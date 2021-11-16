The word with Brendan Franke: The 'pretty unique story' of how the Gretna grad became NU's kickoff specialist

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
Lane Kiffin has a coaching gig in the SEC that many would kill for, but apparently he is willing to leave it if a certain job becomes vacant. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Thursday that Kiffin would be interested in leaving Ole Miss if he had an opportunity to coach at Miami.
Michigan State vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20. Record: Michigan State (9-1), Ohio State (9-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Michigan State vs Ohio...
Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
It was another Saturday. Jack Bech was with his high school teammates, watching film. He was hanging on to every play that ran across the screen before him, and absorbed every word his coaches spoke. Then an abrupt phone vibration distracted his focus, and then another buzz. Walker Howard, Bech’s...
From Memorial Stadium, Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the Nebraska football team's 26-17 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. Here are four statistical areas that factored in Ohio State leaving Memorial Stadium on Saturday with a 26-17 victory. Containing Stroud. Entering Saturday: In his previous four games, Ohio...
WILMINGTON — A “rag-tag team of largely self-coached fellows” in 1890 couldn’t have dreamed they were the start of an American phenomenon in college sports whose weekend fate could elevate, or sink, the mood of millions of Ohioans. The newly released “Lords of Smashmouth: The Unlikely Rise of an American...
Clemson could field an entire offense – and a solid one, at that – with players who are either currently sidelined by injuries or who entered the transfer portal. It’s been that type of season for the (...)
Key members of three Big Sky teams are headed elsewhere. On Wednesday, Ian Shoemaker resigned as Eastern Washington’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Sacramento State standout running back Elijah Dotson said he was entering the transfer portal two days later, more than a month after he left the team. On Monday, Southern Utah announced that Demario Warren was out as head coach.
GREEN BAY — Krys Barnes had every right to be mad. And motivated. The Green Bay Packers second-year inside linebacker had done absolutely everything he’d been asked to do. He played in preseason games when every other presumed starter got to take the day off and hang out on the sideline in t-shirts and shorts. He ceded the defensive play-calling duties to veteran De’Vondre Campbell when the regular-season commenced, even though being the signal-caller had been a pride point for him. He enthusiastically did his thankless, no-glory job as a mass-tackler on a defense that, especially amid all its injuries, needed a glue guy to hold it all together.
Well-known former Montana State Bobcat Dennis Erickson in unique situation with son who coaches for Montana. Bryce Erickson tried to be secretive in convincing his father to come to Montana for a round of golf over the summer.
What could very well end up being the most seismic moment of Missouri’s season came with four minutes left against South Carolina. Connor Bazelak, still banged up after missing the previous week’s game, had thrown his second interception of the game, setting up a short-field South Carolina touchdown. On Missouri’s...
When Brent Vigen was hired as the program’s head coach, Montana State’s social media listed winning a national championship as his first goal. It’s an amicable objective for most programs. But ever since, MSU fans wanted to know where defeating Montana compared in importance. If he didn’t know yet, he...
Missouri running back Tyler Badie is a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, the program confirmed Wednesday. Badie, whom MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz called the “least-talked about great player in the country,” is the only Southeastern Conference RB in the group of 10. He leads the SEC in rushing attempts (200), total rushing yards (1,239) and yards per game (123.9). In all three categories, he also ranks in the top 20 nationally.
Arizona’s leader in sacks is an interior lineman who missed much of training camp and two games because of injuries. Kyon Barrs has as many sacks as USC’s Drake Jackson. Barrs has one fewer sack than Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Utah’s Devin Lloyd — the front-runners for Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through the timeline and potential complications for finding an offensive coordinator and three other assistant coaches and break down Nebraska's challenge this weekend at Wisconsin. Then the conversation turns to hoops and where Fred Hoiberg's program stands after a 1-2 start and Tuesday night loss to Creighton.
Before dental school, Missoula's Byron Rollins hopes to help Montana State extend 'Cat-Griz win streak. Byron Rollins is excited for this year’s ‘Cat-Griz game, and not just because he’s a Montana State player who was denied a chance to play in it last year.
