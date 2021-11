It's an old-fashioned idea that drivers manage their cars, steering them straight and keeping them out of trouble. In the emerging era of smart vehicles, it's the cars that will manage their drivers. We're not talking about the now-familiar assistance technology that helps drivers stay in their lanes or parallel park. We're talking about cars that by recognizing the emotional and cognitive states of their drivers can prevent them from doing anything dangerous.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO