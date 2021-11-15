ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSU Basketball receives votes, remains unranked in latest AP poll

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
Dale Young/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State basketball will remain unranked for at least one more week.

The Spartans were once again outside the Top 25 in the Associated Press (AP) poll that was released on Monday. Michigan State received 18 votes, which puts them No. 30 overall.

Michigan State is 1-1 on the season, with a season-opening loss to No. 3 Kansas and blowout victory over Western Michigan.

Other Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s poll include Michigan (No. 4), Purdue (No. 6), Illinois (No. 10), Ohio State (No. 19) and Maryland (No. 20).

