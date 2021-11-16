Pittsburg State Coach’s Show: November 15, 2021
In this season’s final edition of the Pittsburg State Coach’s Show, Action 12’s Max Preston and Shea Schrader discuss the Gorillas’ road win against Fort Hays. Plus, head coach Brian Wright talks about his overall impressions after his first full season as head coach. Finally, the three discuss the week’s off the field heroics of long snapper Timmy Malinowski.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.
Comments / 0