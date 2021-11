An off-duty Baltimorenpolice officer who was getting a haircut shot and killed a gunman after he burst into the barber shop and shot a barber dead, according to authorities.The incident unfolded at around 3.15pm on Saturday when police said the suspect entered The Bladi Style barber shop in the Medford neighbourhood of Baltimore, Maryland.Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a press conference that the man took out a handgun and shot one of the barbers.The off-duty police sergeant, who was armed and in plainclothes, was having his hair cut by another barber at the time, he said.The sergeant pulled out...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO