech company Affirm’s (AFRM) shares have gained in price over the past few months thanks to the popularity of its "buy-now-pay-later" services. But can the stock deliver more upside following the company’s expansion of its relationship with Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)? Let’s find out.Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) recently announced the expansion of its relationship with Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN). It will serve as Amazon's only “buy now, pay later” option in the United States until January 2023. The San Francisco-based concern will also be integrated into Amazon Pay's digital wallet in the United States. The company also reported quarterly sales of $269.39 million for its fiscal first quarter of 2022, ended September 2021, beating the $248.23 million consensus estimate by 9%.

