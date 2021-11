The best thing about the Braves winning the 2021 World Series is that this was an incredibly unlucky season for this team and they still found a way to win the entire thing. There were plenty of low points and bad circumstances that were seemingly synonymous with a lost year. Instead, they just ended up being speedbumps on a path to lifting the Commissioner’s Trophy. I’m not going to walk through all of them (been there, done that) but I will focus on what was Atlanta’s main weak spot for most of the 2021 season: The catcher’s spot.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO