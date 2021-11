The Shure AONIC 215 Gen 2 True Wireless Earphones sound quite good. Out of the box, the sound was crisp and clean and, once I adjusted the EQ a bit, they sounded even better. I appreciate the secure fit of the earphones, and the range of included tips allows you to adjust the fit and seal to your liking; it is worth taking the time to try them all to see which tips work best for you. The over-the-ear design of the wireless adapters is quite intelligent, and the long battery life and secure fit they provide will do a good job meeting the needs of many people.

