ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Death of Chris Daughtry’s daughter ‘too premature’ to consider homicide, DA says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Laura Schweizer
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgKwQ_0cxkVyKP00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — A Tennessee district attorney is tamping down speculation following the death of a former American Idol contestant’s daughter .

Hannah Marie Price, 25, was found dead at a Fentress County home late Friday night. Price is one of four children raised by former American Idol contestant Chris Daughtry and his partner, Deanna Daughtry.

The death was originally reported by People Magazine.

Daughtry’s band has postponed all shows on their current tour through Tuesday.

9-year-old Astroworld concertgoer dies, death toll now 10

Tennessee District 8 Attorney General Jared Effler released a statement Monday saying that it is too premature and “irresponsible” to consider her death a homicide. His release also stated that no one has been arrested in connection with her death, despite some headlines on the internet suggesting otherwise.

Daughtry rose to fame in 2006 as a contestant on the fifth season of “American Idol,” ultimately finishing fourth behind winner Taylor Hicks and runners-up Katherine McPhee and Elliott Yamin. He and his band Daughtry released their debut album on RCA Records later that year.

The band began touring in support of their sixth album “Dearly Beloved” earlier this month.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” reads a message posted to the band’s social media channels . “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Watch: Home security video shows moment 3-year-old boy abducted in Sacramento

Daughtry, 41, married Deanna in 2000. Together they have four children: Hannah, 25, and Griffin, 23, from Deanna’s previous relationship, and twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10, People reports.

On Instagram, Deanna thanked the public for supporting their family but mentioned that sustained injuries may be the reason behind her death.

“We are awaiting autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that cause her death,” she wrote. “We are heartbroken.”

Officials are continuing to investigate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Police in Memphis hunt for suspects in Young Dolph’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police scoured the city of Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday as they searched for suspects in the killing of influential rapper Young Dolph at a popular local cookie shop, a shooting that drew shocked and mournful reactions from the music world and throughout his hometown. Few details have emerged about the shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX40

Missing Indigenous transgender woman last seen in 2019

GROVE, Okla. (NewsNation Now) — In March of 2019, 25-year-old Aubrey Dameron left her family home at 3:30 a.m. in the small town of Grove, Oklahoma, telling her mom she was going to meet someone. She hasn’t been seen since. The family believes a hate crime is at the root of Dameron’s disappearance. Dameron is […]
GROVE, OK
FOX40

Rapper Young Dolph dead in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (WREG) Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph was killed Wednesday in a shooting at a cookie shop in Memphis, according to preliminary information from Memphis Police. He was 36. Memphis Police were on the scene of a shooting Wednesday afternoon at 2370 Airways Boulevard near Ketchum in Memphis. Officers and witnesses could be seen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX40

FOX40

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy