One of the most anticipated attractions coming to Walt Disney World Resort is at EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The Marvel-themed coaster has been one that Guests cannot wait to explore, and after we had the opportunity actually to enter the show buildings, we understood why. The coaster is incredibly massive with tonnes of screens in place, which will surely tell a fantastic story. Guests will undergo a wild amount of twists and turns, and it seems that the built-up hype will surely be worth it. The coaster is located in one of EPCOT’s new neighborhoods, World Discovery. This will be the second Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction at Disney Parks in the U.S., the first being Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO