Road work alert on Military Ave.

 3 days ago

A 6 News Investigation goes into a roofer who left more damage than he fixed. Nearly a hundred students who died at...

Your Radio Place

City Seeks NorthPointe/Military Road solution

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville City officials are discussing options to improve traffic safety at the intersection of NorthPointe Drive and Military Road. The Zanesville City Council Public Safety Committee discussed the issue this week with members of the city administration. City Engineer Chip Saunders says the current traffic count at...
ZANESVILLE, OH
fayettevilleflyer.com

Road work continues on South College Avenue

Another stretch of South College Avenue will be closed to thru traffic while city transportation crews continue work on an asphalt milling and paving project. Crews completed work Thursday on the roadway north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and now the work has shifted to the area south of MLK to 15th Street.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WYTV.com

Road work starting in Mercer County

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Work is expected to start Thursday on a project to replace the bridges that run across the Shenango River between Hermitage and Sharpsville. The work will be done between Canal St. in Sharpsville and the Shenango River Lake Recreation Area in Hermitage. One lane will remain open...
HERMITAGE, PA
WNDU

TRAFFIC ALERT: Walton Road bridge in Buchanan to close Monday

City leaders and residents are working hard to address homelessness, and this weekend is the fourth-annual "Sleep out for the Homeless" event. The South Bend Animal Resource Center needs your help clearing space -- because their shelter is full. ‘Addiction & Michiana’s Youngest Victims’ series sparking several journeys to recovery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
State
Nebraska State
Grand Island Independent

Kearney's 17th Ave. utility work will close hike-bike crossing

KEARNEY — Utility work will take place on 17th Avenue at the hike-bike trail crossing beginning Monday morning. According to an announcement from the city of Kearney and Ensley Electric, traffic will be reduced to the inside lanes in both the northbound and southbound directions. Weather permitting, work is expected...
KEARNEY, NE
WAND TV

IL 32 south of Lovington to close for road work

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - State officials announced Illinois 32 will close at about a half-mile south of Lovington for culvert work. Crews will be upgrading the capacity of a box culvert in the area starting on Monday, Nov. 15. A detour using Illinois 133, Cadwell Road and Illinois 121 will be posted and work is expected to be done by Nov. 24, with weather permitting.
ILLINOIS STATE
fredericksburg.today

Area road work this week

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17) Monday – Tuesday, 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve95 project construction. Route 17 Southbound On-Ramp to I-95 Southbound (Exit 133) Monday – Tuesday, 8 p.m. –7 a.m. Single lane closure near Route 17 southbound on-ramp to I-95...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Iola Register

State faces bleak winter for road work

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is facing a staffing shortage in its Department of Transportation that could slow the clearing of highways in winter storms, the agency said Tuesday. The department said it is about 30% short of being fully staffed with snowplow operators across the state. The agency said...
TOPEKA, KS
Itemlive.com

Road work brings downtown Lynn to a halt

LYNN ― Unannounced road construction shut off part of Central Avenue from Oxford Street to Liberty Street, affecting Olympia Square businesses and slowing steady traffic in the area to a The post Road work brings downtown Lynn to a halt appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
1240 KLYQ

Road Work Ahead – North Stevensville Project Planned

The East Side Highway (Secondary-203) has been undergoing lots of work south of Stevensville this year. The project was started, then interrupted when the Department of Transportation had to change contractors, and has been going full-steam since then. It probably won't be completed until next year, but another section of the East Side Highway is demanding attention. And the Montana Department of Transportation is heading north of Stevensville to widen a 6-mile stretch.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
Ironton Tribune

ODOT issues weekly road work update

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Solida Road Roundabout Improvement – Work will begin on a project to improve the Solida Road roundabout located on the southern end of the interchange of U.S. 52 and Solida Road. At least one, 12-foot lane will be maintained throughout construction on Solida Road. Estimated completion: February.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
kgncnewsnow.com

Road Work And Lane Closures

Many road projects will continue this week. Monday through Friday, Nov. 15-19, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for sidewalk construction behind the north curb. Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 17-19, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will...
TRAFFIC
Colorado Springs Independent

Letter to the Editor: Not convinced of road work

In response to “City paves 166 lane miles during 2021 under 2C program” by Jeanne Davant Nov 10, 2021: My comment:. I am not convinced by this annual report of lane miles repaved. I think the City should publish an online listing with detailed description of the roads repaved. My personal experience on my side of town is that maybe 1 mile of road got repaved in 2021, numerous treacherous and obvious large potholes remain unrepaired, the number of roads in terrible state of disrepair are increasing more rapidly than the lane miles paved, and CS Utilities careless road patches, resulting in speed bumps, speed trenches, and weakened pavement causing future potholes, that do millions of dollars of damage to resident vehicles every year, are escalating.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
poncapost.com

Road work begins today at Main and Buccaneer in Tonkawa

The City of Tonkawa announced Wednesday that Contractors are scheduled to begin road repairs at the intersection of North Main and Buccaneer Drive today. Drivers are asked to please use extra caution when traveling in this area of Tonkawa. The date of when road repairs will be finished is unknown at this time.
TONKAWA, OK
Kankakee Daily Journal

Waldron Road bridge work begins

Preliminary work has begun to replace the Waldron Road bridge across Interstate 57 in Kankakee County. Tree removal and relocating utilities have started, an Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman said. Kankakee Valley Construction Company is the contractor for the $11.3 million project, which is expected to be completed by spring...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
St. Augustine Record

Traffic alert: Your guide to this week's road construction and lane closures

Expect traffic delays in St. Johns County this week. Here is a list of Florida Department of Transportation road projects scheduled through Nov. 12. Transportation ideas:Commuter rail among proposed traffic solutions for St. Johns County, region. Environment:U.S. Rep. John Rutherford seeks stronger protections against oil drilling. I-95: Nighttime lane closures...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Welcome to Monday

Today’s forecast: Partly sunny, high around 50. As this month’s Ride in the Rain Challenge continues, riders are invited to stop at the Light Up Your Trip event under the bridge 7-9 am tomorrow (Tuesday) – food, lights, more. BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES. 597th morning without the West Seattle Bridge....
SEATTLE, WA
cityofsanrafael.org

Highland Ave – Road Closed Local Access Only (11/11 to 11/12)

From Thursday, November 11 to Friday, November 12, Treemasters, will be trimming and removing trees for safety reasons on Highland Avenue. Work will last two days and will commence between the hours of 9 am through 5 pm. Please drive with caution and follow all posted directional signals. No through...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
WRGB

Troy announces road closures for paving work

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy City officials have issued a traffic advisory for roadway improvement work on River Street. Beginning 6 a.m., Tuesday, crews will be paving River Street between Hoosick Street and Federal Street. King Street will be closed between Federal Street and River Street. Northbound traffic will be...
TROY, NY

