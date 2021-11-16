New documentary details international effort of women activists to end conflict on Korean peninsula

Climate change is sexist. The response doesn’t have to be. Understanding the nexus between gender, climate and conflict is crucial for developing successful policies to combat climate change and resolve conflicts, and women must meaningfully participate in shaping these strategies. A COP26 side event, “Sustainability, Equality, Peace: Integrating the Climate Change and Women, Peace and Security Agendas,” co-sponsored by Georgetown University’s Institute for Women, Peace and Security, explored how best to advance gender-responsive policies, investments and interventions to mitigate climate change and resolve conflicts.
Comments / 0