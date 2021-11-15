ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey: Majority of Pacific islanders see corruption problem

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK — A majority of Pacific islanders say corruption is a problem in their governments, with significant numbers saying they have been offered bribes for their votes, according to a new survey released Tuesday by an anti-graft watchdog group. Transparency International said its first-ever study of Pacific countries and...

internationalinvestment.net

Global corruption barometer reveals 25% of voters in Pacific were bribed

The first-ever ‘Global Corruption Barometer - Pacific' study released by Transparency International on 18 November reveals that a quarter of those surveyed had been offered a bribe for their votes. When it comes to corruption, the Pacific has been one of the most under-studied regions in the world, it said.
WORLD
globalvoices.org

Meet the Pacific Islanders fighting for climate action at COP26

Young climate activists from Pacific Island nations were among those who joined protests at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. From speaking in front of world leaders to marching with fellow environmentalists in the streets of Glasgow, young Pacific Islanders were able to highlight the destructive impact of climate change in their communities. This year, only three Pacific leaders were able to travel to Glasgow, which made the participation of young Pacific activists in COP26 more meaningful.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Obama uses Hawaiian proverb to call for protection of Pacific Islands

During a U.N. Climate Change Conference session on the Pacific Islands, former President Barack Obama recited a Hawaiian proverb to stress the importance of uniting countries to mitigate the effects of climate change. “There’s an old Hawaiian proverb, ‘Pupukahi I Holomua.’ That’s roughly translated into ‘unite to move forward,’” he...
HAWAII STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Pacific Island Minister Films Climate Speech Knee-Deep in the Ocean

LONDON — The foreign minister of Tuvalu, an island in the South Pacific, has filmed a speech to climate summit COP26 standing knee-deep in the ocean to show how the nation is vulnerable to global warming. Simon Kofe's will deliver the speech to the event on Tuesday, via a video...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Australia needs better working conditions, not shaming, for Pacific Islander farm workers

I met Elisabeth the day she learned she was being sent back to Vanuatu. She had arrived in Shepparton, in north-central Victoria, two months earlier. She was meant to stay for six months, working in a packing shed as part of the Seasonal Worker Programme, which provides temporary visas to workers from nine Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste (East Timor). But her employer had decided she wasn’t productive enough. So Elisabeth’s contract had been cancelled. She had hoped to save a few thousand dollars from her time in Australia, enough to buy a small plot of land on which to build...
INDUSTRY
