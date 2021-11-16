ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Drained of power’: Argentina’s Peronists face identity crisis after midterm rout

By Eliana Raszewski, Nicolás Misculin
Metro International
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina’s Peronist ruling coalition is teetering on the brink of political crisis, with President Alberto Fernandez facing a fight for control after voters abandoned his party in bruising midterm elections, sapping his power in Congress. The party, a mix of center-left moderates allied with the president...

Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY
bigrapidsnews.com

Argentina's vice president reported doing well after surgery

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner — a former president and also first lady — underwent a successful hysterectomy Thursday at a Buenos Aires clinic. The clinic issued a statement saying she was “in good general health” after the laparoscopic operation. Presidential spokeswoman Gabriela...
HEALTH
Shore News Network

Analysis-Valuing Argentina’s peso: It could cost the Peronists an election

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s embattled currency could cost the ruling Peronist party an election – and its key majority in the Senate. The peso, on par with the U.S. dollar two decades ago, is now officially worth just one cent. Go to the popular local black market for dollars – which has flourished amid tight capital controls – and it’s worth just half that amount again.
BUSINESS
World Bank Blogs

Ensuring connectivity of Argentina’s transport network in the face of climate change

As the ongoing COP26 conversations in Glasgow reveal, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent because of climate change, disrupting our lives, and inducing economic losses beyond the costs of repair. Only in July 2021, heavy rains produced catastrophic flooding leading to more than US$ 11 billion in property damages both across central Europe and in the Chinese province of Henan.
TRAFFIC
Daily Herald

Argentina's opposition scores win in midterm elections

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- President Alberto FernÃ¡ndez suffered a severe setback in Argentina's midterm elections held Sunday amid widespread anger over high inflation and rising poverty, with his governing coalition losing control of the Senate and threatened with falling from its position as the biggest bloc in the Chamber of Deputies.
POLITICS
Forbes

Deeper Down The Rabbit Hole, Argentina Searches For Its Soul In Midterm Elections

The political crisis sparked by the unexpected and tough defeat of the ruling Frente de Todos in the PASO primaries has added fuel to the fire of heightened uncertainty that Argentina has become accustomed to. Despite an accelerated loss of authority, President Alberto Fernández’ relationship with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, vice president and the real factotum of power within the ruling coalition, remains a key sticking point, as is her predisposition to assume the political costs of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and its subsequent economic plan which will undoubtedly include tough austerity measures. Cristina, who fancies herself a living myth in Argentine politics, is forced to deal with the petty issues of mortals that her handpicked delegate was incapable of resolving. Yet, it is also Mrs. Fernández de Kirchner and her loyal supporters who’ve questioned the path of the government’s economic plan to the point where the authority of Economy Minister Martín Guzmán has been decimated. He is now seen as a “Debt Secretary” with the task of completing sovereign debt negotiations with the IMF before he’ll be released back into the wild of the academic world. This is the context in which the Argentine electorate faces the ballot boxes, with an opposition that didn’t bother with campaigning since the primaries, waiting for the Fernández-Fernández administration to slip on its own unforced errors.
POLITICS
KHON2

Argentina president suffers big loss in midterm elections

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Alberto Fernández suffered a severe setback in Argentina’s midterm elections held Sunday amid widespread anger over high inflation and rising poverty, with his governing coalition losing control of the Senate and threatened with falling from its position as the biggest bloc in the Chamber of Deputies.
POLITICS
WNCY

‘The fight goes on’: Argentina’s Peronists seek positives in rubble of defeat

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s Peronists licked their wounds on Monday after a damaging midterm election defeat, where the conservative opposition gained in key congressional battles across the country and erased the ruling coalition’s Senate majority. The opposition Juntos coalition, badly defeated in presidential elections in 2019, hammered the ruling...
POLITICS
AFP

Bolivia opposition increases demands against government

Bolivia's opposition on Monday stepped up its demands on leftist President Luis Arce with a call for the repeal of more laws after a week of protests. The opposition and union of retail traders last week launched protests against a law on money laundering, which Arce decided to repeal.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Chile's Pinera: the president defeated by social upheaval

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera modernized the political right to distance it from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, but a social crisis that broke out in 2019 will see him leave power with his popularity in tatters. "Pinera wanted to represent a modern, democratic right-wing," Claudia Heiss, a professor of political sciences at the University of Chile, told AFP. "He wanted to definitively end the transition" to democracy and "end the divisions that came from the dictatorship."
POLITICS
AFP

Bolsonaro govt accused of censoring Brazil school exam

President Jair Bolsonaro brushed off controversy over allegations his government censored questions on Brazil's high school exit exam, saying he was proud the test was now starting to "resemble this administration." The comments came during the president's trip to Dubai Monday. The far-right president has long criticized what he sees as left-wing bias in the National Secondary Education Examination, or ENEM, the standardized test Brazilian students take at the end of high school that plays a key part in gaining admission to university. The row erupted last week when 37 education ministry officials resigned weeks from the test, scheduled for November 21 and 28.
EDUCATION
AFP

Nicaraguan president, wife banned from US

The United States on Tuesday imposed an entry ban on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, his vice-president wife and his government, after elections that were internationally dismissed as illegitimate. Before the November 7 vote, Nicaraguan authorities detained nearly 40 opposition figures, including seven would-be presidential challengers, assuring victory for long-time ruler Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo. "The repressive and abusive acts of the Ortega government and those who support it compel the United States to act," President Joe Biden said in a proclamation. "The Ortega government's undemocratic, authoritarian actions have crippled the electoral process and stripped away the right of Nicaraguan citizens to choose their leaders in free and fair elections."
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
POLITICS
Metro International

Tensions over cars, protectionism loom at North American leaders summit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico will meet for the first time in five years on Thursday to promote economic integration, but tensions over the auto industry, ‘Buy American’ policies and a Mexican energy bill could weigh on talks. President Joe Biden has revived the...
U.S. POLITICS
Metro International

Putin says West taking Russia’s ‘red lines’ too lightly

MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West was taking Russia’s warnings not to cross its “red lines” too lightly and that Moscow needed serious security guarantees from the West. In a wide-ranging foreign policy speech, the Kremlin leader also described relations with the United States as...
POLITICS
Metro International

Brazil’s Amazon deforestation surges to 15-year high, undercutting government pledge

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest soared 22% in a year to the highest level since 2006, the government’s annual report showed on Thursday, undercutting President Jair Bolsonaro’s assurances that the country is curbing illegal logging. Brazil’s space research agency, INPE, recorded 13,235 square kilometers (5,110 square miles)...
AMERICAS

