2022 City of Edmond Calendars Now Available

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 City of Edmond calendars are now available for Edmond residents. The calendars are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone. Calendars can be picked...

srqmagazine.com

Accessibility Survey Now Available Online

In keeping with its ongoing efforts to serve all members of the public, the City of Sarasota is seeking input from the community about accessibility in our community via an online survey that is now available. The City is updating its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan and self-evaluation, which provides a comprehensive plan for accessibility for persons with disabilities to City facilities, programs, services activities and events. “The feedback we receive in the survey will give us valuable information on how the City can better serve persons with disabilities and address and prioritize current and future accessibility needs,” said ADA Coordinator Gary Brumley.
SARASOTA, FL
myedmondsnews.com

Position open on City of Edmonds Arts Commission

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) will have a four-year term opening in 2022 for an Edmonds resident with a passion for the arts and interest in working with the cultural arts community. The deadline to submit applications is Tuesday, Nov. 23. The arts commission is made up of...
EDMONDS, WA
chinohills.org

The City of Chino Hills Winter 2021-2022 Recreation Guide and City News is Now Available!

The Winter 2021-2022 Recreation Guide and City News is now available! They were mailed to residents the week of November 1. You can access the online version at www.chinohills.org/RecBrochure. Check out the latest City News articles, Recreation Classes, Special Events, and Contests planned for this Winter. Winter class and ticket registration will open on Monday, November 15.
CHINO HILLS, CA
ABC4

Historic Park City releases holiday Events calendar

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City is hosting an abundance of festivities this holiday season that families and friends can enjoy throughout November and December. The holiday festivities kick off with the return of the Snow Globe Stroll on Wednesday, Nov.17. This exhibition features nine life-size snow globes featuring Park City winter themes surrounded […]
PARK CITY, UT
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds City Council OKs neighborhood office along Hwy 99

Edmonds will have a new Neighborhood City Office in the Highway 99 neighborhood, following action by the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night. By a 6-1 vote, the council approved a proposal by Mayor Mike Nelson to cover rent and staffing for the 1,309-square-foot space in Highway 99’s Aurora Marketplace. The agreement includes a three-year lease commitment. The total cost will be $130,396 for 2022.
EDMONDS, WA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale mapping tools are now available

PALMDALE – To demonstrate how to use the mapping tools that are now available to the public, the city of Palmdale’s demographer will be providing a tutorial during the Nov. 9, 2021 Advisory Redistricting Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, located on 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81204591186?pwd=aUhhYU5XK0IwSDB1NzNmcXZ2ZWtQZz09#success . The tutorial will be recorded and posted to the city’s redistricting website.
PALMDALE, CA
yoursun.com

Punta Gorda Airport shocked at city staff suggestion for car traffic

PUNTA GORDA — The audience gasped Thursday as Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish said a city staffer told the airport to solve traffic problems by rerouting Allegiant flights. “That’s a very concerning reaction from a city executive,” Parish said during the Airport Authority meeting, but not naming the employee....
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Another open space going away for development?

City Council approved RLR Investments rezoning request for 79.66 acres north of West Highway 40 and west of NW 60th Ave. at the Nov. 2, 2021, city council meeting. Principals of RLR Investments, LLC, include Ralph Roberts, Sr., and Mary D. Roberts, the principals behind the World Equestrian Center. The...
OCALA, FL
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

City council overrides mayor’s veto of Buckhead mixed-use development

The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to override Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ veto of a mixed-use development around Church at Wieuca in Buckhead. Greenstone Properties, the developer behind the Parkway 400 and 14th + Spring projects, plans to build a 300 unit apartment building, 38 townhomes, and a 440,000-square-foot office building. The sanctuary of the […] The post City council overrides mayor’s veto of Buckhead mixed-use development appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
PLANetizen

San Diego Removes Some Commercial Parking Requirements

"San Diego took the bold and controversial step Tuesday of wiping out parking requirements for businesses in many neighborhoods to accelerate efforts to make the city less car-reliant and more climate-friendly," reports David Garrick for The San Diego Union-Tribune. The new parking requirements will affect businesses located near public transit...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Applications for Extension scholarships now available

Applications for the North Carolina Extension and Community Association Scholarships are now available. Applicants may be high school seniors or adults returning to college and from any county in North Carolina. The purpose of the scholarships is to assist students in obtaining a degree at any North Carolina college, in...
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

Tickets now available for River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mark of the holiday season, tickets are now on sale for the New Mexico BioPark Society’s 24th Annual River of Lights. This year’s event runs from November 27 through December 30 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. This year, all tickets are timed and need to be reserved in advance and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

