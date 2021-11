The LSU football team operated through the offseason with a pair of returning starters battling it out for the job as QB1 in Baton Rouge. Myles Brennan was the senior with three starts under his belt who passed for more than 1,000 yards in 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury. Max Johnson was the sophomore who closed out the 2020 season with a 2-0 record after helping get the Tigers back to .500 in a year that turned in the wrong direction out of the gates.

