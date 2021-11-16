ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CNBC Transcript: Dr. Anthony Fauci Speaks with CNBC’s Shepard Smith on “The News with Shepard Smith” Tonight

CNBC
 3 days ago

WHERE: CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Shepard Smith and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director & White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, on "The News with Shepard Smith" (M-F, 7PM-8PM ET) today, Monday, November 15th. Following...

www.cnbc.com

EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Is the COVID pandemic over? Dr. Fauci says the end is near

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the coronavirus pandemic is about to end — as long as everyone keeps fighting against the coronavirus. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a Bipartisan Policy Center event Monday that the pandemic is not permanent and that it will end eventually — if everyone does their part, according to The Hill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Dr. Anthony Fauci on lessons learned

"Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the current state of our nation's response to COVID-19, and what the pandemic has taught him about science, politics, and America today.
SCIENCE
CNBC

First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) today, Friday, November 5th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2021/11/05/pfizer-to-submit-covid-pill-to-fda-before-thanksgiving-says-ceo-albert-bourla.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. ANDREW ROSS SORKIN:...
ECONOMY
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When Pandemic Will End

If there's anything most Americans can agree on, it's that we wish the coronavirus pandemic was just over already. (Whether or not we all agree on how to end it is, unfortunately, a different story.) So: When will it end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked just that during an interview with ABC13. Read on for what he said, as well as his comments about gathering with family and friends this holiday season, boosters, and vaccines for kids—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

‘This is the Atomic Bomb!’ CNBC’s Jim Cramer Declares Pfizer Covid Pill’s Victory Over Pandemic

An excited Jim Cramer declared victory over the pandemic with news of Pfizer’s Covid pill, telling CNBC viewers “This is the atomic bomb!”. On Friday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Cramer reacted to the news that Pfizer’s experimental antiviral pill has been found, in preliminary results from unpublished trials, to cut the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid by 90 percent, and to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb’s proclamation that this and other developments “mark the end of the pandemic.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Sand Hills Express

Transcript: FedEx CEO Fred Smith on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with FedEx chairman and CEO Fred Smith that aired Sunday, November 7, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: The strong employment reports this week showed companies are creating jobs, but many employers are complaining that they cannot find workers to hire. That is just one of the factors being blamed for some of the supply chain blockage. We go now to FedEx CEO Fred Smith, who joins us from Memphis, Tennessee. Good morning to you.
BUSINESS
CNBC

CNBC Transcript: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Co-Founder & CEO Dr. Leonard Schleifer Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Co-Founder & CEO Dr. Leonard Schleifer on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) today, Monday, November 8th. All references must be sourced to CNBC. JOE KERNEN: Regeneron this morning saying a single dose of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNBC

CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Liberty Media Chairman John Malone Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber on “Squawk on the Street” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" – from Liberty Media Day in NYC. Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Liberty Media Chairman John Malone on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET) today, Thursday, November 18th for Liberty Media Day in NYC. Following are links to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2021/11/18/john-malone-equity-markets-are-in-a-land-rush-similar-to-90s-bubble.html.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS

