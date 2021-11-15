ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah and Lizzo Belt Out The Lyrics To Adele’s ‘Hello’ At Her ‘One Night Only’ Concert

By Shannon Dawson
Majic 107.5/97.5
 3 days ago

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty


Fans were absolutely living for this iconic moment between Lizzo and Oprah at Adele’s One Night Only Concert, which aired on Nov. 14.

The famous talk show host posted a video of herself from the event singing lyrics to the famous Brit’s classic song “Hello” alongside the “Truth Hurts” crooner. Take a look at the fun moment below.

Adele’s concert was a part of her One Night Only special that aired on CBS over the weekend. The primetime event, which was hosted by Winfrey, featured incredible performances from Adele singing some of her chart-topping hits along with new material from her forthcoming album “30.” The superstar also sat down with Winfrey to share a few candidate details about her life after divorce, her dramatic weight loss journey, and how she manages to raise her son amid her busy schedule. At one point the singer revealed to the OWN founder that her song “Hold On” was primarily about her tumultuous divorce case and how she struggled to maintain her life throughout the ordeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzFaq_0cxkSek400

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty


“My friends always would say hold on when I would feel like the lyrics in the verse, but it was just exhausting trying to keep going with it,” the Grammy-award-winner explained about the song’s emotional backstory. “It’s a process. The process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every single day wasn’t really a plan that I had when I became a mom,” she continued. “The process of arriving for yourself every single day… and still running a home, running a business. So many people know what I’m talking about it and I feel like that as well.. and I felt like not doing it anymore. My feet hurt walking through all of that concrete.”

You can watch the full interview with Adele and Oprah here.

